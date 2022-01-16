Choose unity over partisanship; Jan. 6 committee is illegitimate | READER COMMENTARY

Choose unity over partisanship
For many Republicans, truth is the enemy. As for many Democrats, unity is unachievable.
As our nation reels from an everlasting pandemic and many social issues, a person would think that unifying the country would be the top priority. This is far from reality. Instead, partisan lines are the priority only serving to further polarize the country. Columnist Tom Zirpoli asks, “Which America do they support? Gore’s America or Trumps America?” Questions such as this split Americans, making them think it is one way or the highway.
This comes as President Joe Biden debates eliminating the filibuster rule for the U.S. Senate, allowing controversial legislation to pass without the need to compromise. The idea of us vs. them needs to be eliminated.
Zirpoli writes that former President Donald Trump endorses the controversial Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. This is hardly a fair representation of all citizens who call themselves Republicans. He compares this to the Republican Party condoning communism, simply based off cherry-picked “representatives” of the Republican party.
More than a year has passed since the election and yet this column continues to debate an issue that has been put to rest. Zirpoli quotes Al Gore’s concession speech as if it were the model for how politicians should conduct themselves. This concession speech is nothing out of the ordinary, as it reads like every other concession speech from the losing side after an election. The quote Zirpoli used states “This is America, and we put country before party. ...” Then he undermined this quote by asking which side Republicans are going to pick. Instead, we as a nation need to be unified more than ever and stop ostracizing the opposing side simply because of ideological differences. Is truth the enemy? Or is unity the enemy?
Connor Mullen, Westminster
Jan. 6 committee is illegitimate
On Jan. 6, pompous Vice President Kamala Harris compared the Jan. 6, 2020 riot at the Capitol to the Dec. 7,r 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor and the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. There’s no comparison. In 1941, Japan attacked Pearl Harbor with six aircraft carriers and 335 planes, sinking or damaging eight battleships. The attack cost America 2,700 lives and led to our 45-month involvement in WWII that cost America more than 400,000 lives, 700,000 wounded and $4.1 trillion in today’s dollars.
On 9/11, terrorists used four jet liners to hit New York City and the Pentagon (one of the four crashed in Pennsylvania). This attack cost America 2,977 lives and $1 trillion. Then we spent years fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan, costing another $3 trillion and the lives of about 7,000 military members and 8,000 contractors.
The Capitol rioters did fight police (The police union said 140 officers suffered injuries) and caused $1.5 million in damage. The only person shot was Ashli Babbitt, who was unarmed. Is Kamala stupid or lying?
The swing states, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin broke the law by unconstitutionally changing their election laws before the 2020 election. In Pennsylvania, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, a Democrat, changed the law requiring signature verification on mail-in ballots. The ballots of people who voted on Election Day were subject to signature verification, but the 2.6 million mail-in ballots were not. Although Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution, states only the state legislature has the authority to change the voting laws, those other states also went around their legislatures. Nationally, there were 80 million mail-in ballots: that’s unprecedented. The Democrats won’t investigate this; that is why people rioted at the Capitol.
On Nov. 7, 1983, the May 19th Communist Organization, or M19, bombed the Capitol. Susan Rosenberg a member of the group, was charged in the bombing, but the charges were later dropped. She was convicted on weapons and explosives charges in a separate case and later pardoned by President Bill Clinton, and is now an administrator for a fundraising arm of Black Lives Matter. In April 2021, Noah Green, a Louis Farrakhan follower, attacked the Capitol and killed Capitol police officer Billy Evans and wounded another officer. The Democrats didn’t form a committee to investigate these attacks, or call these attacks an insurrection, but they call Jan. 6 an insurrection.
Newt Gingrich said Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is responsible for Capitol security. Kash Patel, former chief of staff to the acting secretary of defense, said Pelosi and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser stopped Trump from calling up the National Guard two days before Jan. 6.Why won’t Pelosi release her communications from that day? Why did Pelosi refuse to allow Republican Congressmen Jim Jordan and Jim Banks to serve on the Jan. 6 committee? This committee is another kangaroo court.
Carl Burdette, Westminster
Dan Cox for governor
This year, Maryland will elect its next governor. Voters will decide whether they want more of the same, or something different. Understanding the choice is simple: Maryland can either choose to continue masking citizens; discriminating against individuals because of their vaccine status; labeling essential and “nonessential” persons; allowing incompetence to run executive departments (like the department of labor). Or, Maryland can choose liberty!
If we desire freedom, I firmly believe that Dan Cox is the best choice for Maryland’s next governor. Dan is running on the platform of “Restoring Freedom to the Free State.” Unlike his opponent, Kelly Schulz (who wrote the essential and nonessential business list as Gov. Larry Hogan’s secretary of commerce), Dan promises to never label any business or person as “nonessential.”
Additionally, if elected Maryland’s next governor, Dan is promising to end the unlawful mask, vaccine, and health mandates on Day 1 of his administration.
Cox’s pick for lieutenant governor is Gordana Schifanelli, and she is equally committed to restoring freedom to Maryland. After living in communist, war-torn Yugoslavia for 28 years, Gordana fled for the freedom of America, but now she says she is, “watching the same evils of communism unfold before [her] eyes.”
Gordana, like Dan, pledges to uphold the Constitution and the Maryland Declaration of Rights. She is running for lieutenant governor because she wants this state and country to continue being the land of the free and home of the brave!
As governor, Dan will also remove CRT from our schools, fight for local control and parental rights in education, expand school choice, reduce taxes, and support law enforcement and the right of self-defense protected under the Second Amendment.
According to the United Van Lines 44th Annual National Migration Study, Maryland is the No. 10 most-moved-out-of state. We have to ask ourselves if high taxes and executive tyranny have anything to do with this. Marylanders can either select a Democrat and get worse tyranny than we have now, a Hogan-endorsed Republican (like Kelly Schulz) and get similar tyranny, or a team like Dan Cox and Gordana Schifanelli and get freedom!
When June and November roll around, I will be choosing freedom, and I hope you will too!
Nathan Mateer, Eldersburg