State attorney general, not local state’s attorney, should prosecute local police officers; improve access to healthcare | READER COMMENTARY

Questioning local state’s attorney’s credibility on police misconduct

State’s Attorney Haven Shoemaker is opposing a bill to take prosecutions of police officers who kill away from his office and give that responsibility to the state attorney general.

Shoemaker ran on a ticket with the sheriff. He has zero credibility when it comes to anything regarding misconduct (not only homicide) concerning the sheriff’s department, and very little when it comes to the county’s police forces.

His statement that he knows “the way Carroll County folks think” should disqualify him from prosecuting anybody for anything. The “way Carroll County folks think” ought not to have any impact on enforcing laws.

Harry Eagar, Sykesville

Health scare shows need for equal access to healthcare

My mind was right there in the moment. My wife and I were waiting for the surgeon to walk in and announce the verdict after I had been given an echo on my carotid arteries. There are two, one on either side of the neck. As the heart pumps, they are routes the blood takes to reach the brain. They also are the routes that become blocked when chips break off from plaque and a stroke occurs.

The surgeon greets us, sits down in front of her computer and, no nonsense, announces, “I only do surgery on Friday mornings.”

My wife and I look at each other. We’re thinking cleaning out the plaque or inserting a stent is not like going to the dentist. Oh, yes, we did our research. A chip of plaque can break away while l am under the knife and a stroke can end everything.

So I am not thinking about current world events.

Mass shootings, Putin’s war on my ancestors in the Ukraine, prejudice, the climate crisis? All are sucked away into a rabbit hole as the voice of reality slams my brain. Removing three inches of solid plaque demands attention ASAP.

I am here writing this because both of my carotid arteries are clear, because a skilled surgeon at Johns Hopkins Hospital was available when I needed the procedure and because I have Medicare.

No one certainly not those GOP members of Congress who threaten to dissolve Medicare every five years or do away with it entirely, will ever convince me to vote for them.

In fact, I say if they don’t reach out across the aisle and work to fix and expand the right to equal access to healthcare for all Americans, we should vote those bums out and vote for real leaders who will.

John D. Witiak, Union Bridge