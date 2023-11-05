Banning books in Carroll County is part of a culture war driven by fear, hate and delusion | READER COMMENTARY

For Republicans, the truth is anything they want it to be

The partisan school board and Moms 4 Liberty continue to bully Carroll County Public Schools to remove books from its shelves and make them inaccessible to any student. Despite their claims to the contrary, this is the definition of a book ban.

But it’s not about banning books. The fight is part of culture wars that go back to the early 1960s when an evolving counterculture battled racism, a horrifying nonsensical war and the stultifying status quo of a white Christian nation.

Conservatives did not take this lying down. In the new conservative orthodoxy, Democrats were threatening and attacking conservative Christian values, chipping away at everything white Christians were entitled to.

Talk radio goaded conservatives to express their hostility toward anyone who did not think like them. With the election of Barack Obama, conspiracy theories exploded. Qanon became the font of conservative truth.

This is the first time in America that political ideologies have devolved into the question of what is the truth? The truth for most Republicans is anything they want it to be. The election was stolen; Jan. 6 was justified; stealing classified documents from the White House is not stealing; hectoring the governor of Georgia to find votes is normal politics; and sexually harassing women is OK. Inflating your worth to defraud is smart business.

Former President Donald Trump, who has never done anything wrong, is the victim of a witch hunt. Other casualties of the culture war — climate change does not exist; science cannot be trusted; Democrats are trying to take away your guns; poor people are lazy — except white people who are the victims of affirmative action; the world is black and white.

What does this have to do with banning books? The impetus to ban books has much of its genesis from what has devolved into delusional thinking, fabricated grievances and paranoid conspiracies that anything coming from the left is a lie. Remember that this whole nonissue of banning books started with white people whining that real history made them feel bad about themselves.

The LGBTQ community is the current target of conservative hate groups. They are another tentacle of the Deep State in its mission to indoctrinate children and even groom them sexually. M4L is protecting children from books that “normalize” these sins.

Banning books in Carroll County is part of a culture war driven by fear, hate and delusion. In war, truth is the first casualty.

Henry Reiff, Westminster

Ready: Public safety has to be the highest priority

The 2024 Legislative Session is set to begin in early January, and without a doubt, it is vitally important that we address the rampant, out-of-control crime plaguing our state. It’s no accident or coincidence.

Over the past three years, the gerrymandered Democratic supermajority in Annapolis has passed several bills that water down sentences for violent juvenile offenders, prevent law enforcement from doing their jobs effectively and even limiting where Maryland citizens with concealed carry permits can legally defend themselves. They’ve done all this while refusing to truly crack down on criminals who repeatedly and violently break the law.

During the 2023 Legislative Session, while criminal activity involving firearms was exploding and crime was rising, Democratic leadership chose not to target repeat, violent offenders, but instead championed a bill (SB 1) to strip Marylanders of their right to self-defense.

SB 1 dramatically limits the ability of law-abiding citizens to utilize their wear and carry permits in most public places. This bill was a reactionary response to the Supreme Court’s 2022 Bruen decision that struck down Maryland’s old, unconstitutional “may issue” carry permit law that required Marylanders to prove why they needed a permit.

Despite opposition from Republicans, and even some Democrats, SB 1 passed and Gov. Wes Moore soon after signed the bill into law. Fortunately, pro-Constitutional rights organizations immediately filed legal challenges to SB1.

The courts have granted a preliminary injunction, meaning the most over-reaching parts of the bill will not be enforced until the courts make a final ruling.

Maryland citizens can still carry their firearm — with an appropriate permit — on private property, to public events and in businesses that serve alcohol. (It is already illegal for anyone under the influence of alcohol to carry or use firearms). The courts will make a final ruling on these issues in the coming months.

At a time when violent crime continues to rise and juvenile criminal activity is becoming a crisis, the unified message from me and my fellow Republicans in the General Assembly is this — we must address and correct the short-sighted laws that have hamstrung our law enforcement and prosecutors.

This same, urgent request has been repeatedly made by elected county prosecutors from both parties. We also need to update and modernize our criminal statutes to ensure that repeat violent offenders receive serious jail time. Instead of continuing to besiege law-abiding citizens who just want to protect their families, let’s go after the bad guys for a change.

Public safety has to be the highest priority of any government, and right now, for so many living in high crime areas, it doesn’t feel that way.

I remain committed to partnering with anyone willing to work on solutions to protect our communities. Of course, please feel free to reach out to me anytime with questions or concerns.

Sen. Justin Ready, Westminster

The writer is a state senator representing District 5 (Carroll and Frederick counties)

Our adversaries see a weak and incompetent Biden

This is in response to Tom Zirpoli’s recent column “Republicans helping Russia succeed in Ukraine and Israel.” Zirpoli states Donald Trump and the Republican Party blame President Joe Biden for the attacks on Israel, Trump flatters terrorists, MAGA Republicans continue to cozy up to white-supremacists and Republicans willingness to surrender to Russia is a death sentence to all democracies in the world.

There was peace in Europe and the Middle East when Trump left office, because strength, not appeasement and weakness prevents war. Just ask ex-British Prime Minster Neville Chamberlain. Trump followed Henry Kissinger’s advice that neither China nor Russia (and now Iran) should be a better friend to each other, then they are to us.

Trump showed strength and resolve in foreign policy when he imposed sweeping sanctions against Russian oligarchs, China, Iran, etc. and took-out Iranian General Qasem Soleimani and ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates said Biden was wrong on every foreign policy issue for decades and as Barack Obama’s vice president, Biden voted against the raid that killed Osama bin Laden .

In January 2021, Biden became president and inheritedpeace, but immediately reverses 22 Trump policies and underestimates our adversaries.

His war on U.S. energy and selling off almost half (45%) of our strategic petroleum reserve is having disastrous consequences for America and leaves us vulnerable to the Middle East.

Biden’s feeble and misguided withdrawal from Afghanistan, where Americans, children and aid workers were killed and billions of dollars of arms left behind embolden China, Russia and Iran and led to the wars in the Ukraine and Israel.

Biden continued to demonstrate his lack of understanding of foreign policy when he failed to enforce existing economic sanctions against Iran, then paid Iran $1.2 billion each for five American hostages. So Iran/Hamas raided Israel and took more hostages.

With our Army and Navy falling short of their recruitment goals and our border wide open, Biden is asking for $100 million for Palestinians, while lecturing us about being xenophobia. An analogy would be President Franklin D. Roosevelt giving Germany (not all Germans were Nazis) millions after Adolf Hitler invaded Poland.

The self-righteous, mainstream media has been concealing Biden’s gaffes and hiding his incompetence and senility, but on the world stage our adversaries see a weak, clueless and incompetent man. What will Hezbollah do? What will China do in 2024?

Zirpoli’s ridiculous column, how dare Trump and Republicans blame Biden and MAGA Republicans and white supremacists represent a death sentence to the world’s democracies. It shows the Democrats’ complacency and total denial of reality, responsibility and understanding that America is unique and the world can be a dangerous and evil place.

Carl Burdette, Westminster