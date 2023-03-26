It’s been one misstep after another for Trump; let’s not forget that Democrats can be corrupt, too | READER COMMENTARY

It’s been one misstep after another for Trump

Even if it’s an honest mistake, negligence can nevertheless result in consequences to the victims, turning negligence into an outright criminal act. And then there’s breaking the law and knowing beforehand, and breaking the law anyway because no one is watching.

Even though former President Donald Trump recently claimed he would be arrested, we all need to presume his innocence and fervently support having his day in court all the way through the appeal process to, yes, the Supreme Court.

Imperfect as any human attempt at justice is, it’s America seeking justice for all, as it should and must be in our democracy and nation of laws for all Americans, especially those who are elected to represent us and as ordinary out-of-power citizens after they leave.

So if, when and until a grand jury indicts, prosecutors prosecute, defense attorneys defend, the facts and any lies are revealed and jurors or judges decide guilt or not, Trump will be shown the respect of having been a former president and be allowed his freedom to come and go.

But one has to wonder still what then-President Trump, who otherwise demands absolute loyalty to him or else, was thinking when he stood to the far right of Russian President Vladimir Putin and showed high regard for the now-alleged war criminal, ingratiating the iron-fisted anti-democracy authoritarian no less while denigrating America’s own CIA.

While Trump the businessman, ever on the lookout for another opportunity to build more towers with his surname up near the roof across Russia sounds highly plausible for the author of the book, “The Art of the Deal,” to fawn over Putin. Certainly Trump was not thinking then of one day needing to slip across the border into Russia seeking political asylum. But it is curious.

Curious too that Trump, upon leaving the White House to become a former president, failed to use his acumen as a world-class developer of tall buildings and golf courses, etc., to dot the “i’s and cross the t’s” regarding the otherwise legally prohibitive delivery of highly sensitive classified documents to his home in Florida. And did he ever explain why he denied having them other than he declassified them inside his self-anointed royal head?

Yet, I don’t recall former Vice President Mike Pence or President Joe Biden both of whom had classified documents in their homes, ever making sweet overtures to Putin. Nor is there a record of their egging on and concurring with an insurrectionist mob that a duly elected leader be hung on the U.S. Capitol grounds.

Why so-called current Trump supporters still cling to him while ignoring other GOP hopefuls for president is just as curious.

Perhaps the commentators at Fox News can explain.

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, where are you when the GOP does not yet realize you are needed to reattach the party to the reality that democracy is earned the hard way? It’s also earned by forgetting ego, self-promotion and profit and reaching across the aisle to move the work for all the people forward to a more-perfect union.

John D. Witiak, Union Bridge

Columnist follows Democrats’ playbook

This is in response to Tom Zirpoli’s recent column “Lies, damned lies and Fox News.” Zirpoli states “It turns out Fox News is the “Fake News.” Zirpoli, obediently following the Democrats’ template of don’t debate, but attack, asks how do Fox News folks and Tucker Carlson face their children as they sell their souls and spread their lies and work to destroy our democracy by showing videos of the Jan. 6 riot that the self-righteous Jan. 6 committee doesn’t want the public to see?

Speaking of selling their souls, destroying our democracy and facing their children, go back to 2016 and 2020 when every day and night Democratic politicians and government bureaucrats lied to influence a presidential election. And the mainstream media (ABC/CBS/NBC/CNN/MSNBC/Washington Post/New York Times/Big Tech) was culpable, repeating that Donald Trump colluded with Russia to steal the election and Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation. No one was ever indicted for, or convicted of Russian collusion and Biden’s laptop is real. The Democrats’ narrative was ridiculous and easily disproven lies, did all of them sell their souls?

Compare hundreds of 2020 BLM/Antifa riots with the Capitol riot. BLM/Antifa rioters did $2 billion in damages, the Capitol rioters did $1.5 million in damages, both rioters attacked people and police officers. BLM/Antifa tried to burn down a federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon, St. John’s Church in D.C, and burned down a police precinct in Minneapolis, Capitol rioters burned down nothing. BLM/Antifa killed 25 people, regardless of the Democrats’ rhetoric Capitol rioters killed no police. Which riot was an armed insurrection?

According to Webster’s Dictionary, Democracy is the acceptance and practice of the principle of equality of rights, opportunity and treatment. The Jan. 6 committee was a show trial that had a predetermined outcome to destroy Trump. They cherry-picked video evidence, lied about rioters killing police, wouldn’t interview the mayor of D.C. or Nancy Pelosi (responsible for Capitol security), wouldn’t accept Republicans that Kevin McCarthy offered etc. Read Webster’s definition again, “equality of rights and treatment”. Carlson’s videos are exculpatory evidence and should have been shown, but that’s not how the committee operated. What the committee did was not Democracy is was aristocracy.

Only Fox News called out the corrupt Democrats. Instead of political hacks, Fox News had actual constitutional scholars like Jonathan Turley and Alan Dershowitz, who said the Democrats are criminalizing political differences. Both proved the Democrats’ narrative was a fraudulent attempt to destroy Trump.

Carl Burdette, Westminster

The Greatest Hero of them all

Many fought and died on the battlefield for our freedom in different conflicts throughout our country’s history. But one hero stands out among them all. If you add them all up, all 2.5 million of them together, it would not equal what Jesus Christ did for us. He truly is the Greatest Hero of them all.

Neil Ege, Westminster