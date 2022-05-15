No question of veteran’s service; Rich Strike owner, trainer made correct financial decision | READER COMMENTARY

No question of veteran’s service

Candidate for State’s Attorney David Ellin asked Del. Haven Shoemaker for a definition of a veteran and if he thought he qualified as one during the recent forum hosted by the Republican Women’s Club of Carroll County.

Here is your answer, Mr. Ellin. A veteran is someone who raises their right hand to serve their country.

Now under that definition since Mr. Shoemaker served in the National Guard. He is a veteran.

I understand your position, Mr. Ellin, is that he isn’t because he served during a time of peace. Nowhere is that a requirement to be a veteran.

And just so you know, I am a two-combat-tour veteran with a purple heart. As a veteran I say he is a veteran. You as a civilian who has never served have no place to say he isn’t.

Anthony George Bruce Sr., Keymar

Rich Strike owner, trainer made correct financial decision

I just finished reading your front page story on the defection of Rich Strike from the Preakness Stakes and felt compelled to once again inform the public as to the business of racing versus the reality TV take of your publication. Your paper changes owners so frequently I’m not quite certain who owns you now. I do know that it is not Rich Strike trainer Eric Reed. Pimlico Race Course is owned by the Stronachs. Why would Reed care about how much money you guys make?

Your story seems to think Reed’s obligation is to the public. It is not. It is to make as much money for the owners of Rich Strike as he possibly can. In your scenario he runs in the Preakness over a speed favoring track with no chance of winning, highly hampers his chances of winning the Belmont, and lowers any expectations for his horse. In this scenario, he comes back in the Belmont and wins thus having 2 legs of the coveted Triple Crown races and becomes a logical favorite for The Travers and Breeders Cup races. Under your scenario his potential stud fee is substantially lower than is mine. In my scenario he has the potential to become one of the most prominent stallions of the next decade. Oh did I mention that the Breeder’s Cup is at Keeneland this year which is close to the training center where he trains.

If the public wants reality TV stars than let them pay a wage that can compete with reality!

Steven Davidson, New Windsor