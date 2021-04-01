Letters: Columnist’s criticism of teachers unfair; Endorsing Foster for Taneytown council | READER COMMENTARY

Editor’s Note: Municipal elections in Carroll County will be held from May 3 through May 18. The Times will publish one letter to the editor per writer endorsing candidates, as space allows, up until one week before that municipality’s election.
Columnist’s criticism of teachers unfair
It was disheartening to read Rick Blatchford’s Tuesday, Marchc 30 column comparing teachers and store clerks. His reference to teachers was based on a conversation he had with one teacher last spring regarding teaching virtually. The teacher responded to his inquiry with, “This is like being retired on full pay.” This comment does not speak to most teachers.
Last spring, teachers were thrown into virtual teaching and had to make our way as best we could with little guidance or preparation. I do not know who the teacher was to whom he spoke, or what she taught, but no teacher I know felt like he/she was retired on full pay. Most of us doubled our work hours figuring out Google Classroom, supplying papers and notes on-line for students, and trying to reach students who were falling through the cracks.
Many teachers worked hours, all summer long, to adjust our plans to fit virtual teaching. We took classes, formatted appropriate documents and figured out how to make virtual teaching better. Virtual teaching is twice as much work as in-person teaching. It is more planning and more contact with parents, to keep them updated on their child’s status in class. Teachers often work seven days a week. 12-15 hours per day. Teachers are not the slackers Mr. Blatchford portrays.
Comparing teachers to store clerks is like comparing apples to potatoes. Many store clerks now work behind plexiglass, have gloves and wipes at hand, and spend minimal time with each customer. We should be very grateful for them and their hard work, no question about that.
On the other hand, teachers meet with multiple students and many do not have plexiglass, although they should have some sort of gloves or wipes. Teachers stay with their students in rooms where social distancing is not possible, where air flow is often poor, and for lengths of time ranging from 40-80 minutes.
Store workers cannot perform their jobs from home. Teachers can teach from home- successfully.
I would suggest Mr. Blatchford check in with a few more teachers before he basing all his assumptions on the comments of one teacher. There are a few bad apples in every field, not just education. Maybe, Mr. Blatchford, do not judge a whole group on one person’s comments — and maybe try walking a mile in their shoes before you judge.
Karen Reisdorf, Mount Airy
Endorsing Foster for Taneytown council
I am writing to endorse Diane Foster for re-election to the Taneytown City Council. I have known Diane for over 15 years; when we moved to Taneytown … independently picking Carroll County and Taneytown due to the many pleasures of the area. I am very proud to call her my friend, my neighbor, and my council person.
I have witnessed her dedication through good times and bad. She has been there to solve city issues, to support creative and positive city steps, to mentor new council members and to always do it with a level positive attitude. She thoroughly researches the issues and responds with a good knowledge base. As the council liaison to economic development, she is looking forward to assisting in the resurrection of Taneytown’s businesses.
In addition, she has stepped into many guiding roles in the County; including leadership within the Carroll Community College. She and her husband Sam have fully engaged in support of the Lions Club. She is a role model for diversity and inclusion.
Diane has a positive track record as a member and leader on the Taneytown City Council. Continuing in that role is vital for the community. I ask for you to re-elect Diane Foster.
The City of Taneytown will hold its City Election on Monday, May 3 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the Taneytown Police Station, 120 E. Baltimore Street in Taneytown.
Carol Coley, Taneytown