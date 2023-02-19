Politicians need to reflect decency of everyday Americans; gratitude for those who defended Pearl Harbor | READER COMMENTARY

Politicians need to reflect decency of everyday Americans

I don’t know anything about them accept they’re kind and engaging. I see them at the convenience store, driving along the highway, turning into parking lots of shopping centers, waiting for a pedestrian in the crosswalk, waiting in the checkout line, in the doctors office, at the service station filling up the gas tank, working out at the gym – men and women of all ages, all nationalities and races and, I imagine, religions and philosophies and political perspectives.

They pause, look, smile, open doors for one another. They are all a breath of fresh air after all the drama of the recent past. They’re just being themselves, Americans, getting through each day, acting with grace toward one another.

I only wish more of our politicians were like this, like they once were, dignifying the people’s work in our republic by coming together to work together through complex problems to strengthen and preserve democracy for the ages, for all of us.

John D. Witiak, Union Bridge

Gratitude for those who defended Pearl Harbor

Many years ago, there was a group of men who formed a band. Their enemies threatened to disturb them, and they played along anyway. Suddenly as they played their favorite song, the enemies arrived and carried out their threats. The men kept playing until the last note was finished.

I really applaud the members of this musical group, as they stood up to the Japanese on Dec. 7, 1941, playing “The Star Spangled Banner.” I feel honored to live in freedom that they and the others at Pearl Harbor earned that morning, We owe them our freedom. Thank you veterans. God Bless America.

Neil Ege, Westminster

Biden’s hot air on Chinese balloons

This is in response to Tom Zirpoli’s recent column, “How reckless Republicans are putting Americans at risk” (Feb. 8).

Zirpoli wrote, “According to the Pentagon, Chinese spy balloons crossed the U.S. on three different occasions during the Trump administration. None of them were destroyed over land or sea. I guess Trump was too busy playing golf.”

That’s not what the Pentagon said. The Pentagon said it had an “awareness gap” that led to failure to detect three Chinese balloons during Trump’s term. That’s an entirely different story. So, why would the Laurence J. Adams distinguished chair in Special Education emeritus at McDaniel College misrepresent what the Pentagon said about an important national security issue?

Zirpoli’s version protects Joe Biden’s inaction as the Chinese spy balloon went slowly from Alaska to South Carolina, gathering signals intelligence (SIGINT), or electronic intelligence (ELINT) information from some of our most secret and important military bases before he shot it down. A similar World War II scenario would be if Germany let our reconnaissance aircraft fly from England to Germany to gather intelligence from German military installations and head home before its Luftwaffe shot them down.

Zirpoli’s version advances the Democratic narrative that Joe Biden is competent and protecting America from foreign aggression, interference and threats, while making Trump the bogyman to deflect from the real truth that Joe Biden is unable, or unwilling, to stand up to our biggest enemy, China.

Could that be because of Hunter Biden’s financial dealings with China? Or, is it simply that Biden, like most Democrats, don’t care about foreign policy, or foreign nationals, they just want to socialize domestic policy?

This is how Democrats work. They take some truths and embellish other parts, just like Adam Schiff did with the Russian hoax and the Ukraine phone call to protect Biden and try to destroy Trump. They homogenize truth with fiction and regurgitate a fake narrative. Of course the fake news mainstream media is too afraid, corrupt, or incompetent to ask obvious questions.

Instead of distorting reality, maybe Democrats can tell us how Biden’s policies, like open borders, with millions of people entering this country, not through the legal process as Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says, the war on American energy, higher gas prices, inflation, crime, and dependency on China are helping us?

Carl Burdette, Westminster