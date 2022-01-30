What do Republicans stand for?; What Ellin left off his resume | READER COMMENTARY

In yet another anti-Democrat diatribe, Chris Roemer rails against what he believes the Democratic Party stands for. I say, what do the Republicans stand for? Today’s Republicans are for whatever they think can restore them to power. When Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was asked what agenda Republicans plan to run on in their bid to regain control of Congress in the midterm election, he replied: “That is a very good question, and I’ll let you know when we take it back.”