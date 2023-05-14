Daughter’s kindergarten promoting unhealthy diet; say no to a higher recordation tax | READER COMMENTARY

Garden fresh food vs. peer pressure

The Carroll County Times recently ran an article highlighting the new approaches to approaching childhood obesity and the attempts to de-stigmatize the issue. In a letter to the editor, Daniel Levy, of Owings Mills, responded by saying, “Access to healthy food, understanding cultural expectations and changing family life to allow time to shop, prepare, and eat food together is the essence of real change.”

I’ve seen how difficult this ends up being through my daughter’s experience in kindergarten. As a family, we’ve committed ourselves to eating food made with fresh ingredients, in some instances food we’ve grown or produced ourselves. We take seriously the idea that it matters how food makes its way to the table and to our mouths. So it’s distressing to see my daughter come home once a week with a Chik-Fil-A sticker stuck to her shirt. Apparently, the school is promoting some sort of weekly fundraiser with Chik-Fil-A with the funds being raised going to Chik-Fil-A, for all I know.

Kindergarten also has somehow taught her that the most special treats come from Dunkin’. Now, not only does she enjoy homemade baked goods, but she also enjoys the treats made and sold at Jeannie Bird’s and Rare Opportunities, both bakeries in Westminster. I ask my daughter: How can anything at Dunkin’ compare to those? Likewise, at lunch, she’s come to think that a good lunch must be Lunchables and Little Bites.

So, yesterday, on the way home from school, she shows me yet another Chik-Fil-A sticker and tells me how the kids at lunch were once again making fun of the food she brought: a salad picked, washed and served by our 4-year-old son from our garden. I can’t describe the heartache to hear her ask me on the walk home from the bus stop why she can’t just fit in. At the very least, I was able to relate to her, telling her that I was mocked by a colleague that day, too, for not eating the teacher appreciation breakfast offered to me from, you guessed it, Chik-Fil-A.

Matthew Hempstead, Westminster

Say no to a higher recordation tax

Buying and selling a home in Carroll County is about to get more expensive, thanks to the Carroll County commissioners.

As part of the $45 million increase in spending in the fiscal 2024 budget, the commissioners have proposed a 25% increase in the recordation tax.

Part of the reasoning behind this increase is that the recordation tax rate has not changed in 20 years, but ask yourself, how much have home prices changed since then? We can tell you.

In 2003, the median priced home in Carroll County was $230,000. That resulted in a recordation tax charge of $2,300 per transaction.

Today, Carroll’s median home price is $410,000, which generates $4,100 for each transaction.

Under this proposal, Carroll residents will be charged $5,200 on that same sale, even more if your home is above the median home price or as your property increases in value going forward.

Carroll County homeowners already pay the lion’s share of taxes, whether through property taxes, income taxes, and the existing recordation tax. Haven’t you homeowners done enough? Apparently, the commissioners don’t think so.

Rather than using Carroll homeowners, buyers, and sellers as a piggy bank to fund their tax-and-spend budget, we think the commissioners instead should do what all of us are doing in the current economy: tightening our belts, keeping a watchful eye on spending, and living within our means.

If you feel the same way, the time to tell them is now. The public hearing on the fiscal 2024 budget is on May 9 and a final vote will take place on May 23.

Brian Lipsky, Westminster

Lipsky is president of Carroll County REALTORS

Today’s Supreme Court misinterprets Second Amendment

Nobody asked me, but the second amendment, the right to bear arms, may have made sense in the 18th century but not in the 21st.

As written, “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” This amendment was based on the right to keep and bear arms in English common law and was influenced by the English Bill of Rights of 1689.

The Supreme Court in a 5-4 decision deciding the case of the District of Columbia v. Heller, held that the Second Amendment protects an individual’s right to possess a firearm, unconnected with service in a militia, for traditionally lawful purposes, such as self-defense within the home. This ruling represented a dramatic reversal of the court’s previous interpretation of the Second Amendment. In the United States vs. Miller in 1939, the Supreme Court ruled that the “obvious purpose” of the Second Amendment was to “assure the continuation and render possible the effectiveness of” the state militia, and the Amendment “must be interpreted and applied with that end in view.”

An article in “Reflections of Carroll’s Past” showed that in 1862 a notice printed in the American Sentinel newspaper of Westminster called for the men of Carroll County to enlist in the Union army. The notice was titled “Enrollment of the Militia.”

Harvey Rabinowitz, Taneytown

Liberal policies foment violence

This is in response to Tom Zirpoli’s recent column “A moral choice between two old men” (May 3). To paraphrase Zirpoli, Republican’s ran a fake ad against Biden that included riots in the streets, cities burning and out-of-control crime. To quote Zirpoli “After all, Biden is President and has been for more than two years, and, amazingly, our cities are not burning and people are not rioting in the streets.”

People may not be rioting, but they are shooting each other in the streets. Our cities are a national disgrace and corporations like Nordstrom, Whole Foods etc. are moving out of San Francisco. Investment firm Citadel, Boeing, Aldi, Macy’s, Tyson Foods, four Walmart stores etc. are moving out of Chicago.

Zirpoli’s quote excluded, out-of-control crime, because crime is out of control since Biden took office. With 4.3 million “encounters” at the border since January 2021, someone needs to tell Biden we are a sovereign nation, and foreign nationals do not have the right to simply walk into our country.

Biden’s policies allowed sanctuary cities like New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco and others to be overburdened with illegals, drugs, gangs, filth, assaults, sex trafficking, violent crime, fatal shootings, robberies, carjackings.

These Democratic controlled sanctuary cities are tinderboxes waiting for the next occurrence that activists can exploit for their social justice deity. They got it May 1 when Jordan Neely was killed on the New York City subway. Neely was a disturbed individual who had been arrested 40 times, but the New York liberal justice system didn’t incarcerate him, so he was free to threaten and attack people, which he did May 1 on the subway.

Politicians, bowing to the 2020 Black Lives Matter/Antifa riots, defunded the police, and there were no police officers on this subway. So an ex-marine puts Neely in a chokehold to restrain him and Neely dies.

The ex-Marine is a hero, but Neely was Black and the ex-Marine white, so that can’t be. The Democratic mainstream media calls the ex-Marine a murderer. Radical activists take to the streets yelling murderer and burn it all down. Making a mockery of our laws and values Race-bait-er, Al Sharpton jumps on board with Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and New York Governor Kathy Hochul calling the ex-Marine a murderer.

What would these people say if Neely was white (like Ashli Babbitt) and the ex-Marine lack like Lt. Michael Byrd?

Carl Burdette, Westminster

President Biden towers over predecessor

I like good ol’ President Joe Biden. Not fancy, not loud, not a bully, and none of the ulcer-producing drama and grandstanding of the recent past.

President Biden gets around the field, talks with everybody to seek compromise. After the bygone (thank God) era of hate bating during the four years previous to his administration and the Jan. 6 now jailed insurrectionists, Biden has established policies and actions that once again are moving America forward as the leader among nations, fighting for democracy, supporting Ukraine against the Russian human rights criminal Vladimir Putin, while increasing employment and fighting for every American, not just the billionaires.

Along with Vice President Kamala Harris, Biden will continue to establish policies that will recognize women as equals in every aspect of American life, from a woman’s right to choose and to have autonomy over her own health and to seek the highest office in commerce, education and government.

All people, no matter what their sexual orientation or race, will have equal standing before the law and under the U.S. Constitution.

Insurrectionists and mass shooters will never be winked at by President Joe Biden.

John D. Witiak, Union Bridge