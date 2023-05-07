Show your appreciation for Carroll County educators this week; were recent cable channel firings a constitutional issue? | READER COMMENTARY

Teachers do so much more for their students than teach

I am president of the Carroll County Education Association and was a high school mathematics teacher for 27 years (24 in Carroll County). The first full week in May is designated as Teacher Appreciation Week; however, I like to call it “Educator Appreciation Week” because the Carroll County Education Association is not just teachers.

Yes, we are classroom and special education teachers, but we are also nurses, school counselors, media specialists, math and ELA specialists, resource teachers, career prep teachers, academic facilitators, mentor teachers, behavioral specialists, speech-language pathologists, intervention specialists, interpreters, assistive technology consultants, occupational therapists and physical therapists. According to an African proverb, “it takes a whole village to raise a child,” and members of the Carroll County Education Association illustrate that perfectly. Every educator plays a role in the development and academic success of a child.

During this week or by the end of the school year, please take a moment to show appreciation for what the educators of Carroll County do for their students and the greater community. As an educator, the best appreciation was a note from a student or parent sharing a positive experience from the classroom, hallway or a special event. Almost every educator I know has a box or file where they keep these notes so they can enjoy them long after the candy is gone.

Educator Appreciation Week will be celebrated May 8-12.

Celeste M. Jordan, Westminster

Carlson, Lemon firings were not constitutional issues

It is quite sad that so often we hear folks invoke the U.S. Constitution and then proceed to demonstrate they do not know what the Constitution says. I recently read a letter to the editor that described the firings of Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon by stating the First Amendment died a bit.

The First Amendment says essentially, among other things, that Congress shall make no laws abridging freedom of speech or press. Somehow, I fail to see how Congress had a role in these firings. Clearly, this is not a constitutional issue and should not be portrayed as such.

That said, there might be a non-constitutional discussion of an inherent right to free speech, but even in that context I would argue that it does not apply in these situations. If it did it would be basically telling news organizations they have no authority to stop lying and hateful speech on their platforms.

In the context of Carlson and Lemon they would be forced to allow their commentators to knowingly lie to their listeners/readers or to espouse hateful ideas with no recourse. These individuals can certainly lie or demean all they want, but there is no obligation on the part of a media outlet to provide them a platform.

Marty Hansen, Eldersburg

Are we really ‘home of the brave’ and ‘land of the free’?

Scared? Who’s scared? We Americans have grown up in the, uh, “home of the brave,” correct?

Yeah, who’s scared? Go to church on Sunday morning seeking to make peace with your god never realizing that during the service you were going to meet your maker after hearing gunfire.

You send your kid on a quaint, safe yellow school bus to elementary school thinking back to the halcyon days when you were in first gradeleaning to read about Dick and Jane? And then an alert buzzes out of your I-phone “Mass shooter at ... school...” and by then your swallowing your heart and about to pee in your pants, but, no, you hold it, and grab your car keys.

Oh, yes, we protest with the cute little mind game. Our towns and emerald hills and valleys are safe. We live “out here ... way out here.”

We are all the good people. Besides we have great law enforcement.

Then an employee, a nice, bright, young man or woman, people would remark, comes to work with an AR-15. So what do you do when you need to stop off at the bank? You stay “safe” in your car and go to the drive-thru. Or if you’re really brave, you park, climb out of your car and walk to your closest ATM for cash.

But then the recent robbery and attack at an ATM not far from where you live, in your own, “safe” county, makes you take the next step. You use automatic payroll deposit, a plastic card for purchases and online banking, hopefully to pay off your card before you are charged interest, forgetting that America has been celebrated as “the home of the brave.”

With more than 100 helter-skelter mass shootings popping up (please excuse the wordage here) across America in the most unlikely of hometown places since New Year’s Day 2023, how many of us, Carroll Countians, still celebrate America as “the land of the free?”

John D. Witiak, Union Bridge

Horse racing industry constantly looking for ways to be safer

Every year as the Triple Crown season approaches The Baltimore Sun manages to find the most controversial editorials they can concerning the sport. I get it in this age where journalism has left the teachings of Who, What, When, Where, Why, and How and opted for the age of opinionism, as controversial opinions are profitable and un-sensationalized news isn’t!

I have been in love with horse racing and horses practically since the day I was born. I view the sport very differently. Yes, horses breaking down and dying is horrible, even more so when it is one of mine. I am not in the business to kill horses. I am in it to make money like any other business.

Do people holding “shut it down” signs stand outside of auto racing tracks? I would think losing a human life in a car crash would be more meaningful than losing an animal whose existence is for the purpose of racing. I can trace my horses’ heritages back to the 1600s. I could only trace my own heritage back to the late 1800s. There are several places in the United States where wild horses have survived on their own for hundreds of years. Our Assateague ponies are an example of that. Racehorses that live more than 30 years seldom are in the news. One of the very small percentage of horses that break down always makes the news.

There are risks involved in all sports. Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills was worth getting upset about. He is a human being. Had this ended differently I highly doubt that there would be calls to ban a sport that is a huge part of our economy. Yes, there were calls to make it safer.

In the racing industry we are constantly looking for ways to make it safer. If a track like Laurel has the problem indicated, we shut it down and do our best to fix it. Laurel management didn’t shut it down. We the horsemen shut it down by not entering our horses into a perceived risk.

I’ve cut way back on red meat, but cows, pigs, and chickens are produced for food around the world. Wild animals are hunted and killed for food. Based on the size and resources available our horses are treated as well or better than most people’s pets.

I would suggest a visit to one of the more successful breeding farms. I once visited the Northview Stallion station stud barn under the farm’s prior owner. I went to visit the great Kelso as he was nearing that point in his life where he would die of natural causes. You could eat off the floor it was so clean.

Steven Davidson, New Windsor