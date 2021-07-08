Sprinkle’s column berating those who assert right to protest against U.S. is uninformed | READER COMMENTARY

So let’s not stop short of going forward toward that goal by accusing other Americans for speaking out as their lacking patriotism. Instead let’s open up ourselves for collegial discussion, where we can all join together and solve urgent problems for future generations as well as for our own well-being, which is better than hindsight after a building collapses because some officials allegedly did not want to talk about the cracks in the foundation or about our country one day becoming a desert because we refused to listen to those who are calling for all peoples of this planet to work together to solve the climate crisis.