Carroll County leads on fentanyl, but more can be done; dividing people can destroy us | READER COMMENTARY

Attacking the county fentanyl crisis

Carroll County is facing an unprecedented and devastating crisis that threatens the lives of its residents. The opioid fentanyl crisis has rapidly escalated, leaving behind a trail of death and despair. Shockingly, in 2022 alone, 52 lives tragically were lost to this epidemic, and the toll continues to rise in 2023, with approximately 15 lives already claimed.

In the United States, the opioid epidemic has been declared a public health emergency. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, from 1999 to 2019, nearly 500,000 people died from opioid-related overdoses. The heart-wrenching reality is that within our county, there are families like the ones who lost three children to opioids, each loss representing an unimaginable tragedy.

The opioid fentanyl crisis has become the most pressing public health emergency facing Carroll County. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid significantly more potent than heroin, has infiltrated the community, leading to a surge in overdoses and deaths. Its potency and availability have made it an alarmingly lethal substance, requiring urgent attention and comprehensive action.

In 2022, 52 deaths caused by opioids shattered the hopes and dreams of countless individuals and families, many under the age of 25. It is a chilling reminder of the urgent need to address this crisis head-on. Shockingly, this crisis has already claimed more lives than the American Civil War, an appalling fact that demands immediate action from our local government, health care providers, and community leaders. On a positive note, I have been across the country and have seen that Carroll County is at the forefront of the epidemic. The collaboration in this county is beyond parallel from our commissioners, health department, state’s attorney, law enforcement, nonprofits, and local health department. More is needed.

Beyond the statistics lie the shattered lives and broken families left in the wake of this epidemic. The story of a single family losing three children to opioids encapsulates the profound devastation that this crisis has inflicted on our community. Behind these numbers are individuals with dreams, talents, and potential extinguished prematurely by a substance that preys upon vulnerability and desperation. I review the names of the lives lost for the State’s Attorney’s Office’s Annual Overdose Vigil each year. All these lives were lost, and many didn’t even see 25 years of age. I can’t help but think about what more we can do.

Every life lost represents a void that cannot be filled. Every family shattered by grief will forever bear the burden of this epidemic. We must recognize the faces behind the numbers and acknowledge the urgency of implementing effective strategies to combat this crisis.

To combat the opioid fentanyl crisis in Carroll County, a multifaceted approach is required. First, we need to prioritize prevention efforts by increasing public awareness and education about the dangers of opioids. This should include targeted campaigns aimed at schools, health care providers, and community organizations to equip individuals with the knowledge and skills to identify and address addiction. Of course, the last thing we want is to stick our heads in the sand about how substance use starts. Unfortunately, it starts many times in the adolescent years, and, sadly, with fentanyl, a lack of prevention efforts and understanding turns to complete crisis mode for families.

Second, access to evidence-based treatment and recovery services must be expanded. This includes increasing the availability of counseling, mental health services, and rehabilitation programs. Additionally, efforts should be made to reduce the stigma associated with addiction, encouraging those affected to seek help without fear of judgment or discrimination.

Tim Weber, Wesminster

Dividing people can destroy the country

More than just a few years ago, my high school class was studying the Salem Witch Trials. As part of it, our teacher told us we were going to play a game.

He said he was going to come around and whisper to each of us whether or not we were a witch. The goal was to build the largest group possible that did not have a witch in it. When the game was over, any group found to still have a witch in it would get a failing grade. Really stupid game, right?

Suffice to say, we grilled each other with questions. One fairly large group formed, but most of us broke into small groups, turning away anyone who showed even a hint of guilt.

When it was time to find out who passed and who failed, the teacher asked everyone who was a witch to raise their hand.

No one raised their hand.

We, of course, thought the teacher had messed up the game by not appointing anybody a witch, but he replied with the question: “Was anyone in Salem really a witch? Or did everyone in Salem just believe what they’d been told?”

That’s why shunning, scapegoating, placing blame, and dividing can go a long way in destroying this or any country.

So here’s a couple of expressions we constantly hear that, at the least, we should not take at face value: Hitting the debt ceiling means defaulting on our debt and will be an economic catastrophe! The border is closed. MAGA Republicans are the greatest known threat to our country. January 6th was the worst insurrection ever. Trump collusion with Russia won him the 2016 election. It’s true that Hillary Clinton adviser Vince Foster committed suicide in Fort Marcy Park, despite the fact that he had no leaves or dirt on the bottom of his shoes. The 2020 election was legit, or it was not legit. Lastly, Jeffrey Epstein killed himself.

Today’s media and public educational system hold the ability to feed our minds with both truth and lies. Just a mere suggestion can be immensely powerful in controlling the thinking and actions of millions of citizens. So, no matter what we think we know on a national scale, we likely never will know the truth about many, many things.

Two final thoughts: In 1957, author Vance Packard wrote a book titled “The Hidden Persuaders.” In it, Packard demonstrated how advertisers use psychological methods to expose our unconscious desires in order to persuade us to buy their products. Does anybody remember Farrah Fawcett’s plea to “Take it off, take it all the way off.” Or the Wendy’s question: “Where’s the beef?” I can’t speak for Wendy’s, but I have to believe that a lot of men switched to Noxzema shave cream after seeing the lovely Farrah apply it to her face.

Finally, Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels revealed a stark thought when placed within the context of what we believe and don’t believe today. He said, “If you repeat a lie often enough, people will come to believe it, and you will eventually believe it yourself.”

Sobering, isn’t it?

Dave Price, Sykesville

Maryland government sets example in leadership

Maryland! What a remarkable state we Carroll Countians live in!

We have had eight years with a Republican governor who led by reaching across the aisle. No drama. No hate. No threats. And no winks.

This past November, Maryland voters wisely continued in the same spirit of thoughtful, calm and inclusive style of leadership by choosing Democrat Wes Moore to be our governor. Two governors. Two different parties. Same wholesome leadership style by Larry Hogan and now Wes Moore. Both, for all the people.

The message in these choices is a resounding NO! by Maryland voters to allowing room in Maryland politics for dark money political careerists, authoritarians and cultists of violence. And a resounding YES! to reaching across the aisle as the best way to serve all Marylanders.

Reaching across the aisle is productive with the fairest possible results for all. Reaching across the aisle helps to ensure democracy today and beyond. Reaching across the aisle at all levels of government is smart government policy formation for all Marylanders. But of course that’s obvious to everyone. Isn’t it?

John D. Witiak, Union Bridge