Texas Democrats being childish; building a multicultural society; problems with the Democratic Party | READER COMMENTARY

Texas Democrats being childish
I’m a retired mail carrier. Over the years, sometimes I delivered quite a lot of mail one day, and some days the load was light. I came to look forward to holidays a bit less than most people because I knew that the flow of mail would continue to pile up at my workspace, even though I wasn’t there.
Now imagine my arriving on a Tuesday after a holiday and finding a humongous pile of mail, striding into the postmaster’s office, and refusing to deliver it until the pile went down. This is just a guess, but I suspect I would be out the door permanently before I could complete the next whiny sentence.
Isn’t that exactly what is going on with the childish Democrat representatives in the Texas House chamber? I’ll explain: In Texas, for any bill to be voted on, a quorum is required. Now the Democrats don’t like the voting requirements bill put forth by the Republicans, who have a majority in both houses. Realizing that the bill was going to pass over their objections, they “ALL” jumped on a private plane and flew to Washington, where they were hailed as “brave heroes” by the perpetually teary-eyed Chuck Schumer, as well as “giggly” Kamala.
Eventually they will go home and the bill will be passed. The mainstream media will continue to praise these cowards and the whole episode will, on the passage of the bill, be called an affront on voting rights. And all this of course without reading the bill.
Never mind that poll after poll shows the even most Democrats and Blacks support voter identification. Amazing!!
Davy Crockett, Jim Bowie, and the rest of the overwhelmingly outnumbered patriots at the Alamo knew full well that they were going to lose their fight with Santa Anna and the Mexican Army, but they “stood their ground” and fought as best they could.
I would suggest that today, they are rolling in their graves at this childish, cowardly behavior in their beloved Texas.
After all, “elections have consequences!”
Dave Price, Sykesville, MD
Building a multicultural society
It’s always interesting when adults present their views regarding what’s in the best interest of young people, perhaps without researching, giving consideration or asking what young people may want and need in relation to racial justice history and contemporary issues and relationships.
Like so many forward-thinking acts of service and social action, young people have led the way from the early civil rights movement (See David Halberstam’s classic work “The Children”) to contemporary Black Lives Matter.
Regardless of adult efforts to block accurate historical knowledge of racism in America, young people will continue to base their views on contemporary interracial relationships, music, culture and literature. As an example, we have a growing high school student population in Carroll County – “Kids for Equality” – that has organized hundreds of students in a grassroots movement to advocate for accurately conveyed curriculum from CCPS and opportunities to bridge the racial justice divide. This in a predominantly white public school system.
This is also seen nationwide as we see white students joining hands with people of color to advance our ideals and virtues as a multicultural nation. For this, we should feel pride and want to support their courage and commitment.
It would be unfortunate if young people have to wait until they pursue higher education or other vocational or interpersonal experiences beyond Carroll County before being exposed to accurate history and benefits of interracial and multicultural skill development. The goal is not to induce “white guilt” or have students bear responsibility for the past, but to equip them with accurate information and skills to be successful in a country whose demographics will soon be predominantly people of color.
There are many harmful influences in the lives of young people today (substance use, family dysfunction, violence, just to name a few), but promoting racial justice and relationship building in our schools and community is not one of them.
Gary Honeman, Westminster
