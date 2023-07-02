Time to celebrate America’s blessings; columnist Roemer turns on Trump | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Time to celebrate America’s blessings

As we celebrate America’s 247th birthday on July 4th, it is crucial to reflect on the incredible blessing that comes with being Americans. God has truly “shed His grace” on our nation. It can become too easy to dwell on the many controversial areas of disagreement — and the things we see that are wrong in our culture — and allow them to dominate how we feel about this great nation and our lives overall. Independence Day ought to be, for us all, a celebration of the genius of our founding, when men signed their own death warrant when they signed the Declaration of Independence in that humid and steamy hall in Philadelphia in 1776.

They did so because they wanted a country founded on the principles of true individual freedom — freedom of speech and religion, freedom of self-defense and rejection of the idea of a divine monarchy that was the dominant form of government in the rest of the known world at that time.

Advertisement

Later, when our Founding Fathers drafted the U.S. Constitution, they enshrined these and other rights in the document, not because they were granting them to us, but because the Constitution lays out the already inherent, God-given rights that are to be protected from the new government. It cannot be understated how truly revolutionary this was for the time. There has been much controversy in recent years about how we teach history. Of course, our nation should acknowledge its historical mistakes, errors and wrongs — and we have in ways both small and large. However, what is often missing in today’s 140-character social media climate is the context that the principles of America’s founding — unique at the time in the history of the world — are what helped reveal these wrongs and enabled them to be changed.

The Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution — drafted by brilliant, well-intentioned but also imperfect people, called attention to the fundamental right of every human being for freedom and self-determination. While we fell short of this standard at the beginning, these “self-evident” truths that all men are created equal paved the way for corrective actions and progress that continues to this day. This is something that all of us — no matter our political party or ideology — can celebrate and be thankful for. It’s also important to not despair when we see division, but instead look at it as a part of the freedom we enjoy and an opportunity to reason together to find the right way forward.

Advertisement

I consider it a great honor and also responsibility to serve as an elected official, in my case in the state Senate, and no matter what the challenges we have in our country, I am so thankful for the freedom that we all share, safeguarded by the blood and sweat of our men and women in military service, law enforcement and fire/EMS.

Focusing on the blessings we have as Americans and the amazing impact our nation and its people have had since 1776 is a big priority for me during this Independence Day. I hope everyone has a safe and wonderful celebration with their family and friends on July 4th.

Justin Ready, Westminster

The writer is a Republican state Senator representing District 5

Columnist Roemer turns on Trump

In his recent pleading in his borderline hysterical commentary on the Op-Ed page of our own Carroll County Times, conservative former banker and former school principal Chris Roemer took a 180-degree turn and pleaded for Trump’s MAGA followers to jump off the Trump drama ship and instead find a candidate who is kinder to women. Yup. A sure sign of bravery to speak out against authoritarian Trump.

And go figure! Roemer, the new, local anti-Trump renegade, perhaps starting a tsunami of Carroll County GOP conservatives who are sick and tired of being threatened by Trump for not loving him.

If Roemer’s bold admission and advocacy does not represent a newly expanded definition of woke for the GOP, Roemer showed that the GOP is finally breaking with the indicted Trump. Calling him a loser is as American as apple pie when it is evident, says Roemer, that Trump will not win in the general election 2024.

John D. Witiak, Union Bridge

Advertisement