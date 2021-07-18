Texas Democrats being childish; building a multicultural society; problems with the Democratic Party | READER COMMENTARY

Isn’t that exactly what is going on with the childish Democrat representatives in the Texas House chamber? I’ll explain: In Texas, for any bill to be voted on, a quorum is required. Now the Democrats don’t like the voting requirements bill put forth by the Republicans, who have a majority in both houses. Realizing that the bill was going to pass over their objections, they “ALL” jumped on a private plane and flew to Washington, where they were hailed as “brave heroes” by the perpetually teary-eyed Chuck Schumer, as well as “giggly” Kamala.