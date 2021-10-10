No wonder there’s a lack of qualified job candidates; pass Freedom to Vote Act | READER COMMENTARY

No wonder there’s a lack of qualified job candidates
Anyone who goes out at all can’t help but notice a plethora of “help wanted” signs on the front of numerous businesses. So what to a real extent is preventing them from getting those jobs filled? Well, at least to some extent, one can make more money sitting at home than they can working. Let me explain:
If I make $12 an hour and work a 40-hour week, my gross pay is $480. But, if I’m on unemployment, I get two-thirds of that weekly, which is $360; and in many states the government throws in another $300.
Shazaam! Why should I work for $480 a week when I can veg in my home for $660. Folks, that’s a $180 weekly raise for doing nothing. Unfortunately, every nickel of that $660 is taken from some other person’s taxes.
So where does all this come from and why do many people, especially the young, think this a great idea?
Let’s start with an article from “Real Clear Politics” dated Oct. 1. It states: “The National Federation of Independent Business has been conducting a survey of small business owners since 1974. The August results were disconcerting. A 48-year record high — 50 percent — reported job openings that could not be filled. Of those owners hiring or trying to hire, 91 percent reported there were no “qualified” applicants. A record high 29 percent reported zero qualified applicants. All this despite a record high 41 percent reporting that they had increased compensation. As a result, another record high — 28 percent — reported labor quality as their top concern.”
But that appears to me to be just one part of the issue. Here’s another catalyst that may not be so transparent:
In addition to the explanation that government handouts of “our” money are encouraging people to not work, doesn’t the lack of “qualified” applicants also tell us something about the failure of the leadership in our government that sets the rules and standards for our education system? I don’t think today’s students are being prepared for “life.” Many of them can’t tell time on an analog clock, make change for a dollar, or balance a checkbook. It’s no wonder that so many employers can’t find “qualified” applicants. Our education system needs to be changed to allow teachers to be charged with teaching subject matter that is actually relevant to life. Imagine that!
So that’s the deal!
Dave Price, Sykesville
Pass Freedom to Vote Act
Our government should be accountable to the people rather than wealthy party donors or special interests. But obstructionists in the Senate have been holding hostage a historic proposal called the Freedom to Vote Act that would save American democracy.
The Freedom to Vote Act would set Election Day as a national holiday, require two weeks of early voting, and allow any registered voter to request an absentee ballot. It would ban partisan gerrymandering and stop dark money from influencing our political system.
The Senate has filibustered four bills this year alone that would fix our democracy, and now they’re heading into recess while we run out of time to pass this smart compromise bill. I urge our senators to do everything in their power to fix the filibuster and pass the Freedom to Vote Act.
Beth Merz, Upperco