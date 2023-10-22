No student should be subjected to sexualization; Carroll school board has lost moral compass | READER COMMENTARY

Whisler: No student should be subjected to sexualization

As a school board member, I will defend students against anything contributing to their sexualization. To my great embarrassment, a group of parents discovered that school libraries held items with graphic and explicit sexual content. This material won’t raise a single SAT score, offer insight into a career specialty or help someone learn about a technical trade.

I’ll never support giving students access to graphic images or content of sexual acts in books nor will I ever support instruction that teaches them how to engage in such activity.

I won’t support images or text so controversial that even newspapers and media outlets cannot print or say them on-air because they violate FCC guidelines and very likely laws that prohibit disseminating such material to minors.

No student, regardless of how they identify or whom they love, should be subjected to sexualization. I insist that every employee maintain a professional relationship with students. There is no reason students and staff should engage in any discussion of any person’s sexual preference or to whom they might be attracted.

My stance on this issue has absolutely nothing to do with orientation, a book’s theme or author, or politics for that matter. This isn’t an issue of Right or Left — it’s about what’s right and wrong.

It’s about basic propriety and decency. And my beliefs don’t make me a hate monger, contrary to what some in this community claim. And they certainly don’t make me anti-LGBTQ. And they don’t place me in a crusade to ban books.

Placing so much emphasis on sexual orientation reduces our students. They’re so much more than that. They are talented scholars, artists, musicians, and athletes. And we should celebrate them — not devote time to help them explore sexuality.

That is not our mission and we should never assume the role of a parent or a behavioral health professional in the health care industry.

And because I hold these beliefs, I’ve been maligned, lied about and misquoted. Opponents have created images on social media sites to defame me and my family. I’ve been shredded on social media and people call on state officials to remove me from office and even my employer to get me fired.

Despite all that, I’ll continue to support every student in this county from being sexualized regardless of orientation. It’s what should be expected of anyone in education, especially an elected official representing Carroll County.

Steve Whisler, Marriottsville

Whisler is an elected member of the Carroll County Board of Education

Moms for Liberty effort takes away rights

As one with “no skin in the game” so to speak, since my children are long since graduated from the Carroll school system, I’ll put my two cents worth in anyhow. On the matter of removing certain books from the school libraries, I find the whole process to be orchestrated by a group who wish to meld their political and religious beliefs into public policy. Not a good thing to my mind.

As was reported in this paper on Sunday, Oct. 15, it seems that the Board of Education, or at least several members thereof, have aligned themselves with the group, Moms for Liberty. This group has led ban the books campaigns across the country, pushing their ideas as to what literature is or is not appropriate for students to be exposed to.

School board members Steve Whisler and Tara Battaglia have even signed the “Parent Pledge.” That pledge states: “They will honor the fundamental rights of parents, including, but not limited to the right to direct the education, medical care, and moral upbringing of their children.” Now this is all well and good and sounds reasonable until you realize that what Moms for Liberty hopes to accomplish actually takes those rights away from parents who don’t believe as they do.

There are parents who believe that their children should be exposed to different experiences, lifestyles, and ideas as part of their education, but if Moms for Liberty has its way, those parents lose the right to “direct the education and moral upbringing” of their children. All parents need to pay attention to what their children read, and the decision to allow the child’s access to that material, or not, should be theirs alone, and not decided by the school board or any religious or political organization from outside our community.

Additionally, the banning of books by the school board goes directly counter to the 1982 Supreme Court decision in the case of Island Trees School District v. Pico. In this case, the majority opinion, written by Justice William Brennan, states, and I quote: “Local school boards may not remove books from school library shelves simply because they dislike the ideas contained in those books.”

Unfortunately, the school board has lost its moral compass. What is, by county statute, a nonpartisan body,

has devolved into an overtly conservative Republican body. The slate of candidates which included Board members Whisler and Battaglia was, in part, illegally financed by a Republican political organization (as was reported in this paper). It’s time that the Board actually does what is best for ALL students and end this book banning crusade once and for all.

Bill Kennedy, Taneytown

No photo IDs or voter cards required to vote?

Let me get this straight. You need a photo ID to board a plane, at medical offices and at many places of employment. You need them for some bank transactions and now Morgan State University is looking into having photo IDs on the campus.

But no photo ID or voter card is required to prove you have a right to vote on issues affecting the citizens of this country! No one questions if it is racist to require photo IDs at all these other places, but it is to require one to vote?

Charles Henkel, Hampstead