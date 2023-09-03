To eliminate racism in all forms, pay attention to the facts; hypocrisy from DeSantis and message from Trump | READER COMMENTARY

Both the far right and far left push antisemitism

In the interest of setting the record straight, there is a worldwide rise in antisemitism. The Tel Aviv University Center for the study of contemporary European Jewry and the American Anti-Defamation League reported that in 2022, “in some countries, most alarmingly in the United States, it intensified.”

The ADL reported that the number of antisemitic incidents in the U.S. rose by more than 34%, from 2,721 in 2021 to 3,697 in 2022. The ADL also reported “the antisemitism of the far right and far left are pushing into the mainstream of American culture and politics.”

It is irresponsible for Chris Roemer to suggest that only his political enemies are responsible for this rise. The truth in the matter is that right-wing extremists, such as Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), Tucker Carlson and those who marched in Charlottesville, Virginia, push antisemitic tropes such as the great replacement theory, claiming Jews are out to replace what Carlson called “legacy Americans,” code for White Christians.

If you want to eliminate racism in all its forms, you need to acknowledge the facts regarding it, even the ones you don’t like. Roemer would be well-advised to do so.

Mitch Edelman, Finksburg

DeSantis’ federal government hypocrisy is notable

As a participant in American politics for many years, I’d like to offer an observation. It seems that the Republican Party emphasizes the “state’s rights” argument whenever it is convenient to its cause.

Although the verbiage was unprecedented, it was not surprising when Gov. Ron DeSantis stated he would “start slitting throats” in the federal bureaucracy on his first day as president. Now here we are just a couple weeks later, and a hurricane is once again wreaking havoc on his state of Florida.

The rain is still pouring down and DeSantis is already referencing the federal aid that will be pouring into his state. In fact, he is also stating that perhaps requests will be made to increase the percentage to be requested beyond the standard formula.

I must say the hypocrisy of this is notable, even from a man who seems to contradict himself every time he speaks. (For example, it is truly impossible to decipher his opinion of the former president who faces indictments in four states.)

For the record, since my earliest awareness during the Nixon era, I have opposed the idea that citizens of one state are entitled to a better education, more federal support, more rights, etc., than citizens of another state. We are all entitled to the same “inalienable rights,” no matter our personal attributes and no matter whether we live in a red or a blue state.

I close by suggesting that voting for a presidential candidate who campaigns on his hate for the federal government is like selecting a vegan to manage a meat-packing plant. It’s what you do when you truly wish for failure of the organization.

I do hope we can all work together to keep America moving forward despite the challenges we face, by electing a president who believes in the value of America and the Constitution.

Corynne B. Courpas, Westminster

Trump sends obvious message to his supporters

Donald Trump’s pose for his Georgia mugshot and his immediate publication of it on X (Twitter) sends an obvious message to his Jan. 6 supporters: I am going to fight to get out of this by any means necessary, and I might need your help.

This is a frightening prospect for those of us who believe in due process of the law.

George Conover, Westminster