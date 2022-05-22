Flag action contradicts Carroll County school board’s mission statement; what’s wrong with peaceful protest? | COMMENTARY

Flag action contradicts school board’s mission statement

I draw the Carroll County Board of Education’s attention to an excerpt from its own Foundation and Basic Commitments statement, which can be found at https://trib.al/lCpCxMY:

Advertisement

(5) Every school and worksite within the school system will be free of discriminatory acts of hate, violence, insensitivity and disrespect and;

(6) Carroll County Public Schools provides equitable and inclusive learning environments that empower students to understand and appreciate diverse cultures within and around their community…”

Advertisement

I am the grandparent of five students in Carroll County Public Schools. Four of them have experienced discriminatory acts, from mild to severe. You as a board have not fulfilled your obligations to free the schools of such behavior. You have not used your positions to insist the schools fully implement policy number 5 throughout the BOE chain of command.

I am also a registered Republican, follow the news, and vote in every election. I am witness to the deterioration of civility in our community and nation. I regard policy number 6 as vital to our recovery. But instead of focusing on understanding and appreciating “diverse cultures within and around their community,” you as a board pander to parents who neither understand nor appreciate, even fear or hate, a group of students who only ask for respect and acceptance, and to be allowed to have pride in themselves.

A decision to ban gay pride symbols from the schools would be in direct contradiction of these board policies. These symbols contain no element of hate, violence, insensitivity, or disrespect on the part of their advocates.

A decision to ban would also show that the board does not prioritize educational equity. Rather you would be seen as prioritizing the views of a certain group of voters, rather than your obligations under Board policy.

Finally, I believe a ban on these symbols would violate a recent board policy of Political Neutrality. Such a decision would show the board as favoring a group of loud voices whose views are not rooted in the Carroll County School systems’ core values, purposes, and goals. A decision to ban would be inherently political.

George Conover, Westminster

What’s wrong with peaceful protest?

I have just read an article which reports that Govs. Youngkin and Hogan are urging the Department of Justice to halt protests being conducted at the homes of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito and Brett Kavanaugh. Really?

A peaceful protest must be banned to protect justices’ privacy? The same justices who want to change the law that impacts what happens to a woman’s uterus! If there needs to be a specified distance to protest near the homes of justices, then there needs to be a legal limit on said justices’ ability to change laws that invades a woman’s uterus.

Advertisement

Patricia Roop Hollinger, Westminster

Argument against voting for Shoemaker

Assertions made during the recent Republican Women’s Club of Carroll County forum show how much candidate Haven Shoemaker has in common with the infamous Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby who also lied about her vacation properties and tax liabilities.

During the debate, candidate for State’s Attorney David Ellin pointed out that his opponent Haven Shoemaker willfully neglected to pay his share of taxes while serving the citizens of Carroll County, a claim vehemently denied by Shoemaker who repeatedly said “not true.” In a post-debate Facebook video Ellin showed screenshots from the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website which reveal two judgments against Shoemaker, resulting in monies owed to the State of Maryland.

In one case the amount owed was $4, 802.85, in another $2,798.64. During this time Shoemaker was a delegate making more than $50,000 in addition to the proceeds from his law office.

Not paying his bills has become a habit of Shoemaker’s. Of note is an unpaid 2016 St. Agnes medical bill. Also, he had an unpaid contractor’s bill for work on his Garrett County vacation home. See for yourself on the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

More interesting information: in the past eight years Shoemaker has failed to properly disclose his North Carolina retirement home as required by law on the annual financial disclosure he is required to file as state official. Even on his most recent financial disclosure for the state’s attorney position, Mr. Shoemaker included his vacation home in Garrett County, and his law office in Hampstead, but left out the specifics of the North Carolina property again.

Advertisement

Mr. Shoemaker owes the citizens of Carroll County answers about his tax liabilities, unpaid bills, and why he repeatedly “omitted” to mention the North Carolina property and mortgage information in his financial disclosure form for eight straight years.

Carroll County Daily Headlines Daily Get the day's top news and sports headlines. >

How can we trust Shoemaker to supervise a multimillion state’s attorney office budget when he can’t manage his own personal finances and repeatedly fails to uphold the law that requires him to completely and honestly disclose his real estate holdings?

We already know Shoemaker has no experience as a prosecutor. We know he has no vision on how to run the state’s attorney office and now, we’ve found out that his personal finances are in disarray, and he owns property he has failed to disclose. Carroll County needs an experienced prosecutor not a Marilyn Mosby wanna be.

Lee Link, Westminster

In support of Ken Kiler

Kenny Kiler will be a good commissioner for Carroll County. His life experience and straight forward, honest approach to dealing with complex issues will serve the citizens of the county well.

His life experience includes running a business, constructing facilities, coaching wrestling and leading the county recreation and school boards. These experiences provide depth and breadth to the understanding of people and difficult issues. His honest and transparent approach allows him to effectively communicate his conservative principles within the scrutiny of public debate.

Advertisement

Kenny is a lifelong resident and product of Carroll County. These roots drive him to make the county a better place to live. I enthusiastically endorse his candidacy for Carrol County Commissioner for District 2.

Larry Hentz, Hampstead