Migrants do dangerous work others won’t; winning should not supersede fair play | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Migrants do dangerous work others won’t

A nationwide labor shortage is being addressed by some Republican governors who are embracing legislation to let children work in more hazardous occupations for longer hours on school nights.

Chris Roemer’s latest opinion piece (”It’s time for the United States to stop letting migrants into the country,” May 27) stated that we should stop letting migrants into the country. He claims that many on the “terror watch list” are sneaking into the country undetected.

Advertisement

I’d like to know how many of these sneaky terrorists have been responsible for mass shootings. But I digress. Many claim that these migrants receive federal benefits. Programs such as SNAP, SSI and TANF and other major federal public benefits programs have long excluded non-U.S. citizens from eligibility for assistance.

I think I see a solution here. How about arranging for these migrants to fill some of the labor shortages that currently exist and keep our children safe.

Advertisement

Harvey Rabinowitz, Taneytown

Winning should not supersede fair play

In 1959, Hall Of Fame football coach Vince Lombardi, in his first year with the Green Bay Packers, declared “Winning isn’t everything, it’s the only thing.” Whether this was intended as just a motivational theme for his new team or represented his attitude on life in general, Lombardi’s statement became an iconic sports expression.

As a guiding principle in athletics, the consequence of attempting to win at all cost has led many coaches and teams to engage in unethical and even criminal behavior, including recruiting violations and illegal sports betting.

As a guiding principle in other areas of life, politics for example, the consequences are of far greater importance. The idea that my team must win every election has led to endless challenges to election results, court cases, misinformation, media propaganda, with little or no factual foundation. Then came the ultimate “win at all cost” attempt to take power by force: an attack on the seat of American democracy, the U. S. Capitol.

A similar attempt to gain power by force has just occurred in the Republic of Kosovo, the Balkan nation long troubled with ethnic disputes. The Serbs of that country first boycotted their election and then began a campaign of violence to prevent the election’s winners from taking office. United Nations peacekeepers were wounded in the attacks.

We need to see this as a warning to ourselves. Is this what we want for the United States of America? Is our ethic really “winning is the only thing”, without thought of the consequences?

America has always been a shining light to the world, not because winning is everything, but because it is seen as a place where everyone has a chance to win. For that to happen, we must always strive to have fair rules of political competition and an ethic of acceptance of the results. In doing that we can make America great again.

Advertisement

George Conover, Westminster