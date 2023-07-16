Taking issue with Zirpoli column on affirmative action; adding historical perspective for Dayhoff | READER COMMENTARY

Laws cited didn’t apply to Gov. Greg Abbott

This is in response to Tom Zirpoli’s recent column “Special treatment for me, but not for thee.” Zirpoli states that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who uses a wheelchair and has benefited significantly from Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) laws over the decades, signed legislation that closed all DEI offices at state-funded colleges and universities. DEI offices ensure all students, regardless of disabilities, have access to educational opportunities as Abbott did.

The problem with Zirpoli’s statement is that DEI ideology advances people based on their skin color or gender, not their physical disability. Abbott was born in 1957, earned a BA in 1981 from University of Texas and his law degree in 1984 from Vanderbilt University.

After graduating law school in July 1984, he was seriously injured and paralyzed below the waist by a falling tree, confining him to a wheel chair. The 1960s civil rights movement (not DEI) had beneficial laws like the 1963 Equal Pay Act, 1964 Civil Rights Act, 1967 Discriminate in Employment Act, etc.

These laws didn’t apply to Abbott’s situation, but the American with Disabilities Act (ADA) would have, because it prohibits discrimination against individuals with physical, or mental disabilities in all areas of public life. But it wasn’t signed into law until 1990 by President George H. W. Bush. Zirpoli is simply twisting and slanting facts trying to legitimize today’s radical, racist DEI ideology.

Zirpoli chastises Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas for upholding the constitution, which the Democrats want to change. Thomas wrote a 57-page opinion.

Some of his opinions are: I write separately to offer an originalist defense of the color-blind constitution. To clarify all forms of discrimination based on race, including so-called affirmative action, are prohibited under the constitution: and to emphasize the pernicious effects of all such discrimination. Our constitution is color-blind and neither knows, or tolerates, classes among citizens. The use of race in higher education admissions decisions, regardless of whether ntended to help or hurt, violates the Fourteenth Amendment that states citizens may not be sorted based on race.

It is not even theoretically possible to “help” a certain racial group without causing harm to members of other racial groups. Affirmative action leaves a question mark over the accomplishments of all Black people and marks them with a stigma of inferiority. When Blacks take positions in the highest places of government, industry or academia it is an open question today whether skin color played a part in their advancement. The question itself is the stigma.

Carl Burdette, Westminster

Nice to see Zirpoli back on his high horse

I was gratified to see Tom Zirpoli’s commentary in the July 5 issue of the newspaper. I had not seen a column of his for a while, and was worried that perhaps he had fallen off his high horse. So, good to see the usual gruel in his “Special treatment for me, but not for thee.”

One thing he is, is consistent. He continues inveighing against Republican causes and actions, usually by misrepresentation. Curdled cream of the crop: saying that Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas, who has been paralyzed from the waist down for 40 years, has benefited from DEI while denying its benefits to others.

Anyone with at least half a brain knows by now that the controversy over DEI has been the government pushing racial and gender equity issues into all facets of our lives, including Queer Pride parades and gender instruction to kids as young as 4 or 5 in schools.

For him to make the false equivalency of Abbott’s paralysis, to the consistent insertion of DEI into all aspects of government, strains the credulity. Less evident, but equally disturbing, is his accusations against Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh for ostensible crimes against Zirpoli’s pet causes, when both cases he cites have been publicized and commented on by far more creditable sources, showing no such causal or even correlative links in either case.

Does he read objectively, or does he seek only that which supports his myopic view? I believe that’s called confirmation bias. As a final note, I actually concur with his final comments about white-legacy admissions —as did all six cnservative Supreme Court justices, including Kavanaugh and Thomas. I am glad Zirpoli continues to write, as otherwise my life would be without levity. I wish him good health. Just be careful on that high horse.

David Sampselle, Mount Airy

Some historical perspective on Dayhoff column

In his recent column, Kevin Dayhoff relates the outsized importance of Westminster to the Union effort during the 1863 Gettysburg Campaign. It was an outstanding piece and could have been twice as long with such additional information as the town’s importance as a transfer station for the wounded.

However, it was unfortunate that he quoted an incorrect and false assertion that J.E.B Stuart was tasked with attacking the rear of the Union lines during Pickett’s Charge. There is nothing in the historical records of either Robert E. Lee or Stuart to give credence to this claim.

If it were so, Stuart would have fought through nearly a corp of Union infantry to reach the Copse of Trees. You may recall the death of Union Gen. Elon Farnsworth during his cavalry charge against Rebel infantry. Doesn’t work well!

One of the current experts on the Battle of East Cavalry Field is Gettysburg Licensed Battlefield Guide James Hessler and you will find a YouTube video in which Hessler discusses the events during that battle. A guy named Custer was also involved!

Sam Ketterman, Timonium

In defense of Sheriff Chuck Jenkins

Today, I am writing to you as a concerned and grateful American citizen, who cares very much about justice. After escaping communism in Czechoslovakia, my family lived in Frederick County for 39 years.

Sadly, our sheriff, Chuck Jenkins, has been charged with federal offenses. He is innocent.

Jenkins has an exemplary reputation. Heck, he has been elected five times! It makes no sense that now, after all this time, he would seek to destroy his career. He has no motive. His attorneys have no evidence to support the charges against him. They have filed to have the charges dismissed.

This is a gross miscarriage of justice to charge this innocent man.

In my opinion, the U.S. Department of Justice is becoming un-American. It is beginning to resemble what I saw in Czechoslovakia. I see corruption in United States courts where innocent men are imprisoned with no bail for over a year, and yet their trial date hasn’t even been set.

Jenkins is innocent. U.S. Attorney Erek Barron, who indicted the sheriff, must drop these charges. I am a concerned citizen, wife, mother and grandmother. I am a business owner who values justice.

Dagmar Marie Kolarik , Frederick