Justin Ready: General Assembly needs to prioritize in next budget the constitutional requirements, absolute necessities | GUEST COMMENTARY

Recently, Gov. Wes Moore announced that Maryland’s budget outlook has storm clouds on the horizon. He warned county leaders to prepare for a “season of fiscal discipline” where tough budgets choices would need to be made about what programs and projects are funded.

In Maryland, the governor proposes a budget to the General Assembly, which then makes changes and reallocations while not increasing the overall spending amount. Passing a budget is the only constitutionally mandated task of the General Assembly, and legislators must pass a balanced budget for the upcoming fiscal year while being mindful of budget projects for the “out years,” or what lies ahead. The forecast for the out years is a very real concern right now.

Advertisement

Moore has said he doesn’t want to raise taxes, and I’ll take him at his word. However, historically when the gerrymandered, liberal Democratic Party supermajority that controls Annapolis talks about “tough choices,” it usually takes the easy way out by raising your taxes. Real tough choices involve analyzing a $63 billion budget that’s projected to grow even larger and make cuts in spending.

We had a bit of a reprieve for eight years under Larry Hogan, although the Democrats did ram through digital advertising and download taxes, a new payroll tax and a renewable energy tax over his vetoes. Their drive to raise taxes has been near-constant even though we already have one of the highest overall tax burdens in the country.

Advertisement

The governor’s call for fiscal discipline — if he’s talking about addressing overspending — is music to my ears. However, a lot of the damage is already in motion and needs adjustment. Democrats in Annapolis have passed an arsenal of spending mandates over the last several years, the largest by far is the Kirwan Commission Education Funding Blueprint, passed right as we were heading into the COVID-19 fallout.

Over the first 10 years of “Kirwan” being in effect, more than $32 billion will be pumped into public education on top of the $8 billion we already spend annually. After that, an additional $4 billion will be added every year. I voted against this at the time because I knew it was unwise to commit to such a large, unfunded mandate. Hogan vetoed it, but the super-majority Democrats in Annapolis overrode his veto, and saddled the state and counties with a crippling, long-term obligation.

During the 2023 Legislative Session, Republicans pushed to slow down some of the funding increases mandated in Kirwan, but Democrats refused to pump the brakes and even added some new mandates in other areas, including creating a whole new cabinet level department.

That, along with Moore’s stated goal of filling 10,000 “empty” state government jobs is the kind of activity that will put us into long-term budget deficits. Let’s be honest, does anyone think state government efficiency would be improved by adding that many new state employees?

The good news is we have time to correct course. Our current fiscal year budget that passed this past Legislative Session actually spends less money than in 2022 and set aside hundreds of millions in reserves. However, beyond next year, the budget forecast is very stormy.

What’s needed in Annapolis is to prioritize what state government does with focus on constitutional requirements and absolute necessities. A fiscally responsible, slow and steady approach will still allow us to make progress on key priorities, like education, but in an economically sustainable way.

What the Annapolis liberal establishment must not do is go back to taxpayers to close the gap. Many working families, small businesses and seniors are teetering on the edge in an economy where Bidenomics has led to rampant inflation. They need a break. “Fiscal discipline” to me means doing what families and small businesses do when faced with tough times — they prioritize and, yes, cut back even when it may be uncomfortable.

The General Assembly will convene again in January, but now is the time for all of us to be having these tough discussions. I’m ready and willing to partner with the governor and my colleagues in both parties to do the right thing, and truly make some tough choices and face any slings and arrows that come as a result.

Advertisement

Ready is a Republican state senator representing District 5 (Carroll & Frederick counties)