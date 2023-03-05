Carroll County doesn’t need to add lanes to Route 97; re-think support for proposed pro-abortion bills | READER COMMENTARY

Our highways can’t become St. Louis highways

I read with interest the recent story in the Carroll County Times regarding possible lane additions to Route 97 north of Westminster which, in spite of recent lane additions, is increasingly jammed with Pennsylvania commuter traffic mornings and afternoons. I was reminded of my recent visit to St. Louis.

Carroll Countians who have driven at any time, day or night, 70 mph and faster among bumper-to-bumper vehicles, including roaring tractor trailers and gasoline tankers, on the crowded, six-lane highways that snake through St. Louis know what I’m talking about. They need to think twice before voting for any Carroll County commissioner who would rubber stamp some short-sighted traffic engineer’s decision that routes 97, 32, 27, 31, 77 or 140 need to be widened by just one more lane.

For the increasing numbers of Pennsylvania commuters who clog and pollute our hills and valleys of farmland to and from their jobs on the opposite side of the county from where they live, I say sorry neighbor no more lane additions. We, like you and the residents of nearby Hunt Valley, also don’t want our county to be turned into another St. Louis sprawl. Suffer or find another way.

John D. Witiak, Union Bridge

Taking issue with governor’s support of pro-abortion bills

This letter is in response to the front page article in the Feb. 11 Carroll County Times headlined “(Gov.) Moore backs pro-abortion bills; package of proposals would make Maryland a ‘safe haven’ for rights.”

To be clear, these proposals would certainly not make Maryland a safe haven for the little ones who will be aborted. Rather, they will make our state a destination for the bloody, multimillion dollar abortion industry. Is that what we want for Maryland? I hope not.

I speak and write for the little ones whose silent screams go unheard. I speak and write for those of us who are waiting to draw our first breath in what should be the safety of our mother’s wombs in any civilized society. They are the victims of abortion. They are our children and grandchildren. Let that sink in.

Roe referred to the human fetus as “potential human life.” The Dobbs decision refers to the human fetus as “an unborn human being.” Science backs up the Dobbs language. That is why Dobbs describes the practice of abortion as barbaric. It is. So much so that the sponsors of the proposed abortion amendment to the Maryland constitution refrain from using the word abortion.

Let’s get honest. Abortion is not health care. Pregnancy is not a disease.

Michael Hurley, Eldersburg