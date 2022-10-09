Carroll County school board support; living in challenging times | READER COMMENTARY

Time for change on the school board

With Election Day less a month away, it’s important to know who you are voting for this election season. Many of us know who we plan to support for governor. But how many of us spend time researching the candidates on the back of the ballot? Especially those running for Carroll County Board of Education.

This year is different. Nationwide, school boards have been placed into the political debate. Carroll County is no exception. Politics are front and center with our current school board. The current board allowed COVID to spread through our schools before vaccines were available for all of our students. The majority of the board voted to remove a teacher’s ability to support our LGBTQ+ community in their classrooms. They’ve started holding closed-door meetings and removed the public’s ability to address issues without pre-approval.

Advertisement

We need a change in Carroll County. Patricia Ann Dorsey, Tom Scanlan, and Amanda Jozkowski are the most qualified candidates for Carroll County school board — the PTA candidates, if you will!

As a current member of the board, Patricia Dorsey was the only member who voted to protect our community from COVID by proactively supporting masks. She voted against the current flag policy, which removes a teacher’s ability to show support for the LGBTQ+ community. She is a proud Carroll County resident who attended Robert Moton Elementary School and dedicated her career to educating children as a teacher and administrator.

Advertisement

Tom Scanlan is a recently retired Carroll County teacher who proudly taught for more than 30 years. He is a kind, engaged candidate who enjoys serving his community on the Carroll County Environmental Advisory Council, and regularly provides litter cleanup at local parks.

Amanda Jozkowski is the first candidate to represent the southern Carroll County region. Her children attend school in Carroll County, and she serves on her daughter’s PTA. She is a professor and occupational therapist dedicated to the education of students while advocating for teachers and parents.

Nov. 8 will mark the most important election for Carroll County and our educational community. We need candidates who are informed, compassionate, and ready to serve our community. Let’s do our part to choose candidates best suited for the job and with more than 100 years of educational experience combined, those candidates are Patricia, Tom, and Amanda! Let’s get out to vote and support team PTA!

Carol Badaracco, Eldersburg

We’re living in challenging times

Thinking about the many debatable and controversial events going on in America today, I have a few knee-jerk reactions: Every time a Donald Trump-endorsed candidate for office lost in his or her primary run, the mainstream media fell all over themselves to remind us of Trump’s waning influence on the national political scene. Never mind that according to National Public Radio 91% of Trump’s choices won their primaries. The last time I checked, 91% is a pretty good score, an A even!

Nancy Pelosi was speaking at a news conference on Sept. 30 and at least two remarks kind of set me off: The first was her whining about Republicans wanting to purge names from voter rolls so they can overturn election results they don’t like.

The reason that I shook my head over that was having received my general election ballot in the mail this week, I couldn’t help wondering how many deceased people received ballots in this and other states? And believe me, as a retired mail carrier and election judge, the aforementioned scenario can, has, and will happen. And that’s NOT the fault of our extremely competent election workers up and down the ranks or of my hard-working fellow mail carriers. I just don’t want the chance to sign my name to one ballot and my father’s name to another, especially since he’s been deceased for 32 years. Fair is fair!!

At that same news conference, Pelosi gave the following answer to an immigration question: “We have a shortage of workers in our country, and you see even in Florida some of the farmers are saying, ‘Why are you shipping these immigrants north? We need them to pick the crops down here.’”

Advertisement

I immediately thought that had a Republican disparaged immigrants like that, it would be front page above the fold the very next day! But not if it’s Queen Nancy!

Finally, a story in the New York Post revealed that the student newspaper at the University of Virginia wants to purge Thomas Jefferson’s name from all buildings and monuments on campus because, despite being the very founder of the school, Jefferson committed the unforgivable sin of having slaves. Never mind that at history.com you’ll find that some 360,222 Union soldiers DIED to rid this nation of that very iniquity.

Further and finally, I suspect that few if any of these holier than thou students are familiar with the timeless Bible verse, “Let him who is without sin cast the first stone.”

And so it goes in these challenging times!

Dave Price, Sykesville

Zirpoli, Democrats ignore the facts

This is in response to Tom Zirpoli’s recent column “Hard to discuss policy with GOP when they don’t support democracy.” Zirpoli states “How do you debate policy when one side denies basic facts?”

Advertisement

In July 2016, without any credible evidence to legally justify an investigation, the Obama/Biden FBI started operation Crossfire Hurricane to spy on Trump’s campaign and launch the Russia collusion hoax. The Democrats continued with the Muller probe and two kangaroo court impeachments. Twenty minutes after Donald Trump took the oath of office in January 2017, the Washington Post headline read “Campaign to Impeach President Trump has Begun.”

Zirpoli chuckled when listening to a Republican congressman voice concerns about Biden, because it’s easier to chuckle at Republicans than debate Joe Biden’s disastrous policies that are tearing this country apart.

Biden uses the federal government to enforce diversity/equality/inclusion making everybody equal, not for opportunity, but for results. Biden declared war on our gas/oil industry which destroyed our energy independence, causing the highest gas prices ever. Trump ordered the Department of Energy to fill our Sstrategic Petroleum Reserve, now Biden has ordered the DOE to release about 260 million barrels. Biden’s policies have emboldened our enemies: North Korea is launching rockets over Japan and Russia has started a war that Biden’s rhetoric is making more dangerous.

Carl Burdette, Westminster

America is under seige. Who will help?

We should have known we were in trouble when Joe Biden’s first act as president put Americans out of work. Cancelling the XL Pipeline hurt us then, it’s hurting us now and it will hurt us in the future. In addition, our strategic petroleum reserves, once filled to capacity under former President Donald Trump, are being systematically drained by approving Democrats. Much of that oil is being sold to foreign countries, including a state-owned company in China, who is not our friend.

Advertisement

Halting construction of the border wall hurt. It has allowed millions into our country illegally, overwhelming our health and education services.

Out of control crime is hurting everyone. Nowhere are we safe! Dangerous criminals, held to no account for their crimes, are being unleashed into our communities. Meanwhile, anti-cop leadership removes effective tools and attempts to “defund” the police. The neighborhood cop is disappearing! Who, or what will replace them.

Biden should have been impeached over Afghanistan. Forget not our 13 service members killed during the troop withdrawal and civilians clinging to and falling from airplanes.

It hurt when Biden didn’t stop Russia from amassing its tremendous army against Ukraine. The world watched the carnage in horror. Clearly, Vladmir Putin doesn’t fear this president, or the weakened United States, as we’ve been in a state of chaos since Biden Democrats took control.

I ask you, who will come to our aid when needed?

Advertisement

Inflation is hurting all Americans. Our country, everything American is under siege, especially our money, but also our history, culture, sovereignty, protections, energy, families, and freedoms. Will our water be next?

Here’s what we do know; pre-COVID, under Trump, we were protected (remember ISIS), we were prosperous, there was peace in the world, and we were energy independent. Period.

Diane Stuller, Westminster