Sen. Justin Ready: Public safety, cost of living are key issues | COMMENTARY

The 2022 session of the Maryland General Assembly is underway. State legislators spend 90 days in Annapolis working on issues ranging from balancing the state budget to dealing with literally thousands of proposed bills. As your state senator, I believe it is vitally important to work to keep government’s reach small and focused on key, limited priorities. One of those priorities is public safety.
Without question, there has been a dramatic rise in violent crime in Baltimore and the surrounding region. It is extremely concerning and it’s not limited to just the city. It impacts our entire region and it is unacceptable. People can say that there have always been problems there, and that’s true, but the surge in the past several years has set the wrong kind of records. While there are good people trying to make positive change there is a culture of lawlessness that has developed. It’s made worse by unfair attacks on policing as inherently biased or corrupt and an outright refusal of Baltimore City’s state’s attorney to prosecute so-called “lesser” crimes. By the time a murder is committed, the perpetrator often has a rap sheet a mile long and has received multiple chances to change.
One solution I am pushing for with Gov. Larry Hogan and several other senators is to give mandatory sentences for repeat violent offenders. Honestly, committing a violent act one time should lead to jail time but certainly if you’ve intentionally hurt someone more than once, there must be swift and certain consequences. There’s a liberal talking point that’s emerged about Baltimore that “we can’t arrest our way out of this problem.” My reaction is — in the case of people committing violent crimes — we should try! Removing violent people makes any neighborhood safer.
I am also sponsoring legislation to change Maryland’s concealed carry permit laws. Currently in Maryland, it is nearly impossible for a citizen to be granted a concealed carry permit, unless they meet very specific requirements. My bill would make the right to self-defense a valid reason to obtain a permit. There is no reason that Marylanders who pass a background check and undergo the required training should be denied the ability to defend themselves and their loved ones.
Another key priority I’m focused on this session is working to bring down the high cost of living that Maryland families and retirees face. I’ve co-sponsored two bills dealing with this problem. The first (S.B. 405) would eliminate taxes on all retirement income. We are one of the most unfriendly states in the country to retire in. That needs to change and this would make us much more competitive.
Second, many years ago, the General Assembly and then-Gov. Martin O’Malley passed a law that ties the gas tax to the Consumer Price Index, meaning that the gas tax goes up basically every year with no cap. I don’t have to tell you what has happened with inflation, especially this year. We need to stop this practice. Lawmakers should have to take an affirmative vote to raise a tax, especially one that hits lower income folks the hardest. I’m working with Sen. Mike Hough and several other senators on S.B. 337, which would repeal this practice.
It is a great honor to represent Carroll County in the state Senate. I will do my best to keep you informed as the session continues and welcome any comments or concerns.
Ready is a state senator representing District 5. He also serves as minority whip.