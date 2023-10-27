One party is continuing on a course of disarray; looking to help a notable county resident | READER COMMENTARY

One party is continuing on a course of disarray

Let’s summarize what we know. For the first time in history, a party has fired its own Speaker of the House in the middle of a term.

A Supreme Court justice originally nominated and confirmed by this same party has allowed wealthy donors to fund his lavish lifestyle and then he defends this action as justified. The wife of this Supreme Court justice urged election officials to overthrow the 2020 election because of lies she wished to call facts.

The likely nominee of this party for next year’s election is facing four criminal trials and 91 criminal counts have been filed against him.

And yet columnists in this newspaper and some of our locally elected officials have said it is the Democratic Party that is too extreme?

I believe that this country cannot function without two political parties challenging each other for power. But it cannot be that one party simply continues a course of disarray and rejection of responsible government.

Despite what our local state representatives insist, the record of the Maryland General Assembly in the past few years has been impressive, and I am all for sustaining the progress.

Childhood poverty costs this country more than $1 trillion a year because of a lack of health care, criminal justice costs and loss of productivity. Let’s eliminate it. We know how. We lack the will.

Speaking of health care, life expectancy in the United States is going down. That is appalling and unacceptable. What could we do? Promoting healthier life choices, reducing gun violence, increasing mental health supports and making traffic safer are all good ideas for starters.

How about higher taxes on tobacco and alcohol? Stop protesting — they work. Working to reduce poverty improves public health. So does transitioning to better energy choices that help reduce the effects of climate change.

And what is the essential answer? Better education. Maryland is 40th in the nation when it comes to 4th grade reading scores as measured on the National Assessment of Educational progress. We need a state law that mandates a system of science-based reading instruction in every school in every county. Failure to do so amounts to educational malpractice.

Let’s put an end to our addiction to excess private wealth and public squalor existing together at the same place and time. In many cases, the choices I’m suggesting aren’t difficult at all.

Gary Foote, Westminster

Foote is a member of the Carroll County Democratic Central Committee

Looking to help a notable county resident

I write to convey a sad dilemma which has befallen Charles Wheatley, lawyer and co-founding partner of Life Independent Veteran Advocates (LIVA).

Charles has been afflicted with cancer of the liver which metastasized and spread to his pancreas. He is currently seeking treatment. He is overwhelmed at the age of 90, receiving medical treatment while caring for his incapacitated wife Charlotte.

We are asking if folks might consider a tax-deductible donation in any denomination to a fund set up at the Community Foundation of Carroll County to help defray the medical expenses Charles is incurring while seeking treatment.

This fund is exclusively authorized to pay medical and related costs to and from treatment that is taking Charles across the country.

The receipts are reviewed by the board of directors to ensure the core mission of the fund is in compliance.

The fund is entitled “Community of Compassion Fund — Charles Wheatley.”

Wheatley has a long history of accomplishments in Maryland, Baltimore City and Carroll County, which we are sure many of you are well aware of.

He is a Cuban Missile Crisis army veteran and JAG, which is how we came to know him. It is our hope folks might consider a donation in any denomination for one of its more-prominent citizens and contributors to our county and state.

We have the ability to provide a W9 for your tax-deductible donation should you make a donation to this fund. Email hunter10611@gmail.com for the same.

Won’t you please help us help the Wheatley family of Westminster?

We thank you for your consideration and are hopeful for a positive response. God bless you all and please pray for this family. Hyperlink to the fund is https://trib.al/QULxr8V

Josh Marks, Mount Airy

Support for babies in the womb

For many years my thoughts have been of the millions of innocent babies who have had their lives taken away from them just because they were in the womb.

Yes, I am a man and I am sure to be blasted by many respondents on this article. Why do I say that? I say that because my heart breaks for those little ones who suffer barbaric forms of death from ways such as chemical mutilation to being torn apart in the womb with surgical instruments. Why?

To be blunt … they were an inconvenience. We hear today women shouting “My body, my choice,” but we have to ask what would the little baby who is about to be murdered say? If they could talk I am sure they would be saying “My body, my choice … I want to live.”

Today there are so many relatively cheap contraceptives on the market. A month’s supply could cost less than a meal for two at a restaurant. They can be purchased at stores like Walmart, Target and CVS, or talk to your doctor for a prescription.

Instead of choosing to end a life in the womb by horrible measures, why not use birth control pills to prevent getting pregnant in the first place? They have been used for years and are very effective in preventing pregnancies. Then, no one dies. To see wrong and say nothing is the same as saying it is OK.

I would like to suggest to any female thinking of having an abortion to go online and research what an abortion involves. Also, if you can, watch a movie called Unplanned. What you find may make you think of not doing it.

God said “I knew you before you were in the womb.” Guess what? That means the little one you carry is a human being created by God! And by the way, thank your mother for not aborting you. That is why you are here today. God bless the little ones.

Bill Hall, Sykesville