A true story of being bullied, and eventual forgiveness; questioning Roemer column | READER COMMENTARY

He begged for help and was told to ignore it

If you believe bullying is fun, or doesn’t harm its victims, listen to the true story of a young man.

Many years ago, the young man started high school and was constantly bullied. His clothes were ripped off in front of the cheerleaders in the lobby of his school, he was sexually harassed for visiting a popular theme park in Florida, had candy thrown at him in movie theaters and had his books stolen and thrown all over the floor in homeroom.

He was harassed all the way home on the school bus and threatened with beatings after school. He had to keep a mental list of troublemakers to avoid, watch over his shoulder each day between classes, have food thrown at him at lunchtime and receive obscene calls to his home at night.

At assemblies, bullies would sit near him and harass him to death, and if he defended himself he was sent home andcalled a disturbance. He did nothing wrong and begged his vice principal for help. He was told to just simply ignore it and it would stop. This of course, did no good as those doing the bullying knew they could get away with it even more.

This is a true story, I lived it at Westminster High School between 1981 and 1985 and was even afraid to attend my own high school graduation, the prom, football games and dances for fear of being bullied.

It has taken me almost 40 years to finally put the bullying behind me, along with the flashbacks, but I have. I am in my 50s now, and have never seriously dated, married or been an active adult. I was afraid of being bullied again.

To my tormentors, I forgive you, it is the right thing to do, and now it is between you and God.

Neil Ege, Westminster

Taking issue with Roemer column

Once again, columnist Chris Roemer spins a tale of extremism on the part of Congressional Democrats, with nary a fact to back him up.

He starts his column by quoting Ilan Omar as saying that the actions of Hamas are “unlawful and unacceptable.” Yet by the end of his column, he is implying that some members of Congress (I assume he means Democrats) are “supporting Hamas.” This is simply untrue.

While it is true that humanitarians everywhere express concern for innocent Palestinian victims including a 6-year-old boy here in America, I am asking that he supply one quote from any elected member of Congress to support the ridiculous assertion that they support the terrorists of Hamas.

Further, please explain to whom you attribute your reference to a claim of the “ ‘moral equivalence’ of Israel and Hamas.” I note the placement of your original quotation marks and feel the need to point out that you are the originator of this quote.

Make no mistake. Our Congress is made up of a very diverse group. Members with more extreme positions have been elected on both sides of the aisle. That is what makes America great. We should all feel heard by our government.

What the so called “squad” has not done is bring our government to a standstill by being incapable of selecting a leader and conducting business. This group was elected by its constituents to express diverse opinions. The members have done so while remaining respectful of their duly selected leadership and the process of governing our nation.

I will close with a request for Roemer. There is so much hatred, fear and sadness in the world right now. Our own Congress is more dysfunctional than I can ever remember. Can we agree to avoid the kind of rhetoric that causes even more division in our great nation? There truly is more that unites us than that which divides us.

Corynne B. Courpas, Westminster

Courpas is chair of the Carroll County Democratic Central Committee