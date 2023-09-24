Was Moms For Liberty’s goal to boost interest in banned books and make reading more popular? | READER COMMENTARY

Kids will likely find ways to read the banned books

Dear Moms For Liberty of Carroll County, thanks to your overreach you have undoubtedly increased interest in the books on the highly publicized list of books that in your collective minds are “inappropriate.”

Removing them from school libraries will cause more internet searches and more traffic at book stores and public libraries that don’t practice censorship. I guess you forgot what being a kid was like.

The good news is you have also initiated a newfound interest in reading for some students and I am certain some new book clubs (that you will never know about). Awesome work.

Maybe you should let educators and librarians do the job they are trained and expert at (and you’re not). And parents, if you don’t want your kids to see these books, do YOUR job.

P.S. Your kids can access a substantial number of “inappropriate” sites on the internet with absolutely no obstacles. What are you doing about that?

Mark Chopper, Sykesville

Congress needs to care about the welfare of the child

Please Republicans do not talk to me as to how precious life is while in the womb when Congress refused to reauthorize the payments of up to $300 per child each month under President Joe Biden’s expanded child tax credit.

This comes as children continue to be gunned down while attending school or marching in a parade because Congress is beholden to the NRA. And when access to child care has become so difficult to obtain it means one parent must stay home to care for them.

Which then leads to the need for food stamps to feed these children. While at the same time being blamed for being to lazy to work. Talk about a catch-22.

When, if a child with an incurable disease loses benefits for their ongoing care because it is deemed to be “custodial” in nature.

We need legislation that supports life from birth until death!

Patricia Roop Hollinger, Westminster