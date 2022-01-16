Choose unity over partisanship; Jan. 6 committee is illegitimate | READER COMMENTARY

More than a year has passed since the election and yet this column continues to debate an issue that has been put to rest. Zirpoli quotes Al Gore’s concession speech as if it were the model for how politicians should conduct themselves. This concession speech is nothing out of the ordinary, as it reads like every other concession speech from the losing side after an election. The quote Zirpoli used states “This is America, and we put country before party. ...” Then he undermined this quote by asking which side Republicans are going to pick. Instead, we as a nation need to be unified more than ever and stop ostracizing the opposing side simply because of ideological differences. Is truth the enemy? Or is unity the enemy?