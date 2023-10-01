Remember the school board’s inane library ordering policy when it’s time to vote | READER COMMENTARY

New policy will have repercussions on academics

The Carroll County Public School Board has implemented a policy whereby high school library media specialists are not permitted to order adult-level fiction and nonfiction books for their school libraries — no exceptions.

This new policy is bound to have repercussions on classroom academics. I would like to present three cases that demonstrate the detrimental effect the new CCPS library book-ordering restrictions will have on class instruction.

When I was a media specialist at South Carroll High, a biology teacher brought her students into the media center to check out science books on any science topic of their choice.

With this assignment in mind, I reviewed and ordered adult and young adult literary nonfiction books. Titles that come to mind are The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, Contact and The Omnivore’s Dilemma: A Natural History of Four Meals to name just a few.

Books like these expand a student’s understanding of science topics, gives them ideas for possible careers, increase their vocabulary and enhance their writing skills. I cannot think of a single reason not to have these adult nonfiction books on the media center shelves. Apparently, members of our local school board can.

I also recall collaborating with a teacher who taught cooking classes comprised of students of varying reading levels. Students were provided with a handout that required each to research important nutritional and cultural information about a food.

The skills students used for this assignment could be transferred and applied to other classes and to future jobs as well. The types of resources students used were adult and young adult books about nutrition and cookbooks. I’m not sure what is sexually explicit about a cookbook, but members of the Carroll County Board of Education decided the ordering of adult cookbooks should be barred as well.

Finally, during the years I worked at South Carroll, expository writing English classes reported to the media center for research assignments. For those classes, I reviewed and ordered adult nonfiction texts that contained literary criticisms.

I also taught students techniques for avoiding plagiarism and how to locate appropriate resources. Additionally, I used examples from different texts to demonstrate the critical thinking skill of synthesis. Students learned how to make comparisons of different criticisms and then attempt to formulate new ideas about the fiction book they were analyzing to support their thesis statements.

Books that contain literary criticisms are adult resources that college-bound high school students are expected to use. Yet media specialists are no long permitted to order them. Even if the book is on the shelf today, if it gets lost, damaged and then weeded, it could not be reordered or replaced.

If I were a parent of a Carroll County High School student today, I’d be outraged and remember this inane ordering policy when it came time to vote.

Iris Wingert, Westminster

Act of kindness at TownMall saves the day

I would like to graciously thank the person who spotted my car keys in TownMall on Saturday and gave them to security. Because of the rainy weather, I took my daily walk inside TownMall. When I went to leave, I discovered my car keys were no longer in my jacket pocket.

I could not check with the mall office since it was closed on Saturday. I started to panic because even if a nice person found my keys, where could they return them? I started retracing my steps while looking for my keys and praying! I knew God knew where my keys were.

I didn’t even get halfway around the mall when I spotted a security guard. She had my keys! A very kind person found them and gave them to security. I am extremely grateful for the kindness extended to me by a complete stranger and humbled by God caring for every aspect of my life!

Kathy Richardson, Westminster