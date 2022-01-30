What do Republicans stand for?; What Ellin left off his resume | READER COMMENTARY

What do Republicans stand for?
In yet another anti-Democrat diatribe, Chris Roemer rails against what he believes the Democratic Party stands for. I say, what do the Republicans stand for? Today’s Republicans are for whatever they think can restore them to power. When Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was asked what agenda Republicans plan to run on in their bid to regain control of Congress in the midterm election, he replied: “That is a very good question, and I’ll let you know when we take it back.”
A Republican candidate running for governor of Maryland stated that he will eliminate the teaching of critical race theory in Maryland’s public schools. That is just nonsense; CRT is not even taught in the public schools.
The Republicans have become completely dismissive of policy as evidenced by their 2020 national convention, where they did not even write a party platform. What the Republicans are for is seizing political power through any means necessary. Including political violence and threats of political violence.
Some Republican governors are proposing creating voting police. These units will ensure voting suppression. Can you imagine going up to vote and having to pass between armed thugs asking for your voter registration and ID.
In Virginia, the governor, having promised to empower parents to make decisions about their children, ordered the removal of state mask mandates for students in public schools instead of allowing the parents to make that decision.
Harvey Rabinowitz, Taneytown
What has David Ellin left off his resume?
David Ellin, a medical malpractice and personal injury attorney with his office in Reisterstown in Baltimore County, recently posted an internet ad touting his resume as a candidate for Carroll County state’s attorney.
First, Ellin’s slogan is that experience matters, bragging that he’s an experienced prosecutor. Truth be told, Ellin was a former assistant state’s attorney in Baltimore City for roughly three years more than two decades ago. His record there was one of cutting plea deals with criminals. Is this 20-year-old “cut a deal” experience what we need for Carroll County’s top prosecutor?
Second, Ellin boasted that he does not defend criminals. Ellin actually has represented some criminal defendants in his law practice over the past 20 years, since serving as an assistant in the Baltimore City state’s attorney’s office. However, since 2004 most of his practice has been focused on medical malpractice and personal injury claims.
So, the question is, do we need a medical malpractice attorney managing the office of the Carroll County state’s attorney?
Carroll County voters should carefully consider the things Ellin left off his resume:
Is he endorsed by local law enforcement and those who currently serve in the Carroll County state’s attorney’s office?
Is his knowledge of Maryland criminal law and procedure current and up to snuff?
Has he demonstrated a lengthy commitment of public service to those who live and work in our county?
Catherine McCarthy, Manchester