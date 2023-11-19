In defense of the Carroll County state’s attorney; what are college students thinking? | READER COMMENTARY

Shoemaker has strong work ethic, fights crime

I write to convey my disappointment in a recent letter to the editor by David Ellin that criticized Carroll County State’s Attorney Haven Shoemaker.

As a friend to all involved and an employee of the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office, the events of the past 16 months have been disheartening. Witnessing the campaign tactics used to tarnish the reputations of Senior State’s Attorney Allan Culver and former Deputy State’s Attorney Ned Coyne, along with Shoemaker, has been particularly troubling.

Unfortunately, not only were these individuals harmed, but their families were also adversely affected.

In his letter, Ellin suggests that Shoemaker does not give full attention to his job, but I respectfully disagree. I observe his dedication daily, where he consistently starts work before 7 a.m. and finishes well after most others have left.

His commitment to combating crime, especially the sale of deadly fentanyl, is something I hold in high regard. The letter accuses Shoemaker of detouring from his duties for appearing at an event honoring our veterans. Shoemaker, as a veteran himself, has and always will be dedicated to our veterans.

Regarding the recent reversal of Carroll County Circuit Court judges’ recusal from cases involving Culver, Ellin omits crucial facts. The Office of the State Prosecutor found zero evidence supporting former Carroll County Assistant State’s Attorney Jennifer Brady’s claims.

Based on the state prosecutors’ findings, separate ethics complaints against both Culver and Coyne were dismissed, and the Circuit Court judges lifted their recusal, and are now hearing cases involving Culver and Coyne.

While Ellin made a rush to judgment without the facts and with total disregard for due process, and prematurely called for Culver’s resignation, Shoemaker wisely urged patience until an investigation was done and all the facts were uncovered.

This isn’t an attempt to bash Ellin. I’ve stayed silent during the investigation, but now I must speak about what I’ve witnessed and know to be true. Though not politically involved, I’ve seen respected individuals suffer for 16 months, with ruined careers and harmed families.

I hope future elections focus on personal merits, not character attacks. It may seem idealistic, but I hold hope for a more principled approach.

Tim Weber, Westminster

College students should support the Jewish community

As a student at a liberal arts college, I was taught to look below the surface of an issue, to research to find the truth. It takes an open mind mixed with skepticism and a lot of digging.

Sadly In the past month since the rape and murder on Oct. 7 of thousands of Jewish victims by Hamas terrorists, as well as the kidnapping of hundreds of Isreali and international citizens, college students protesting Israel’s defense apparently don’t have the open minds required to look below the surface. They certainly haven’t done their research into the truth.

Students nationwide have exhibited unlawful and immoral behavior against Jews in general, and their fellow students in particular. Under the guise of free speech, campus protests have not called for peace, but for the legitimate Jewish state to be “pushed into the sea.”

They have torn down legitimate posters and flyers relating the horrifying details of Hamas’ violence against victims. Verbal and even physical attacks on Jewish students and on Jews out in American communities have increased by the hundreds.

The expression of anger and the demand for change of a situation or policy thought to be unjust by peaceful public protest is protected under the American Constitution’s First Amendment to “peaceably assemble” while practicing the right of “freedom of speech.”

However, the expression of antisemitism demonstrated this past month on college campuses across the nation is not free speech as defined in the Constitution; it is quite the opposite. Antisemitism is the expression of hatred, oppression and annihilation that deprives “the free exercise of” the Jewish religion, which is also covered under the First Amendment.

The pro-Palestinian anti-Israeli protest groups fail to recognize the truth about the real instigators of oppression and death in the Middle East — the terrorist organizations and the countries that support them.

Within days after attacks in Egypt, Pakistan, Iraq and the bombing in Indonesia of the Australian embassy, the United Nations Security Council unanimously adopted resolution 1566 on Oct. 8, 2004, which … “condemned terrorism as a serious threat to peace. The text called on countries to prevent and punish criminal acts, including against civilians, committed with the intent to cause death or serious bodily injury, or taking of hostages, with the purpose to provoke a state of terror in the general public or in a group of persons or particular persons, intimidate a population or compel a government or an international organization to do or to abstain from doing any act.

‘”Such acts were under no circumstances justifiable by considerations of a political, philosophical, ideological, racial, ethnic, religious or other similar nature,” according to the council.

U.S. Ambassador John Danforth said, “The resolution which we have adopted states very simply that the deliberate massacre of innocents is never justifiable in any cause — never.” He added that “Some claim that exploding bombs in the midst of children is in the service of God,” but that such an act “is the ultimate blasphemy.”

As the leaders of institutions of higher learning, college presidents must act with strength and determination in a public support of peaceful diversity. They must take the lead to encourage students to research the facts, stand with the Jewish community and all communities against terrorism, and enforce a policy of zero tolerance against antisemitism.

Pat Page, Westminster

We need a president who will move us forward

I just don’t get it at all about the American public. I cannot believe that 45% of the American voters still would vote for President Joe Biden. My question is why?

Are they the same Americans who believe that everything is going well or the ones who say they are living paycheck to paycheck? Do they think that the southern border is closed to illegals or is wide open and causing a mess in cities across the U.S.?

Remember they are costing us taxpayers a lot of money that would help us plus our veterans, who ARE CITIZENS of the U.S. and not the illegals. Biden has cost this country a lot of money in just three years.

I am not crazy about some of the remarks that former President Donald Trump has said, but people need to realize we were in much better shape under Trump. Gas was lower, we did well on our 401Ks, we were not living paycheck to paycheck, we had no threats from China and others.

Think about it. We need to elect a man or woman who will move us forward and not 50 yards backward. Vote who will lead us and not just a party. WAKE UP AMERICA for once!

Pat Bussard, Westminster

An open letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson

Speaker Mike Johnson, it might have made sense when you were simply a congressman to accept email messages only from residents in your local Louisiana district. But wouldn’t you agree that you now have a responsibility to hear from citizens all across this country? But as my email attempts to you haven’t gone through, this open Letter to the Editor will have to do.

Speaker Johnson, I have no reason to doubt that you care mightily about freedom and democracy here and abroad. And this is why I can’t imagine that you would have the U.S. stand down (which was what I was trying to email you about) and leave Ukraine to fight off Russia on its own!

To allow Russian President Vladimir Putin to have his way with Ukraine would, no doubt, be both a boon to the dictators of the world, as well as a threat to liberal democracies everywhere. Surely you would not want such an outcome to become a reality on your watch!

And one more thing, Speaker Johnson. As you recently did with aid to Israel — that is, inserting a poison pill that required the aid to be taken from IRS funds — I strongly urge you not to play games by doing something similar with the aid to Ukraine. Let’s not insert poison pills in any future legislation that would tie up the needed aid for Ukraine. Instead, let’s skip the politics and get the job done! Okay?

Reg Regis, Wayne