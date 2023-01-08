Taking issue with solar farm near Carroll County backyards; ‘honest politician’ is an oxymoron | READER COMMENTARY

Solar farm would have an impact on our quality of life

Imagine looking out onto what once was a picturesque landscape of rolling farmland, only to be faced with hundreds of metal panels instead. That is the stark reality of what’s happening in our own backyard and will likely be for many other Carroll County residents.

In May 2021, while we were still rebounding from lockdown and adapting to our new COVID lives, Carroll County commissioners adopted a text amendment allowing commercial solar farms on “remaining portions” of agricultural zoned property.

Fast forward to October 2022, when our neighbors proposed a “community” solar farm to be constructed along Deer Park Road. Specifically, the portion of their property that borders our backyard and is in our direct sight. Fifteen acres of beautiful, natural farmland that also serves as a wildlife refuge and was a deciding factor in buying our property and building our home — potentially gone.

No matter your views on solar, who wants to live by a commercial operation surrounded by a chain link fence on what was promised to be “agricultural” land? In my opinion there are better locations for this operation (commercial building roof tops, parking garages, etc.).

This and other Carroll County solar farms are the “guinea pigs” for these projects. No one yet knows the effects on the ecosystem or on the health of surrounding residents. The ambiguity doesn’t end there. The code calls for “year-round screening” from the solar operation, but there is no specific definition of what type of plantings and density are required to screen the view.

This solar project forever changing our quality of life is enough to impassion me to write this. But there are other concerns as well. What is the impact to adjacent Liberty Reservoir that serves as a major supply of Baltimore City drinking water and is home to protected bald eagles, deer and other wildlife. This property is a sanctuary and nesting area for these species, which will have to find refuge elsewhere.

Besides the potential harm to its surrounding ecosystem, we have our own health to consider. What is the impact of the run-off onto our property? Into the wells supplying our drinking water? How will this affect our property value? Are there unknown health risks of living close to solar panels? How will we be affected during months of construction noise and traffic disturbances?

Is solar right for our backyards? Learn more at https://deerpark-apg.org/

Cheryl Bosse, Finksburg

Are there any politicians who don’t lie?

Like many and hopefully most people, I was raised to tell the truth in all cases, even when it didn’t suit my purposes. And, like most parents, when our children tried to slip something past us, there were consequences.

And then we have politicians. If you can name one, just one politician who doesn’t lie, your awareness is certainly better than mine. In fact, the term “honest politician’” is without a doubt an oxymoron.

Today we have a new representative from part of New York City named George Santos. He reportedly has numerous lies on his resume, as well as a number of statements he has made that just aren’t true. He said he went to an exclusive prep school. He didn’t! He said he attended two college. He didn’t! He even claimed his mother died on 9/11. She didn’t! Santos is despicable and a fraud and should volunteer to resign or be forced out by his own party. Period!!!

And there are and have been many others. Here are a few:

In 2017, then President Donald Trump’s HHS secretary, Tom Price,(no relation), ran up more than $400,000 in travel bills for chartered flights. Trump forced him to resign.

Just recently, President Joe Biden’s Secretary of Transportation and climate change warrior, Pete Buttigieg, who travels most of the way to work in an SUV and switches to a bicycle for the last half mile or so, flew to the Netherlands with his spouse Chasten, on a military plane to attend the Invictus sporting games. No resignation or apology while thousands of commercial flights were canceled over the holidays. And no “what is good for the goose is good for the gander!”

Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal shamelessly claimed on several occasions that he served in Vietnam during the war. He lied!

Both Clintons have lied so many times I wouldn’t know where to start. Remember the infamous claim that “I never had sex with that woman, not one time.” Or “It depends on what the definition of ‘is’ is.”

Oh, and did you know that Biden grew up in poverty, he graduated at the top of his class and that his son, Beau, was killed in the Iraq War. All are untrue.

These, and politicians like them, believe if you tell a lie long enough, people will eventually believe them. It’s kind of like the constant claim that we live in a DEMOCRACY. WE DON’T! We live in a representative republic. Look it up!

The reason for this letter is my hope that Santos will man up and step down! Why? Because if Santos makes the excuse that “everybody” does it and the Republicans allow him to stay, then they are no better than Democrats like Elizabeth Warren, who everyone know has no more of an Indian heritage than Dolly Parton or Lamar Jackson.

And isn’t it so typical that Carroll County Times opinion writer Tom Zirpoli, who still suffers from “Trump Derangement Syndrome,“ conveniently omitted the inclusion of oh so many other politicians in his Wednesday hit piece. It was ‘same ol’, same ol.’ ”

Dave Price, Sykesville