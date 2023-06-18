Permit e-bikes on Carroll County trails; Trump, Hillary Clinton and unequal justice | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Permit e-bikes on county trails

We were born in the 1940s on the Dorsey dairy farm on Buckhorn Road in southern Carroll County. We rode our bikes on the dirt roads, and it was a thrill when we finally were able to pedal all the way to the top of the hill to Aunt Matties.

We have enjoyed our bikes and various trails with our children and grandchildren. Time has passed and we still live on a portion of the farm on Buckhorn Road. Judy has had to have two knee and two hip replacements, so riding a regular bike to enjoy the natural areas and countryside trails is no longer possible.

Advertisement

We now own and enjoy trail riding on our class 1 and 2 e-bikes. We pedal for a few seconds to give power and have the assist feature take over for a few seconds for us to recover. We only use the higher function when peddling up a steep hill. Judy is now considering an e-trike for additional stability.

We have always supported trail formation and maintenance in Carroll County. We need and request the Board of County Commissioners to allow e-bikes on the existing and future Carroll County trail system.

Advertisement

K. Marlene Conaway and Judy E. Gray, Winfield

Trump, Hillary Clinton and unequal justice

Both Hillary Clinton and President Donald Trump had classified information in their homes. Compare how President Obama and Vice President Joe Biden Department of Justice and FBI treated Hillary Clinton to how President Biden’s same offices treated Trump.

Clinton was Obama’s secretary of state from 2009 to 2013 and had a private server containing classified information and emails / in her home at Chappaqua, New York and 13 mobile devices to access these emails.

Clinton received a congressional subpoena from the House Select Committee on Benghazi on March 4, 2015 to turn over her emails. Three weeks later, she turned over 30,000 emails, but her IT specialist, Paul Combetta, used BleachBit software to delete 31,000 e-mails, and Clinton’s aide, Justin Cooper, destroyed two of her mobile devices with a hammer; the others were never found. In July 2015 the FBI started investigating Clinton’s handling of classified information.

Former President Bill Clinton met with Attorney General Loretta Lynch on June 27, 2016 on the tarmac of Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix. On July 2, the FBI interviewed, Hillary Clinton and her chief of staff, Cheryl Mills, who was a witness if not subject of the investigation.

On July 5, 5 FBI Director James Comey set the precedent, when he exonerated Hillary Clinton of any criminal charges, saying the FBI found no evidence of intentional misconduct, although she and her aides were extremely careless handling highly classified information.

July 2016 also saw the Obama/Biden FBI, without any credible evidence to legally justify an investigation, lie to the FISA court to started operation Crossfire Hurricane -to spy on Trump’s campaign and launch the Russia collusion hoax.

In September 2016, the New York Police Department confirmed they were investigating U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner for sexting a teenage girl and found emails they believed relevant to the investigation of tens of thousands of Hillary Clinton on his laptop and other devices. Weiner, at the time, was married to Huma Abedin, Clinton’s deputy chief of staff.

Advertisement

No action was taken until Oct. 28 when Comey told Congress the FBI would investigate these emails. On Nov. 6, Comey told Congress they didn’t change his conclusion.

Although the Department of Justice had been communicating with Trump about his classified documents, on Aug. 8, 2022, armed FBI agents, with guns drawn, raided Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago and denied his lawyers access to their search while they seize and photographed documents, then released photos to the media. On June 8 this year, the Department of Justice indicted Trump for mishandling classified documents for violating the Espionage Act, obstruction and false statements.

The Constitution guarantees equal justice under the law. Did Trump and Clinton receive equal justice?

Carl Burdette, Westminster