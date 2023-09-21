There are way too many destructive and detrimental changes within Carroll County Public Schools | READER COMMENTARY

Let high school media specialists do their jobs

I was a library media specialist for 19 years at South Carroll High School (SCHS). Some of the books members of this local moms for liberty (M4L) chapter are challenging were sitting on SCHS shelves while I taught there. Examples were The Bluest Eye, The Kite Runner, Water for Elephants and Slaughterhouse Five.

Students borrowed these books and read them. Parents never complained. I don’t think that any of the kids who read these books and who are in their mid- to late-20s today, turned into serial killers, child predators or abusers because they read those books. I’ll bet that most even voted on the Republican ballot.

SCHS had a club for gay students when I was there. I ordered books for that population of students and I’m sure those kids were appreciative. I ordered topics for conservative students as well. I just wanted kids to read books. I invited students to recommend books to be considered for media center purchase. I always made sure that there were positive reviews for any recommended book by a teacher or a student. In fact, teachers asked me to purchase several adult books to put on media center shelves.

Today, in 2023, the new book selection policy that was recently implemented would bar high school media specialists from ordering them. Inthe 19 years I was a media specialist at SCHS, I never had a single book challenged. Media specialists today, as I did for 19 years, still teach students important information literacy skills such as how to analyze print and non-print resources for appropriate use and selection. So, what has changed?

I guess when I was teaching, school boards were non-partisan — that’s one change. When I was a media specialist at South Carroll High School, anyone who did challenge a book had to sign off on the challenge form that they actually read the book.

From my understanding the members of M4L did not read, in their entirety, the 50-plus books they are challenging. So, removing that requirement is another change.

During my 19 years as a media specialist, CCPS was a great school system, media specialists weren’t threatened with their jobs and were permitted to order adult books and advanced reading materials for students. The supervisor of library media was not demoted for doing her job. Now, there are way too many destructive and detrimental changes within the Carroll County Public School System.

Iris Wingert, Westminster

What is going on with the board of education?

It appears certain elected members of the CCPS Board of Education have aligned themselves with a right wing extremist group that calls itself “Moms For Liberty.” The BOE, which is supposed to be a nonpartisan group charged with making important decisions regarding the students, teachers, administrators and support staff of CCPS, is very partisan, indeed.

The current board and the previous board have listened to and acted upon the protestations, demands , and delusions of this group and their supporters, time after time after time. The members have basically given this group carte blanche to manipulate the system as it sees fit. First, the BOE banned flags in the classrooms because Pride Flags might be offensive to some.

Members chose to disallow certain historical events that shaped our country and our culture to be presented in CCPS classrooms because they are deemed, by right wing conservatives, to be under the umbrella of critical race theory. The BOE decided to form a committee to rewrite the COMAR Health Curriculum. This happened and then, just this month, the BOE presented the choices to parents in such a way, that it appears that the first choice, the rewritten curriculum, appears to be the official Health Curriculum. It is not.

And now it is kowtowing to the “moms” by going after 50-plus books which it wanted banned from CCPS libraries for a laundry list of reasons, including pornography, LGBTQ content and explicit language. The media supervisor was mysteriously removed from her position and replaced temporarily with an elementary social studies guy. Superintendent Cynthia McCabe ordered all books on the “moms” list be boxed up and removed from the libraries immediately.

What is going on here? The BOE is charged to make important decisions for the entire school system ... every person affected ... in a rational and an impartial manner. That is its charge. That is the job! One can see that certain members have completely aligned themselves with M4L and other groups with similar agendas.

If members cannot judiciously remove themselves from the influences of these groups, then they must step down and allow a truly non-partisan individual to take their place. Enough is enough is enough!

Denise Johnson, Sykesville

If masks are required again, business owner says do not comply

Here we go again. COVID-19 is making a comeback just in time to deliberately throw a monkey wrench into everything, especially the upcoming election. You can pretend not to see, or you can live in reality.

During the “First COVID,” the county health department attempted to cite my business because someone was not wearing a mask. This is how that visit went.

I asked her why she was there, and she said they had an anonymous complaint that someone wasn’t wearing a mask. I guess it didn’t dawn on her I was standing in front of her without a mask.

I asked her for her warrant. When she looked confused and said she didn’t have one, I explained that if the sheriff cannot walk in here without a warrant, neither could she. She then threatened to call the state police to which I replied, “The sheriff is the primary law enforcement in the county. I have him on speed dial, would you like to speak to him?”

“But we had an anonymous complaint,” she proclaimed. Well, I have the right to face my accuser. She then started to yell at the maskless pole vaulting coach who was standing on the opposite side of the court from the kids. I stopped her by reminding her that everyone in the building has the right to be safe and secure without illegal searches and seizures.

I asked her to leave, or I would physically remove her. She said I could not do that, I asked if she wanted to test that theory. It is I who walks through my business without a mask because this is my business, not the government’s and I make the rules.

A mandate is not a lawful order. If it is not crafted into legislation the state legislators vote on, pass and the governor signs. It is not a lawful order and cannot be legally enforced by any government official.

So many studies have shown masks don’t stop COVID, but they can cause harm. Any official demanding masking, in my opinion, is deliberately attempting to harm Americans.

For “Second COVID,” I strongly suggest you do not comply. If any business requires masks for entry, I will not patronize that business in any manner.

At my business, it’s your choice to wear a diaper on your face or not.

