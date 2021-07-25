Use relief funds to reopen Hood’s Mill Landfill | READER COMMENTARY

A solution to the disposal of yard waste was reached with an agreement with WeCare Denali, an organic compost, mulch and soil company that leases property adjacent to the landfill. Under this agreement, the company accepts yard waste from county residents free of charge. However, to properly dispose of residential waste as well as non-single-stream recyclables such as many plastics, metals and oils, residents in the southern part of the county still need to trek to Westminster. For many of us, what used to be a 20-minute round trip, including drop-off time, has turned into at least an hour journey.