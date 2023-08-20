Moms for Liberty doesn’t stand for liberty at all | READER COMMENTARY

I would like to comment on the article “Requests to remove 39 books from school libraries to be reviewed by Carroll County Public Schools committee” from last week’s Times because the Carroll County Moms for Liberty group seems to be misleading folks with their message.

Moms truly fighting for liberty should be understanding that their own liberty should not come at the cost of taking away the liberties of others. My hope is to engage people in real, logical conversation about the message this group is trying to send. Just because one person doesn’t want their child to read a particular book, does not mean that no child should read the book. Parents should have every right to govern what their children are exposed to.

The creators of curriculum should do what they do, teachers should follow the curriculum, and we, as parents, should be able to remove our children from a lesson that we don’t believe is in their best interest. That, however, does not mean anyone should be able to prevent other students from seeing/hearing/reading the material. That belief is precisely contrary to the liberties they are demanding!

How about instead of demanding that books be pulled from libraries, they just don’t allow their child to read them? How about instead of canceling a course or particular subject matter, their children are just removed from the classroom and not exposed to the teaching? By demanding removal of books and curriculum, Mom’s for Liberty is directly infringing on the liberties of other parents!

I am long tired of the nastiness and exaggeration that some of these groups are spreading. No one should be forcing a child to read a book about a same-sex family in kindergarten, but at the same time, one of that child’s classmates may find that representation helpful because they come from a same-sex household. So, no, the book shouldn’t be removed; instead, parents who take issue with the book should inform the teacher or administration of their desire to not allow their child to read the book.

Mom’s for Liberty will argue "that would make my child feel ostracized because other kids are allowed to participate in the lesson.” That is their problem. If it’s truly about not exposing your child to material you deem inappropriate, you should not be concerned with what other children are learning. Those are not your children.

Taking away another child’s right to learn just because you are uncomfortable, or you disagree, is not liberty.

Common sense and decency have gone out the window. People are angrily Republican and angrily Democrat, and they are at each other’s throats, not even realizing that the politicians are stoking imaginary fires to try to win elections, when the actual world is on real fire.

No one has all the answers. If we spread kindness and understanding, we would all be better off. And to those who “want to make America great again,” please remember the “Golden Rule” our mothers taught us back when it was “great.” I promise it’s still relevant: ”If you have nothing nice to say, don’t say anything at all!”

Kelly Taylor, Westminster