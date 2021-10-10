No wonder there’s a lack of qualified job candidates; pass Freedom to Vote Act | READER COMMENTARY

In addition to the explanation that government handouts of “our” money are encouraging people to not work, doesn’t the lack of “qualified” applicants also tell us something about the failure of the leadership in our government that sets the rules and standards for our education system? I don’t think today’s students are being prepared for “life.” Many of them can’t tell time on an analog clock, make change for a dollar, or balance a checkbook. It’s no wonder that so many employers can’t find “qualified” applicants. Our education system needs to be changed to allow teachers to be charged with teaching subject matter that is actually relevant to life. Imagine that!