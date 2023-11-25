Not enamored with Taneytown mayor’s management style; Trump haters have home on your opinion pages | READERS COMMENTARY

Dismissing city’s attorney was a shock

I think the young mayor of my fair city, Taneytown, Christopher G. Miller, has failed to understand how small municipal governments are supposed to work.

The sudden dismissal of the city’s attorney, on a Sunday of all days, and the day before a regularly scheduled City Council meeting, came as a shock to me as it did to, as reported, many others.

In full disclosure, I am a member of two boards for the city, the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and the Board of Elections, serving as chairman for the last election cycle.

It is in that capacity I have been aware of the important services now former City Attorney Jack Gullo, performed to protect the city from potential legal jeopardy.

On a couple of occasions there were questions about the qualifications of potential candidates for city offices and Gullo guided the Elections Board, by providing his legal expertise, to make the proper decisions in those cases. The guidance potentially saved the city thousands, or even tens of thousands, of dollars in fines or penalties if our board had acted differently.

On election days, Gullo was the “go-to guy” if there were any problems concerning electioneering. He was the one who oversaw the counting of the mail-in ballots, to make sure each was handled according to local, state, and federal statutes so that the Elections Board could certify the results with certainty.

Among his other duties for the city, he reviews contracts for major purchases of goods and services, as well as construction. He also reviews changes or additions to the various codes, ordinances, etc. that have been passed by the City Council, to be absolutely sure all would pass muster if challenged.

The reason for the dismissal was that the mayor didn’t like the the answer “that’s how we’ve always done it” when he asked a question. That’s the reason to get rid of a loyal supporter of our town?

Mr. Mayor, if you didn’t like that answer, did you ever offer a suggestion on how the issue could be handled differently, more economically or otherwise improved?

It has been my experience that “new and different” isn’t always better. I could list the many instances where that is proven every day in many ways, but that’s for another time.

The management style of our mayor seems quite reminiscent of that employed by a certain former president now under much legal scrutiny.

It might work for a while at that higher level, but successful local government is built on cooperation, discussion and actually working together. It would behoove Miller to take that piece of advice to heart or he might be a one-term wonder.

Bill Kennedy, Taneytown

Why do you keep publishing Trump bashers?

In her usual Trump bashing Friday column, Gail Collins (New York Times) asks, “if we came to think of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) as a mental health problem, who do you think would be the first person diagnosed?”

Classic projection, as Collins could likely lead the pack. In a January 2021 interview with Bret Stephens published by the NYT, Collins stated, “I so, so, so want to see Trump convicted, barred from politics forever and placed firmly on the bottom rung of the American presidency.”

Why does the Carroll County Times allow itself to be a vehicle for spewing hate from TDS sufferers. Local opinion writers Dean Minnich and Tom Zirpoli are insufferable and hardly miss their weekly oportunity to dependably fixate on Trump. Their writings support a three-way tie for first place in the TDS ward of the looney bin.

Curtis Roelle, New Windsor

The Greatest Hero of Them All

The man was innocent and did not complain as He was put on trial. He was found guilty of things He did not do, and took the punishment others deserved.

He was sentenced to death, and taken away, beaten, scorned and injured. He did so without a complaint, in order that others could go free from sin. He was put to death, died, and rose again three days later.

My point is this, I am grateful for the about 2.5 million people who have died for our freedom, but if one combined them all together, they would not equal what Jesus Christ did, taking our sins to the cross with Him. Christ is truly The Greatest Hero Of Them All.

Neil Ege, Westminster