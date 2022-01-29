Sen. Justin Ready: Public safety, cost of living are key issues | COMMENTARY

Without question, there has been a dramatic rise in violent crime in Baltimore and the surrounding region. It is extremely concerning and it’s not limited to just the city. It impacts our entire region and it is unacceptable. People can say that there have always been problems there, and that’s true, but the surge in the past several years has set the wrong kind of records. While there are good people trying to make positive change there is a culture of lawlessness that has developed. It’s made worse by unfair attacks on policing as inherently biased or corrupt and an outright refusal of Baltimore City’s state’s attorney to prosecute so-called “lesser” crimes. By the time a murder is committed, the perpetrator often has a rap sheet a mile long and has received multiple chances to change.