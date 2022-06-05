Memorial Day omission; misinterpreting Constitution on gun rights; What’s the rush to abortion reform | READER COMMENTARY

Memorial Day omission

As the Memorial Day parade made its way on Main Street in Westminster, there was a glaring absence. The Historical Society of Carrol County campus was dark and devoid of decoration. No flag, no bunting. I find this incredible that an organization devoted to history would not take the lead in celebrating a day of history. After all, Mary Shellman organized the very first Memorial Day parade. I believe that she would have been appalled

Ron Kuehne, Westminster

Advertisement

Misinterpreting the Constitution

According to Congressman Mo Brooks (Alabama): ”The Second Amendment is designed to help ensure that we, the citizenry, always have the right to take back our government should it become dictatorial,” he said during an appearance on Fox News Sunday.

According to the U.S. Constitution, Second Amendment: ”A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.

Advertisement

You will notice that in the text of the Second Amendment there is no provision allowing citizens to take up arms against our own government. The Constitution as a whole was designed to prevent such an event by dividing power and providing nonlethal means of expression and intervention by citizens in the affairs of state. These include:

Open and fair elections

Citizens elected to Congress, and state and local governing bodies to represent us

Separation of the power of government into legislative, executive and judicial branches, as well as power being held between the State and National governments.

Should the people be dissatisfied with their government, they can take legal actions within any of these venues, or even modify the Constitution’s structure through amendment.

There is no right granted in the Constitution for an individual or group of individuals to always have their views prevail. There is no right granted to always win every election. There is no right granted to “take back our government” by force of arms just because one disagrees with it. That would be dictatorial. The view expressed by Brooks shows profound misunderstanding of our founding document and lack of faith in the goodness of its provisions.

George Conover, Westminster

In support of Franchot

Workers throughout our state are enduring a third year of economic uncertainty amid unprecedented inflation. Maryland lost 8,100 jobs from December to January in critical fields such as health care, and trade, transportation and utilities, according to the latest numbers from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Gov. Larry Hogan in his annual address boasted about Maryland’s economy, calling it “one of the very best in America,” but a low unemployment rate doesn’t tell the whole story. It doesn’t tell us whether the jobs pay well enough to support a family or include the health and pension benefits that build a stable future.

As we consider our choices for the next governor, we must look to the leader with a record that demonstrates a commitment to economic justice. State Comptroller Peter Franchot has shown again and again that he’s willing to speak out when, in the state’s zeal for growth, developers run roughshod over the workers whose labor will create that growth. When the pandemic struck and millions lost their jobs, Franchot took Maryland’s Department of Labor to task for delaying pandemic relief to tens of thousands of Marylanders.

Franchot has pledged to create 100,000 good-paying jobs with health care and retirement benefits in municipal broadband, transportation and renewable energy. Franchot says he’ll work with labor unions to create statewide training programs to ensure that Marylanders can compete for the jobs of the future. He will require Project Labor Agreements and Community Benefit Agreements that uphold a prevailing wage and keep jobs local.

Advertisement

These commitments will benefit all Marylanders by delivering world-class infrastructure and a skilled workforce that will position Maryland for sustained growth.

Julio Palomo, Carroll County

Palomo is the business manager of LiUNA’s Baltimore/Washington Laborers District Council

What’s the rush to abortion reform

Here are some of my thoughts regarding Maryland’s Abortion Care Act, which allows non-physicians to perform abortions essentially throughout an entire pregnancy to begin on July 1, 2022.

Carroll County Daily Headlines Daily Get the day's top news and sports headlines. >

Why should such an important law be enacted so quickly? The current U.S. Supreme Court hasn’t issued its opinion on Roe v Wade. Wouldn’t it be wise, once its opinion is known, to allow for debate followed by a referendum of the electorate to decide this matter? The 10th Amendment to the Constitution indicates that this question is reserved to states or the people.

What has changed in the status, i.e., physically, morally, or otherwise in a child that allows one to be born on its due date and another to be terminated on that same date?

Advertisement

What happens to a fetus being terminated, if born alive? The prior Governor of Virginia, among others, have proposed that live births, during abortions, and those born and found to be impaired should be set aside to die without medical intervention.

It is estimated that since Roe v Wade, more than 62 million developing fetuses have been destroyed by abortion in this country. Can no one practice self-control or assume personal responsibility? There are other options to avoid pregnancy or caring for children not requiring termination of life.

This act will financially burden Maryland taxpayers who will pay for non-physician training and whose insurance rates will increase because the Insurers cannot charge patients obtaining abortions. Additionally, these non-physicians will never be identified to the public and cannot be sued civilly or charged criminally.

The U.S. has always prided itself on being a compassionate country. What does killing our future children say about us? Our land is awash in hatred, suicides, daily mass shootings and murders, unprovoked assaults, car hijackings, smash and grab robberies — you name it. We usually attempt to resolve these problems as individual occurrences but, could it be, that as a country we are losing our humanity when we cannot even honor human life in the womb?

Robert D. Sheehy, Westminster