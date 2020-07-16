Letters: More readers dispute points of Bouchat’s masks column | READER COMMENTARY

I fear that his “courageously healthy people” who “choose not to wear masks” are the ones likely to cause a collapse as they ignore evidence, overwhelm hospitals and further reduce our national strength. I would rather not show that kind of courage. Let’s face facts, and not muddle the message. Statistics are funny things. Bouchat states that most of us in Carroll County are more likely die of something other than COVID-19. Yes, there are many ways people die. But is the prevention of thousands, or hundreds of thousands of deaths and many more lingering health problems justified by such an argument? Is it therefore a reason to refuse to wear a mask and limit contact? If I thought it prevented one death, it would be enough for me. I wear my mask for others. Please do the same for me.