Michelle Jefferson, Westminster

Those who associated with Trump faced backlash

This is in response to Tom Zirpoli’s recent column “Sometimes the truth prevails and those responsible are help accountable.” Zirpoli states that Fox News allowed a Florida Republican, Cory Mills, to present a false story to a national audience.

Even though Mills recanted the story and Fox News apologized to the family, Zirpoli hopes the family takes Mills and Fox News to court because the victims have to live with the scars and consequences for the rest of their lives.

Compare Fox News to the mainstream media, because sometimes the truth prevails and those responsible are NEVER held accountable, the story is NEVER recanted and the media NEVER apologizes.

The mainstream media, ABC/CBS/NBC, and biased journalists Lester Holt, Hallie Jackson, Chuck Todd, etc. told their national audience for years that Trump colluded with Russia to stealthe presidential election.

Then there’s the insanity of the other mainstream media, CNN/MSNBC, and their pompous, self-righteous so-called journalists Anderson Cooper, Jim Acosta, Van Jones, Rachel Maddow, Joy Reid, etc., who displayed a higher level of hostility and loathing to their national audience for years. They insisted not only did Trump collude with Russia, but he was a racist Russian agent.

Don’t forget the media’s political puppet-masters like Congressmen Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell, CIA Director John Brennan, FBI Director James Comey, Department of Homeland Security Director James Clapper, etc., who for years said Trump was a Manchurian candidate who committed crimes against humanity and should impeached and jailed.

This unholy trinity is willing to destroyed the lives, careers and reputations of anyone associated with Trump. One example is how former President Barack Obama’s FBI illegally spied on Carter Page, a former Trump campaign volunteer.

Page had served as a Navy officer, assisted the FBI/CIA on Russian spy cases and was a successful investment adviser. He was never indicted or convicted of anything, nevertheless he was ruthlessly attacked and smeared by the mainstream media.

Did they recant the Russian collusion inquisition or apologize? Of course not, so Page has to live with those scars and consequences for the rest of his life.

A WWII German general once said “What matters is not what is true or false, but exclusively what is believed.” Russian collusion was a stunning masterpiece of propaganda that the Democrats, their servile mainstream media and federal bureaucrats perpetrated on the America public for more than three years. They destroyed peoples’ lives and divided this country and no one was held accountable.

Carl Burdette, Westminster

Pence’s anti-Trump speech too little, too late

Oh, yeah, America, hmmm, hmmm, exactly what democracy needs to operate our town, city, county, state and national governments, including our police and military, our public schools and public libraries, are billionaires and pseudo-wannabe billionaires (who lie that they are billionaires). They fly their own flags and call the shots (pun intended) or else, while using and/or sharing classified documents for their own aggrandizement and power.

Oh, yeah, America, hmm, hmm. Good thing former Vice President Mike Pence is finally coming around to speaking out against Fascism.

Yet the former vice president’s recent anti-Trump speech to the GOP speaking out in favor of a 180-degree return to true conservatism might be too little, too late to stop a loser’s supporters from committing another bloody, deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

But you know? Americans have come together before, fought Fascism and won.

So maybe hope does in fact spring eternal, hmmm? God, I pray so.

John D. Witiak, Union Bridge

Please ‘don’t tread’ on American history

Recently, a 12-year-old student in Colorado Springs, Colorado, was ordered by a teacher to remove a Gadsden flag patch from his backpack because the flag had its origins in slavery and was, at least according to the teacher, causing a disturbance in the class. School administrators actually backed up and supported the claim.

Fortunately, the student and his mother refused to back down and the school board, as well as Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, denied the flag was racist, stating, “The Gadsden flag is a proud symbol of the American Revolution and a iconic warning to Britain or any government not to violate the liberties of Americans. It appears on popular American medallions and challenge coins through today, and Ben Franklin also adopted it to symbolize the union of the 13 colonies. It’s a great teaching moment for a history lesson.” Ya think!!

So here’s the history:

In late 1775, the British controlled Boston, while the Continental Army was hunkered down nearby, without enough support, including gunpowder, to last through the winter. Hence the famous order “Don’t shoot until you see the whites of their eyes” was born.

Anyway, it was discovered that the Brits had sent two ships toward Bostonloaded with arms and gunpowder. So the Continental Navy was created and included four ships that captured the enemy ships. Five companies of Marines were included in the mission, and some were carrying drums painted yellow and emblazoned with a fierce rattlesnake, coiled and ready to strike. It had 13 rattles and the motto, “Don’t Tread on Me.”

Christopher Gadsden was often called the “Sam Adams of the South,” and yes, he owned and sold slaves in his home state of South Carolina. He was the commander of the 1st South Carolina Regiment of the Continental Army.

Franklin helped him design the American rattlesnake symbol used on the Gadsden Flag. By the way, Franklin also owned slaves. Remember the time period for proper context. The flag itself was designed to convey a “patriotic” message, and had absolutely NOTHING to do with racism. In Franklin’s own words, the flag is an “emblem of magnanimity and true courage.”

It is because of the sacrifices of Gadsden, Franklin, and so many other “old white guys” that Colin Kaepernick, Megan Rapinoe, Brittney Griner and others can refuse to stand to honor their country during the national anthem. Ask Griner if she’s happy to be “HOME” after her incarceration in Russia!

We sadly live in a time when American history is being rewritten, often taken out of context and changed to reflect politically correct and “woke” perspectives. Thus even patriotism and love of country, as well as patriotic symbols like the Gadsden flag, are considered racist.

I pray that this ignorant madness will one day end.

Dave Price, Sykesville