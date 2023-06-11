Demise of nickel mining project is suspicious; Times erred in not covering Memorial Day parade | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Demise of nickel mining project is suspicious

As many people are likely aware, nickel is a vital component in the manufacture of batteries. To my knowledge, there is only one nickel mine in the country. And of course, China is the world’s largest producer of nickel, much of which is mined by kids.

Not long ago, a very large deposit of nickel was discovered in northern Minnesota. The Army Corps of Engineers signed on to the idea of opening a mine, and what with the administration’s push for all electric vehicles, this looked like a slam dunk to “go get it.”

The OK was given, and 280 union workers were ready to go; that is until suddenly yesterday, the Biden administration’s Army Corps of Engineers shut the whole thing down. The usual claim was that the mining process “might” have an adverse effect on the local ground water. Suffice to say the locals in northern Minnesota are not pleased.

China, I suspect, is delighted.

If you’re looking for this story on most media outlets, don’t hold you breath!

Dave Price, Sykesville

Times erred in not covering Memorial Day parade

I am writing to voice my displeasure with the Carroll County Times’ lack of coverage of the Memorial Day Parade on May 29 here in Westminster. As a faithful subscriber of the Carroll County Times for 35 years, as a Vietnam veteran and officer at VFW Post 467 here in Westminster, we veterans have been slighted and upset by this oversight by your paper. As an avid reader of the paper I may have missed your parade coverage (which I doubt) and if so I apologize. As one of the oldest Memorial Day parades in the whole country I feel as though you should be embarrassed by excluding articles, pictures, etc. of “our” parade. I guess in today’s world veterans aren’t important or appreciated for their service and defending our country.

I would like to thank the American Legion Post 31 here in Westminster for organizing and maintaining the parade for all these years. Many thanks are in order for all the organizations and people who marched in the parade. A special THANK YOU to all the people who lined the streets to watch the parade and supported, cheered and thanked us for our service. You touched our hearts and we will never forget it. We hope to see you next year.

Gary E. Scarbeau, Westminster

Scarbeau is Jr. Vice Commander and Adjutant of the VFW Post 467

Weaponized drones are a threat right here

Okay, now what? Wars fought with, wait for it, toy drones? No, not toys. Not a bunch of kids playing bad guys-good guys in the neighborhood. Not at all like kids using toy cap guns like we used to back in the day. No, adults tinkering in hideouts to construct sophisticated, directionally controlled air bombers and shooters to fight in real wars in real time.

Of course, you’ve thought about this. After the hundreds of mass shootings and the Jan. 6 insurrection, you’ve thought about the no-brainer implications for this development of weaponized drones right here in our own communities. Crazies with AR-15s ain’t nothin.

America, we have one hell of a problem. We are faced with the prospect of basement developed, weaponized drones buzzing above, eluding the best of law enforcement.

Of course, this real possibility has crossed your mind, but who wants to think about it?

Fact is, we don’t have to wait for AI. We all better be thinking out what can be done about controlling drones because this technology is just as devastating today as AI might become in the future to our freedoms that have been up to now been guaranteed by the United States Constitution

President Joe Biden, Gov. Wes Moore, Sheriff Jim DeWees? What say you?

John D. Witiak, Union Bridge

