Mount Airy needs to consider the impact of more development; Carroll County Board of Education disappoints | READER COMMENTARY

Traffic, environmental effects not worth it

As a resident of the Town of Mount Airy, rush hour is stressful. In my own personal experience from a summer job that required me to commute into Frederick and back every day, it’s a mess here.

Unless you’re already on Route 27 (the main road that runs through Mount Airy), or at a traffic light, it is near impossible to turn onto Route 27 because the enormous amount of traffic, or turn left off of 27 at that.

However, ignoring the issue of the current traffic situation, the Town of Mount Airy has seen fit to consider a development plan. This plan will transform large parts of land behind the Twin Arch Shopping Center and next to Watkins Park.

Now why is this a bad thing? At face value, one might think, “Oh, more people, more money to support small businesses! Win-win!” However, the effects need to be thought out. How will these new residents get into the developments?

Those familiar with the area will know at the entrance/exit of Watkins Park, there is no traffic light nor roundabout. During the previously mentioned high-traffic times, it will be difficult to get into or out of the new developments.

Then there’s the environmental effects. In the zones where the developments are planned to be, there is either mainly or some forested area. Forested areas are home to dozens of native species whose habitats are already shrinking as is. Native species are absolutely important and required in every ecosystem.

Every native species has a place in the local food web. If one species is to disappear, the species that feed on that animal will starve and die, and from there the process continues. This increasing loss of native habitat leads to ecosystem collapse and extinction events.

Would the country still be the country without the animals? Do you remember all those times in your childhood, seeing a colorful bird, fox or maybe a deer pointed out to you while you sat in the backseat of a car?

Imagine if you were to never see a single one of these animals. Imagine never hearing the cry of a mourning dove or seeing a doe and her fawns crossing a road in the early morning or late evening.

Overall, overdevelopment of small towns leads to a stress on public services and local ecosystems.

Hayden Winters, Mount Airy

Reader expected better from school board

I am glad I no longer have a student in the Carroll County Public School System. It infuriates me that my tax dollars support a board of education that entertains the whims of a designated hate and antigovernment group, “Moms for Liberty.”

See the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Hate Map to discover Maryland’s 25 hate and extremist anti-government groups, including Moms, currently operating in our midst. The SPLC has tracked and monitored such groups since 1971.

Appearing in front of media cameras before a recent board of education meeting, the local leader of Moms for Liberty made it clear as spring rain that she is clawing for her 15 minutes of fame. Our dear members of the board rolled out the red carpet. Bravo.

I suppose after 30 years of residing in Carroll County, I have set the bar too high. One board member was a teacher in the high school my child attended. I expected better. Some other board members have zero, or very minimal, experience teaching or working in Carroll County Public Schools. Apparently, first-hand experience is not a crucial qualification. What a shame.

I certainly look forward to watching what unfolds now that this hate group has infiltrated the board of education. It will be interesting to see what fiery hoops it has in store for board members.

Unfortunately, it seems not a single one has an ethical vertebra in his or her backbone to smother the flames. Or, perhaps it is possible the board truly welcomes this sideshow. There is nothing wrong with reevaluating a school system’s books and other resources for age and grade appropriateness; however, there is everything wrong with entertaining a hate group.

Jane M. Frutchey, Finksburg

Keep students safe from guns, not books

I read with dismay the story that Carroll County is negotiating with an extremist organization; that is, the “ladies auxiliary” of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers who masquerade as Moms For Liberty.

The Proud Boys and Oath Keepers had legislators scurry for safety on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol. Now many of them are facing long prison terms.

These library extremists also need to be faced. The Carroll County Board of Education should not remove books from school libraries approved by state educators pending a review that is not possible because there are no resources to second guess these approvals.

Our children are being silenced with gunfire. There have been 532 mass shootings in the United States already this year; more than 3,400 children killed or injured, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Millions more are traumatized for life. Moms For Liberty also wants to silence their stories.

People who care about the safety of school children need to fight to keep them safe from guns, not from books. Their voices must be heard.

Andrea Chamblee

Chamblee is the widow of Capital Gazette reporter John McNamara, who was murdered on June 28, 2018, in a shooting that took the lives of five staff members. She is a co-author with him and David Elfin of “The Capital of Basketball.” She writes from the Howard, Carroll County line.

Liberal thinking overruns our education system

Just to follow up on Chris Roemer’s usual excellent piece from Sunday’s paper, I want to address the dissipation of education in our beloved country as it stands today.

More and more it seems that young, intelligent people are exposed to only liberal thinking in schools across our country. Rush Limbaugh used to refer to them as “young minds full of mush” who are in effect being taught what to think, not how to think.

