Time to aid vets hurt by medical negligence; election interference and collusion | READER COMMENTARY

Time to aid vets hurt by medical negligence

I am an independent veteran advocate attempting to advance a medical negligence claim for the family of Naval Corpsman Jordan Way of Mount Airy, who died as a result of Naval military medical negligence at 29 Palms Marine Base Naval Hospital in December 2017.

The initiative is to lobby our legislators in Maryland to make hard inquiry as to why, after the passage of the Stayskal Act to reform the Feres Doctrine, there are so many dismissed medical claims, including the Way family claim.

I am proud to state that one of Maryland’s most prominent veteran service organizations, Platoon 22, has actively become involved in seeking justice not only for the Way family but others who may have been harmed by the medical claim dismissals. The executive director of Platoon 22, Niki Falzone, has sent inquiry letters to U.S. Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin as well as to U.S. Reps. David Trone and Jaime Raskin asking for their questioning the review and audit of the negligence claim process.

Raskin was an original cosponsor of the Stayskal Act, legislation that created an exemption and limited culpability for military families harmed by military medical negligence. The original legislation of Stayskal was initiated by U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, of California. She sent the family of Jordan Way a redlined copy of the act, which was integrated into the National Defense Authorization Act and signed into law by President Donald Trump in December 2019.

It is anticipated that this initiative may provide hope to those families harmed by the dismissals and provide a hard look at the current review process via an audit of the medical claims, post Feres.

I hope to provide some hope to those who may have been harmed by the Department of Defense’s dismissal of their medical negligence claim.

Joshua Marks, Mount Airy

Election interference and collusion

The accusers are the colluders. What would you call someone who colludes, a colluder? It is my understanding that fired former FBI Director James Comey will be promoting his new novel June 3 at the Carroll County Arts Council Center in Westminster. His appearance is apparently sponsored, in part, by the Carroll County Public Library, therefore with my tax dollars and yours.

There is some irony in the timing of this. It closely follows the release of the Durham Special Council Report. That report states that the FBI, under Comey’s direction in 2016, surveilled and investigated the Trump campaign for suspected collusion with Russia. The Durham report states that the FBI opened that investigation (which received incessant media coverage and commentary) “based on raw, uncorroborated information.” Meanwhile, as the report states, the FBI never opened any type of inquiry based on information that it received from a trusted intelligence source, that the Hillary Clinton campaign planned to discredit Trump by tying him to Russian President Vladimir Putin with blatantly false, blatantly lurid stories of Trump and Russian prostitutes. That is collusion. The accusers are the colluders.

It happened again in 2020, post Comey, with the Center of Disease Control withholding of the COVID-19 vaccine. It was as ready as it ever would be in October that year, before the president election, but wasn’t made available until December, post-election. It also happened, again in 2020 as the FBI and mainstream media suppressed the Hunter Biden laptop story which, yes, actually does contain credible, lurid details of influence peddling and depraved sexual conduct. That is collusion and election interference.

Those who deny election interference, label those of us who call it out “election deniers.” But there are also elements of fascism in all this, particularly autocratic regime and rigid censorship. However today’s neofascists are not nationalistic dictators like Mussolini, rather they are globalist elitists and members of the deep, administrative state who consider themselves entitled to permanent power. Both groups hold thinly veiled disdain for you and me.

Michael Hurley, Eldersburg

America can only succeed as a unified community

An independent and viable America begins with independent citizens who think independently and who come together to achieve a common good. They do that by deciding together that at a point in time there must be a moment of action forward, no matter that the action and the direction is imperfect and will not be 100 percent satisfactory.

America moved ahead against King George. America moved ahead with creating the U.S. Constitution. America moved ahead after the Civil War. America moved ahead through the Depression. America moved ahead into and beyond World War II. America moved ahead through the COVID-19 pandemic.

As independent citizens we must all come together in the imperfect form of government called democracy, and at a point in time we must all jointly support policies, as imperfect as they they may be, or we will fail ourselves, we will fail our children, and we will fail humanity.

We humans are not perfect. Nothing we do is perfect. But we need each other, and in that spirit we must remember that time does not stand still, and that we must move forward as imperfect as the direction may be.

As imperfect as this conclusion will always be, the human condition for survival and progress demands our reaching out to one another, finding agreement and moving on together the best we know how at the moment.

In our family, with our friends, in our community, we must be resilient and reach out and never allow the enemy to be ourselves.

John D. Witiak, Union Bridge

Solutions to securing our open southern border

Hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens from all over the world are invading the United States through the practically nonexistent southern border. The Biden Administration and its Democrat allies in Congress are encouraging this behavior by refusing common sense immigration policies and refusing to enforce existing border and immigration laws. How will this impact the U.S.?

Multiple solutions can be used to reduce illegal aliens invading the country.

First, enforce existing border and immigration law. Second, amend the Posse Comitatus Act, signed into law in 1878, to allow various armed forces and/or military to assist civilian law enforcement to secure our borders and enforce laws. Third, close the southern border and severely limit immigration until our federal government can effectively manage immigrants already in our country.

The Biden dministration is not interested in enforcing current immigration and border law. This could be interpreted as a clear and present danger to the safety and security of the country.

Scott Hollenbeck, Westminster