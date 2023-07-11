Come to grips with adult-use cannabis being legal; political parties have more questions about candidates than answers | READER COMMENTARY

Katherine Adelaide, a member of the Carroll County Republican Central Committee is joined by supporters protesting the legalization of recreational cannabis at the intersection of Maryland Route 140 and Center Street in Westminster on Friday, June 30, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Remember, voters approved cannabis referendum question

So, Katherine Adelaide and Michael Guerin have decided to save Carroll County from the scourge of legal, adult-use cannabis and the unimaginable horrors inflicted on us by the General Assembly.

Adelaide, a Carroll County Republican Central Committee member, invoked her “duty to my constituents” to continue her opposition to what is now settled law in Maryland during her June 30 protest in Westminster against adult-use cannabis.

If Adelaide was to review the results of the 2022 gubernatorial election, she would learn that the voters of Carroll County overwhelming approved the adult-use referendum question by a 20% margin. Surely, Adelaide also feels a duty to support the vast majority of her constituents who disagree with her position on this matter, and will use her bully pulpit of the GOP Central Committee to weigh in with their voices soon.

As for Guerin, a member of the Carroll County Board of Commissioners: no matter how strong his personal opinions on this issue are, his stated objective to make access to adult-use cannabis as difficult as possible through county zoning decisions is fundamentally disrespectful to his constituents — and all county voters — who supported Question 4.

Imagine a similar circumstance where a teetotaling elected official decided that responsible users of alcoholic beverages should be forced to travel to another county because of a personal objection to drinking. Regardless of the views of the county commissioners on this law it is settled law settled through the election process. Maybe this is just the local GOP conforming to the national GOP trend of denying the reality of election outcomes not to their liking.

Perhaps Adelaide and Guerin can abstain if they choose, and then respect that the current law allows others to make different choices.

Dean Horvath, Eldersburg

Thank you to organizations behind Tutor Talk

We thank and compliment folks from the Literacy Council of Carroll County, Carroll County Community College, Carroll Technology and Innovation Council and many volunteers contributing and attending the Literacy Council”s Annual Tutor Talk at the Work Force Development Center on June 29.

Connecting professionals, volunteers and resources focused on educational needs and goals is terrific!

Go Carroll County!

Deb and John Gill, Finksburg

The family business will take down Joe Biden

Sorry, Joe Biden, the walls are finally beginning to close in on you and your corrupt family. Here’s why:

On July 30, 2017, Hunter Biden sent a text message to his Chinese business partner allegedly threatening to come down on him with his full weight if the partner did not fulfill his financial commitment.

The partner, Henry Zhao, worked with a Chinese conglomerate called CEFC Energy, which, according to the Wall Street Journal, has been linked to military intelligence.

Here’s the text message: “Tell the director that I would like to resolve this before it gets out of hand and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. All too often people mistake kindness for weakness — and all too often I am standing over top of them saying I warned you. From this moment on until he reaches me.”

Shortly thereafter Hunter Biden texted: “I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father, and I sure hope whatever it is you are doing is very important.”

Now it isn’t clear whether Zhao called the Bidens that same day, but on Aug. 2, 2017, Hunter wrote to Zhao that “my family sends their best wishes and looks forward to playing golf when the director has time.” Zhao in turn extended his “best regards to you, Jim [Joe’s brother] and VP.”

That same day Hunter Biden referenced “me and my family” in an email to CEFC Director Gongwen Dong confirming that CEFC had agreed to pay a $10 million contract for “introductions alone” with bonus payments for like deals the Biden family might introduce.

Later CEFC Energy reportedly paid Hunter Biden $5 million plus in ensuing months to find potential investments for them. And finally it paid Hunter Biden another $1 million to provide legal services for one of their executives, Patrick Ho, who was facing bribery charges, according to reports.

Now remember, in perfect Sgt. Schultz form, Joe Biden has repeatedly said he knows NOTHING, NOTHING about his son’s business dealings. But if what I’ve noted above isn’t at least influence peddling, then what is?

Joe Biden will NOT make it to the 2024 election!

Dave Price, Sykesville

Not happy with state of local news in Times

Stop making the Times a mini Sunpaper! The only local news now is maybe part of the front page, obituaries and an editorial or editorial letters once in a while.

I would wager there have been boatloads of cancellations because of this, including me.

If I wanted to read the socialist Sun, I’d buy it. I dare you to print this.

Pam Hamburg, Westminster

What are Republican voters thinking?

Even now after months of being out and about without masking, has America really recovered from the previous months of quickly rising COVID pandemic death rates announced day after day?

Marked by masked and, more worrisome, unmasked passersby, citizens who dared then to leave the sanctity of home experienced little of being the free American we all like to think we are. I doubt that even those who resisted the effort to help fellow citizens to survive the pandemic scourge of fear, confusion, isolation, illness and death, are game for going through another pandemic of any kind. Life is just too short for even one pandemic.

During those long months we moved like ghosts among the deserted parking lots, pushing shopping carts in deserted store aisles, driving over the near-deserted four lanes of the Interstate. Going dark in mere days and weeks were our gathering places: Houses of worship, movie theaters and our other favorite hangouts, including the stadiums where we go for a cool beer while cheering for our favorite professional sports teams. And that’s not saying anything about our kids and K12 school and University classrooms. Then there’s travel, work or vacation, requiring overnight stays at motels whose limited staff could never guarantee that a possible COVID virus from the previous guest’s coughing was cleaned away.

Hospitals and their emergency departments and funeral homes with their crematoriums were, to put it mildly, overloaded. Empty skyscrapers towered (and still tower) like mausoleums along the skyline as if they were waiting for civilization to crumble, all while America huddled inside homes in isolation justified by fear of catching COVID and passing the killer virus onto loved ones.

But then there was then-President Donald Trump refusing to listen to Dr. Anthony Fauci and science. Instead Trump touted his bleach idea to the dying with the same blind enthusiasm as if he were trying to sell Russian President Vladimir Putin on enjoying a free penthouse if the war criminal and dictator would only allow a permit for the building of a Trump Tower in the middle of Red Square.

And yet, according to recent polls, 47% of GOP voters don’t get it. They are still in love with the indicted former president, Mr. Personality himself. This is the same applauder of those who wanted to hang running mate GOP Vice President Mike Pence for going against Trump’s wishes that included breaking with a solemn responsibility mandated by the U.S. Constitution.

All I can say is, don’t be fooled by blind love. If you think the indicted former president loves you back, please look at history. History shows that personality can turn on you and just as you can be pattedon the head as if you were a lap dog, you can be thrown off the ship to drown if your barking becomes annoying.

No middle ground. No ifs or buts. Just the sinking feeling that you allowed yourself to be bamboozled.

John D. Witiak, Union Bridge