In April 2022, the Biden Administration (or whomever is making the decisions) decided it would be a good idea for the Department of Homeland Security to have something called the “Disinformation Governance Board.” Its alleged purpose was to protect national security by combating disinformation. My first response was “disinformation according to who!”

The person nominated to be in charge was Nina Jankowicz, a so-called “expert” who was skeptical of the Hunter Biden laptop story, which has now been proven credible. She also praised the Steele dossier on Trump, which we all now know was a farce. This whole “Ministry of Truth” idea generated so much criticism as being unconstitutional that the plan was eliminated.

And speaking of the “Ministry of Truth,” by manipulating words to change history and compel behavior, colleges, universities and much of the media are in effect creating a totalitarian state, much like the one in George Orwell’s novel “1984.”

As the main character in the novel, Winston, said, “Who controls the past controls the future and who controls the present controls the past.” This is how they narrow both our and young students’ range of thought.

Further, having an honest, low-key debate and or discussion with a leftist on almost any political or high-profile topic has become almost impossible. Conservative speakers are either not even allowed to speak on campuses or are shouted down if they try. So much for free speech and First Amendment rights.

Here are just a few of the ways leftists change the meaning of words in America today.

1. A girl is redefined as “assigned female at birth.”

2. Illegal aliens are redefined as “asylum-seekers.”

3. Pedophiles are redefined as “people attracted to minors.”

4. Keeping pornography out of schools is redefined as “book banning.”

5. A mother is redefined as “a birthing person.”

6. Opposing the genital mutilation of young children is redefined as being against healthcare for trans kids and also anti-LGBTQ, etc.

7. And finally, opposing the ideas of having female athletes overpowered by male competitors who think they’re female is redefined as being against trans athletes.

So I ask you, would you ever in the deep recesses of your imagination have thought that any of the above list would become mainstream thinking on one side of the political aisle?

Of course not, but here we are, and here we will remain until the American people in mass get fed up enough to reclaim free speech, aka the First Amendment, and have honest and cordial conversations with each other.

Dave Price, Sykesville

People also growing tired of right-wing nonsense

I do not often agree in any way with columnist Chris Roemer, but on this occasion I have to agree with the premise of his Oct. 1 piece’s headline “Americans are growing tired of all the progressive nonsense.” However, he failed to include the other half of that observation, that Americans are growing tired of the right-wing nonsense as well.

Many of the “progressive” ideas that Roemer mentions, like reproductive freedom, voting rights, gun safety and climate action are, according to most non-biased polls, favored by a wide majority of Americans of both parties and all ethnicities.

These don’t sound too progressive to me. What’s wrong with keeping government out of our bedrooms and doctor’s offices?

What’s wrong with keeping military grade, and other, weapons out of the hands of possibly mentally unstable or very young civilians with no firearms training? (That’s the “well regulated militia” clause of the 2nd amendment that the NRA and its followers conveniently pay no attention to.)

What’s wrong with having election districts that are not gerrymandered, by either party, and making voting as easy as possible for all who are eligible?

I agree that some on the left fringes go way too far in wanting free everything for everybody, such as eliminating existing college loans and tuition free college. But, it’s the far right who want to keep those whom they don’t identify as “normal,” from medical treatments, and basic rights assured to the rest of us.

It is they who want to keep teachers from actually teaching history, as it was, warts and all. Contrary to Florida Gov. Ron DiSantis’ statements, there was NO positives for those who lived as slaves, no matter what skills they may have acquired.

It is they who want to “protect their children” by banning works of literature that may actually expand their horizons and make them a bit more compassionate to the benefit of all, from school and public libraries.

Those who have relinquished all objectivity and still worship at the feet of their disgraced and disgraceful leader, Donald Trump. They includeReps. Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Green, Andy Harris, Tommy Tubberville, Ted Cruz and all of the others who voted not to certify the 2020 election have shown they do not care about our country or the Constitution.

To them politics is a game of we win and you lose, or we’ll do everything possible to screw up the works so that the country looks foolish to the other nations of the world. Those of this ilk seem to want the power and prestige of their office but don’t seem to have the will to do the heavy lifting of actually governing.

What this country needs desperately at this moment are politicians like John McCain and Ted Kennedy, who knew how to find a common ground to which they could agree to actually do what was in the best interest of the country, party be damned.

Compromise is not a dirty word, it’s how to get things done without rancor on either side. The right might try that sometime, since they can’t seem to come up with any practical ideas, and the sooner the better.

Bill Kennedy, Taneytown