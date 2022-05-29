Mount Airy’s Flat Iron Building should be demolished; Carroll County school board wrong on pride flag | READER COMMENTARY

Flat Iron Building should be demolished

The May 22 issue of The Times splashed across the front page an article apparently initiated by Mount Airy Mayor Larry Hushour. He and a small vocal minority, have unsuccessfully campaigned for months to save/restore the town’s Flat Iron Building. The Town Council on May 2 voted, finally, to demolish the building. Mayor Hushour, who by charter has no vote, seems bound to circumvent the legitimate council vote.

Hushour has said “the concerned citizens of this town deserve the right to restore this building. …” He fails to note that these “concerned citizens” represent a ridiculously small minority of the voters. He further stated “I am willing to take responsibility for this building. …” I would suggest that should he do so, he do so as a private citizen and not as mayor of Mount Airy. The council, as representatives of the voters, has decided otherwise.

The mayor and his cohorts have managed to grab front page ink and a big headline like saving the Flat Iron Building is a big deal. In fact, it is an old neglected building with long acknowledged structural inadequacies. It will become a big deal should it collapse on Main Street.

The group claims the town “could” receive Preservation Maryland grant funding. Note their use of the word “could.” Additionally, will this funding cover the entire cost of the hoped-for project, or will the town’s voters be compelled to cover the group’s desires?

Specious claims made by building supporters include the supposition that the Flat Iron Building is no more unsafe than any of the other historic buildings that have been restored. There’s no supporting evidence. They also claim that people come from all over just to see the building. Sorry, but that one is laughable.

Bottom line? The council, following procedure and the Mount Airy Charter, acted on the issue before them. The mayor, who per the charter, doesn’t have a vote, voiced his opposition before the vote. Now the mayor seems intent on circumventing the legitimate vote of the council.

Mount Airy voters are vocal when they disagree with council decisions. I cite the proposed development of the Beck property as an example. Many are opposed and are voicing that opposition. There is no furor, at any level, regarding the destruction of the Flat Iron Building. The town does not object.

Mayor Hushour and his small band have lost this one to the council. They, and those opposing the Beck proposal, seem dissatisfied with the council. Remedy? There’s a town election coming up in one year. Three council seats are expiring. Dissatisfied voters should identify worthy candidates and convince them to run for Town Council. Start now.

Rick Blatchford, Mount Airy

School board was wrong on pride flag

I am deeply saddened and disgusted by the Carroll County Board of Education’s latest string of decisions that violate the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and are specifically targeting the LGBTQ community. They recently banned the LGBTQ pride flag from all classrooms, comparing it to the confederate flag.

As a former school principal who faced scrutiny for being gay, I can tell you that this goes well beyond the four walls of a classroom and displaying a pride flag. This is about equality, equity, inclusion and tolerance in a diverse learning environment. Everyone is unique and different, and that should always be celebrated. I’m sure you will agree that Carroll County’s population isn’t consistent with the rest of the surrounding counties. It is a bubble and that bubble will soon pop, and the students and staff will not be equipped to deal with those changes.

Recent data suggests that 82% of trans youth have considered suicide and 40% have attempted it. Not feeling accepted, included, or meant to feel like you belong is the worst feeling in the world. Is this really the learning environment that we want to promote? According to “Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs,” safety, love and belonging, and esteem are all basic needs that must be met in order to learn. These needs are not currently being met in the Carroll County Public School System.

We live in the United States and have the freedom to choose. At least for now.

Craig Dunkleberger, Hampstead

GOP cares about votes, not lives

I am screaming internally as once again I hear that 21 people, young students and teachers in the prime of their lives are DEAD! Dead because a young man — yes, shooters are all males — was able to purchase automatic rifles. I just wish he had killed himself first. Yes, I say that as a retired mental health therapist. I am tired of people saying this is something that can be solved if the shooter would have received mental health treatment. A therapist cannot make someone engage in the therapeutic process. I predict that none of those shooters would have engaged in the treatment process that is arduous and lengthy. As my farmer father would say: “You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make it drink.” Mitch McConnell and the Republicans in Congress should all be charged with murder because they have been bought and paid for by the NRA so they can get votes and stay in power. These are the same Republicans that are overturning Roe v. Wade because life is so precious! No, it’s not about lives; it is about VOTES! They don’t give a damn about babies once they leave the womb.

Patricia Roop Hollinger, Westminster

How many more have to die?

In the wake of the Texas school shooting, parents of school children received an email regarding the joint statement issued by CCPS, the sheriff’s office, and the Carroll County commissioners, offering reassurance that measures were being taken to ensure school security, such as placement of armed deputies, and that other resources would be available.

I would like to sincerely say thanks for committing resources to our schools to try and prevent these heinous acts from happening here. I am glad to know our sheriff’s office will truly do the best it can.

