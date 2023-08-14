Carroll County impact fee would not add that much money to home buyers’ mortgages | READER COMMENTARY

New fee comes out to just over $8 a month

With much wailing and gnashing of teeth, local home builders are opposing the Carroll County Board of Commissioners’ decision to implement a $3,000 per house impact fee, on new construction only, and specifically earmarked for school refurbishment and construction. Their main argument seems to be that such a fee would be a severe hardship on prospective buyers, making the purchase financially unattainable.

I took it upon myself to determine how much of a hardship this fee would impose on prospective buyers. Using the figure of $300,000 per house, over the conventional 30-year loan, with no down payment, and not counting the mortgage interest, the fee would cost the buyer just over $8 per month. Using the same parameters on a house of $400,000, the fee would still add just over $8 per month.

If $8 per month on a mortgage payment makes a difference in whether or not that buyer can afford the new house, then they couldn’t afford to purchase that property in the first place, even without the impact fee.

Existing school buildings need regular maintenance, occasional major systems repairs and updates, and in some cases, replacement. Those things cost money, and deferring them will only cost the county more in the long run as the problems don’t go away, they multiply. The fee will help all county taxpayers, including home buyers, save money over the long term.

Bill Kennedy, Taneytown

It’s been a double standard for the Bidens

In his recent column titled “The Hunter Biden Distraction Show goes on and on,” Tom Zirpoli states Republicans have been trying to find evidence to support their unfounded charges of Joe Biden receiving money from Ukraine, China etc. while helping Hunter Biden. The commentary also references people like Congressmen Jamie Raskin and Adam Schiff to support this fantasy.

There is a bodacious amount of evidence, overwhelming when using the criteria the Democrats applied in the examples below.

Former President Donald Trump’s national security advisor, General Michael Flynn, was forced to resign. Trump’s attorney general, Jeff Sessions, was forced to recuse himself from the Russian collusion investigation, because they talked to Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, which Democrats claimed was evidence of Russian collusion.

Donald Trump Jr., met with Russian attorney, Natalia Veselnitkaya, in New York City where Trump Jr. made one phone call and Democrats said that was evidence he talked to his father (he didn’t) and that was evidence of Russian collusion.

Democrats tried to destroy Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett during their confirmation hearings, claiming Kavanaugh was a drinker and an alleged rapist and Barrett was condemned for her Catholic faith. Democrats used these accusations as evidence to deny confirmation.

Then-Vice President Joe Biden bragged he told Ukraine officials if they don’t fire Prosecutor General Vikton Shokin, investigating Burisma paying Hunter Biden $83,000 a month, withinsix hours he will hold $1 billion in aid and they did.

That’s extortion, so Trump phoned Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asking him to look into that matter and the Democrats used the phone call as evidence, or as Zirpoli wrote in November 2019, a shakedown of Zelenskyy, to impeach Trump.

During the 2020 election, Joe Biden said he never talked to Hunter about his business, Hunter made no money from China and Hunter’s laptop was Russian disinformation. Democrats claimed that’s evidence Joe Biden is virtuous.

But Hunter’s laptop is real and so are the Federal FD-1023 forms, whistleblowers, confidential informants, e-mails and Hunter’s business associate Devon Archer that tell a different story. Archer, under oath before the Congressional House Oversight and Reform Committee, testified Hunter put Joe Biden on the speaker phone about 20 times during their business meetings with foreign nationals. He used Joe Biden as leverage in selling the Biden brand for influence. Archer also said Joe Biden attended two business dinners with them.

So, Joe Biden constantly lied and was deeply involved in Hunter’s business dealings while Hunter took millions from China, Russia and Ukraine for the family.

Carl Burdette, Westminster