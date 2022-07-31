Time for an open primary; why it’s important to accept defeat; candidate thanks supporters | READER COMMENTARY

Time for an open primary

Well, the ballot counting is over, and more than 50% of the registered voters in Carroll County had no choice in the election of four of the five commissioner seats, the state’s attorney, sheriff or many other of the important races, save for the school board. I think that it is high time for the county to go to either an “open " primary, where all candidates are listed on the ballot and voters can cast a ballot for their favorite candidate, regardless of party affiliation, or make all county offices nonpartisan, just as the judgeships and school board are supposed to be.

I had a favorite for my commissioner district, but I couldn’t vote for him. I had a favorite for the states attorney post, but knowing he was not supported by the “good ol boys” of the central committee, I doubt that he will prevail.

At least I could cast a vote for those whom I think will do the best for the Board of Education. This race, although supposedly nonpartisan, has been tainted in previous years by the open, but sometimes very subtle, campaigning for their favorites by the Republican Central Committee. Not a good thing by my standards. Party organizations should be legally prohibited from any participation in “nonpartisan” elections, with legal penalties for violations.

The non-Republicans of Carroll are, and have, for some number of years, been subjected to the “tyranny” of taxation without representation that the founders of our nation protested. Things have to change. We all deserve a voice in our local government.

William Kennedy, Taneytown

Why it’s important to accept defeat

One of the most difficult things a person can do is to admit failure. Yet unsuccessful candidates in our major elections routinely stand before their supporters, in a glare of light and air of disappointment, to say “we lost.” Why is this an important act? A desire to thank their supporters and give them hope after loss is why — understanding that continuing a losing battle would not be good for their community or their cause.

Here are some notable historical concessions:

April 1865: Robert E. Lee surrenders at Appomattox. His 28,000 soldiers; could have dispersed to the mountains and engaged in guerrilla warfare. But Lee conceded, declaring that continuing the combat would be a useless sacrifice of those who served him well. He told them to go home. Other Southern military and political leaders sent out a different message: RESIST. Their failure to concede resulted in the myth of “The Lost Cause” (we didn’t really lose the war) and 100 years of suppression and terrorization of the newly freed African Americans. We are still living in the aftermath of their failure to concede.

August 1974: Two years after a landslide election win, Richard Nixon conceded to the Watergate impeachment process. He had personal reasons for resigning: the Senate was about to vote to convict him; hope for a pardon. He could have fought on, but didn’t. The result was the end of the turmoil. The nation moved on.

December 2000: Al Gore won the popular vote by more than 500,000 votes. He needed only to take Florida to win the presidency. Irregularities in that state’s tabulations led to judicial proceedings. Finally, the Supreme Court went against him; George Bush took the Electoral College. Gore immediately conceded. The nation moved on.

November 2020 and thereafter: Joe Biden won the popular vote by 7,000,000; 50 states certified the results; 60 or more court challenges ensued; Congress accepted the states’ Electoral votes. But no concession from his opponent. The nation has not moved on. We are now two years after that election, but we are still bogged down with various mythologies (beliefs unsupported by fact). The U.S. Congress, in fulfilling its sworn duty, is spending its time and resources to document the events before and after the election; for the historical record and to avoid future situations such as this. When will it end? No one knows, but a concession could have prevented this and we could have moved on.

George Conover, Westminster

Advertisement

Candidate thankful for support

My family and I want to sincerely thank the voters of Carroll County for placing their trust in me as we move forward to the general election this November. I also want to thank my friends, colleagues and volunteers who helped make a dream of mine become a reality. We still have a long way to go, but each step brings us closer. Winston Churchill once said “We make a living by what we get, we make a life by what we give.”

It is by hard work and the influences over the years that I promise the voters of Carroll County that I will work tirelessly and ensure we continue to have a quality place to live, work and play. This is home. Home is where the heart is, and mine is with the people of Carroll County.

I also want to thank my opponent, Ms. Herbert for a race well run, and I look forward to continuing our longtime family friendship now and in the future. As she continues, in her role as a member of the Board of Education.

Tom Gordon, Westminster

Gordon is a candidate for Carroll County Board of Commissioner, District 3