However, sending thoughts and prayers is only a passing gesture that mostly only makes the senders feel better. Unfortunately, mass shootings will continue to happen every day, a statistic seen only in America. Guns should not be so available everywhere in the land of the free and home of the brave. But our elected officials have absolutely no spine to change any aspect of that. Some states, like Texas, allow open carry of weapons, so what do you expect?

Hiding behind the pseudo-interpretation of the Second Amendment as though we should expect to organize militias is a real laugh, and a puny excuse that only serves to enable such horrible events. The argument of “good guys with guns” as a heroic intervention is a Hollywood fantasy that will likely never happen. Meanwhile, I have printed and have ready, a stack of “Thoughts and Prayers” to send as soon as the next shooting occurs, which won’t be long. These are free, plentiful, and easy to send.

How many more have to die?

Stand up and say, “Enough is Enough.” Contact your representatives, and vote for a change. That is the challenge.

Fred Paras, Finksburg

Kiler will bring integrity to Board of Commissioners

As someone who is affiliated with Carroll County Public Schools, I find myself celebrating the accomplishments of Board of Education member and current president, Kenny Kiler. As his four-year school board term comes to an end, Kiler is pursuing election as commissioner for District 2 here in Carroll County. Kiler leaves behind a legacy of thoughtfulness, measured response, and servant leadership. These qualities were particularly important during the pandemic, the effects of which still ripple through our community.

During a tenure that was anything but normal, Kiler stood out as an exceptional leader among those connected with CCPS. As both a parent of students and a spouse of a CCPS teacher, I am able to view our school system from a particular vantage point. My oldest children, successful adults now, grew up in a time that was simpler — when I had the advantage of not having to worry about the course of their education. I no longer have that privilege with my youngest two, currently in elementary school, as we watch some public school systems become plagued by “politics” more brutal than the pandemic.

Over the course of the last 2½ years, our schools have had to navigate an inordinate number of top-down rules and edicts from outside our community, many of which were a direct contradiction to what we know to be best policy for education and child development. It was our BOE presidents, Sivigny, Herbert, and now Kiler, that led the state with multiple attempts to do what was best for our children and return them to in-person instruction without the requirement of masks. It was the executive branch of our state government that overrode the will of the people, per our duly elected county school board, trampling our local autonomy.

As a leader, Kiler listened to the concerns of parents, CCPS staff, as well as other members of our community. Kiler worked to create solutions that were child-focused, educationally appropriate, and balanced. He refused to allow the education of our children to be sacrificed in the name of partisan politics, and for that, I am grateful.

As a county commissioner, I suspect Kenny Kiler will bring the same leadership, integrity, and passion to the table — reaching out first to shake a hand, reminding each of us what it means to cooperate on a solution, and then fighting for that solution to come to fruition.

Stephen Patten, Hampstead

Support for Veterans Treatment Court

We are grateful to many organizations, individuals and the general public for expressing support for the Veterans Treatment Court proposal. Our staff wanted to convey thanks to the many organizations, agencies, veterans and concerned citizens for the letters the Carroll County Veterans Independence Project has received in support of establishing this judicial venue for north Central Maryland in Carroll County.

We wish to extend thanks to the following organizations: The American Bar Association, The American Legion, American Red Cross of Central Maryland, Maryland Goldstar Mothers, Chesapeake Maryland Blue Star Mothers, Fleet Reserve Association, Iraqi and Afghanistan Veterans Association, Justice for Vets, Department of Maryland Marine Corps League, Maryland Bar Association, Service Coordination Inc., United Way of Central Maryland, and the Warrior Canine Foundation. In addition, special thanks to the individual supporting letters and statements of support from: Wesley Adams, former prosecutor and founder of Anne Arundel Veterans Treatment Court, Dr. David Schulkin, 9th Secretary of the Veterans Affairs, Doug Silvern of Sheppard Pratt, Paul Knutkiewski of MCVETs, Richard “Gray” Barton, Director of the Maryland Special Problems Courts, Colonel Calvin James Olson, (USA) retired, Colonel Edward Cramer, (USA) retired, Larry Hushour, Commander (USN) retired among others.

Lastly, a huge thank you to Lou Celli, Jr, Executive Director of Policyvets.org for the interview and public podcast of the Honorable Judge Halee Weinstein, Administrative Judge and presiding Justice over the Baltimore City District Court and Veterans Treatment Court. List to the broadcast https://www.buzzsprout.com/1746671/10305989.

If anyone would care to send a letter of support, it can be mailed to: Carroll County Veterans Independence Project; 95 Carroll Street, Suite 104; Westminster, MD 21157; or via email: Hunter10611@gmail.com

Josh Marks, Mount Airy