Ready talks of GOP state priorities; support fo community solar plan; we need more smiles, acts of kindness | READER COMMENTARY

Republican priorities in state legislative session detailed

The 2023 Maryland General Assembly session is nearing the halfway mark. It is an honor to serve our area in the state Senate and I wanted to give an update about vitally important issues I’m working on.

There are three broad areas I and our Senate Republican Caucus are focused on. First is dealing with the high cost of living and tax burden on working families, retirees and small businesses in our state. So a couple of specific proposals we’ve put forward are SB 261, which would end the automatic gas tax hikes that happen every year and are tied to inflation and SB 461, which would eliminate the state’s tax on retirement income. With a huge budget surplus, our fiscal focus should be on concrete action to reduce this cost of living burden. Gov. Wes Moore has recognized that reducing retirement taxes actually can be a net economic and tax revenue benefit to the state, as he has endorsed dramatically expanding tax relief for military retirees. We support that idea and want to extend it to all retirees.

Second, violent crime is out of control in Baltimore and the surrounding region. Many times it’s repeat criminals using illegal firearms to hurt people. So two of the bills I’m working on are SB 564, which will make the theft of a handgun a felony with real jail time in Maryland, and I’ve also co-sponsored SB 744, which focuses on harsher sentences for repeat offenders who use firearms in the commission of a violent crime. A second offense would trigger a minimum 10-year jail sentence. These are part of our Senate Republican crime package and they are critically important. We are glad both of these bills have co-sponsors in both parties.

Finally, transparency and accountability in education, along with supporting parental rights are vital if we are to get the best results for our students and keep our families and communities strong. I’ve introduced SB 566 to make sure that fundamental right is codified in state law, supported by our Senate Republican Caucus. We also have filed legislation to reform the state’s education oversight board and ensure there is regional representation for every area of the state. Finally, we are fighting to restore funding to the state’s BOOST program, which provides a small amount of funding to help disadvantaged students in failing schools be able to attend a private school.

There are many other issues that will be addressed in the 2023 legislative session; however, crime, education reform and the cost of living are top priorities for me. I’m happy to hear your thoughts anytime. Thank you again for the opportunity to serve our community in Annapolis.

Justin Ready

The writer is a state senator representing District 5

Residents urge support for community solar

We write today to urge you to support the rights of landowners in Carroll County to develop their property. County commissioners worked hard over the course of 2020-2021 to study how best to adopt community solar on Carroll County land and we think they got it right. Based on regulations approved in 2021 we, in good faith, committed time and resources to negotiating and entering into agreements to develop our sites. Frankly we spent our own time and money on this, and feel the rug is being pulled out on us by the commission and ultimately, we are left to pay the bill.

These projects are not only a way for us to preserve our land and maintain ownership during difficult financial times, but also to give back to the community we care about by utilizing the land in a way that is environmentally friendly, safe and is aligned with the energy security needs of our community, state and nation. Community solar projects are about more than green energy; rather, they are about preservation of agricultural land, conservation of resources and energy security.

We understand the concerns of our neighbors, but we believe they are asking you to elevate their purely aesthetic concerns over our rights as property owners.

These projects are not only a way to give back to our community, but act as a mechanism to conserve rural resources. In Carroll County, each project is required to place the remaining area of the property into a permanent Agricultural Conservation Easement, preserving agricultural land in perpetuity for future generations. The county has a goal of preserving 100,000 acres under this easement, and it still has 25,000 acres to go, meaning it will cost taxpayers more than $100 million more to reach this goal, on top of the hundreds of millions already spent. Community solar offers an opportunity for the county to meet this goal and be a nationwide leader in land preservation while saving taxpayer money.

We urge you to learn more about community solar and the detailed stakeholder process of the previous commission to establish the current ordinance. Once you do, we are certain you will see that the current zoning regulation should remain in place. We ask that you reach out to the commissioners and let them know that you support the ability of landowners in Carroll County to develop their property.

Lou and Patricia Toth and Robin Eason, Sykesville

America is at more than one crossroad

Complacency about a single death of someone we do not know always comes with a price. Eventually, over time, when enough deaths occur, reprehensibility takes hold, if not forcing a change in hearts, then in fear for oneself or one’s loved ones. Action is taken.

So, when we didn’t have traffic engineers and regulations about railroad crossings, we blamed the driver who was crashed into and killed by a speeding train. It took many more such deaths before outlooks changed on just that one crossing before signals and gates were added. Same with the countless lives of children snuffed out before laws were passed requiring all vehicles to stop when coming upon a school bus with flashing lights and a stop sign protruding from along the school bus driver’s window.

So here we are in America at more than one crossroad:

Mass shootings of those whom we do not know; Nearly the warmest of winters on record ever; In the West, lakes and rivers drying up; Infernos of forest fires; Melting ice caps threatening shorelines; Loss of habitat for wildlife; The prospect of another pandemic-causing virus; and Recent scientific research reveals more and more K-12 children feel lonely and depressed.

And on and on. And so, yeah, the psyche cries out, “Give me a break! I can’t fix everything!” And just then, as you come upon the hardened, unsmiling face of a stranger, you smile, offer a gentle “Good morning,” and, smiling together, the two of you pass each other happy that you created a friendship. And no matter how brief it might turn out to be, the world is a bit more together, peaceful and safer than it was just moments before.

John D Witiak, Union Bridge