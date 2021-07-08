Sprinkle’s column berating those who assert right to protest against U.S. is uninformed | READER COMMENTARY

Regarding Ms. Sprinkle’s recent column attacking Americans who criticize or nonviolently protest America as being unpatriotic is at best uninformed.
Indeed, why America is the best, Ms. Sprinkle, is that America is a constitutional republic based on democracy and the right of free speech and freedom of the press, which means we can be critical of our country, nonviolently protest and be patriotic all at the same time. Each of us. And the press is free to cover any such news, period.
Please understand that criticism about America comes from America’s citizens who are just as American as you and I, including (dare I say?), the signers of the United States Constitution. If asked, we all will acknowledge deficiencies in America and want to create a “more perfect union.”
So let’s not stop short of going forward toward that goal by accusing other Americans for speaking out as their lacking patriotism. Instead let’s open up ourselves for collegial discussion, where we can all join together and solve urgent problems for future generations as well as for our own well-being, which is better than hindsight after a building collapses because some officials allegedly did not want to talk about the cracks in the foundation or about our country one day becoming a desert because we refused to listen to those who are calling for all peoples of this planet to work together to solve the climate crisis.
By the way, Adolph Hitler started out with nothing and gained immense power and privilege partly because he insisted Germany was great and, under severe penalty of the law, citizens could not speak out nor protest; and thereby this evil man got complete power over every German citizen. Let us never forget that six million Jews died violently under his lockstep authoritarianism.
John D. Witiak, Union Bridge