Sports starts with sportsmanship; schools tops in quarantine, bottom in masking; fiasco at the border | READER COMMENTARY

The mostly Hispanic U.S. Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio enforcing the law should be applauded; instead the sanctimonious Democrats try to deflect from Biden’s constant failures by demonizing them. U.S. Reps. Maxine Waters and Ilhan Omar called them racist and claimed their actions were worse than slavery. The Congressional Black Caucus pressured White House officials to suspend the agents. Jen Psaki said the border patrol using horses to block Haitians from entering our country is horrible and horrific. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said its actions horrified the nation and was proof of systemic racism. Then Biden piled on saying it was horrible seeing horses running over people and whipping them. There will be consquences. They will pay.