Banning books would restrict students’ ability to think, learn; CCPS need to answer for low state testing marks | READER COMMENTARY

Removing books from libraries threatens student rights

On Jan. 31, Sen. Justin Ready announced on social media that he “Could not agree more!” with activists pushing to ban books in Maryland and Carroll County schools.

Ready is cheering on a campaign to challenge two award-winning books: “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe and “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison, and 10 more titles the activists haven’t named. These two titles were identified by the American Library Association as the most-challenged titles in America in 2021. According to Ready, they “have no place in a school library.”

Advertisement

Activists object to some of the language and content as inappropriate. They’ve taken the position that teachers, librarians, parents and students cannot be trusted to choose what we read.

It’s the same argument made against “Catcher in the Rye” in the 1950s and “To Kill a Mockingbird” in the 1960s, “The Color Purple” in the 1980s and the Harry Potter books in the 2000s. It’s the argument made in the 1930s when U.S. Customs banned the import of “Ulysses.” It’s the reason for arresting booksellers who sold “A Clockwork Orange” in 1973.

Advertisement

It’s also counter to the role that school libraries hold in our society — we value intellectual engagement and understanding. We know that developing these values relies on free access to ideas, even those we disagree with. Libraries are our repositories of information, and our teachers and librarians are professionals entrusted with teaching how to read actively and critically, including how to judge a book’s value.

The U.S. Supreme Court has warned that student rights are threatened when books are removed from libraries and said students should “always remain free to inquire, to study and to evaluate, to gain new maturity and understanding. The school library is the principal locus of such freedom.” They court has consistently held that removing books from libraries violates the First Amendment.

In “Fahrenheit 451,” Captain Beatty defends burning books by saying “a book is a loaded gun in the house next door ... who knows who the target of a well-read man might be?” In that world, they are afraid of books because reading leads to critical thinking and citizens who challenge the status quo. Is Sen. Ready afraid that our students will learn to think?

Amanda McGuire, Westminster

School board, superintendent need to be held accountable for state testing results

The Carroll County Board of Education is officially derelict in its duty to hold the superintendent and central office leadership accountable. It has been nine months since the board discussed student achievement at its monthly meetings open to the public. The results of the 2022 statewide testing were received two weeks ago and yet board members still won’t publicly discuss the poor performance of the superintendent. It is absent from this week’s agenda.

In English for grades 3-8, 40% of our students are illiterate for their grade level. In high school English 10 testing, 38% of our students are illiterate for their grade level. The system received a low “D” grade.

The math results are abysmal. For grades 3-8, 62% of our students are below grade level, effectively innumerate. For high school Algebra I, just 26% of students are on grade level. The system received an “F.”

What is the board waiting for? Why aren’t members demanding immediate changes in leadership? Why aren’t they openly investigating why the CCPS curriculum is so ineffective at getting students proficient for their grade? Why isn’t Superintendent Cynthia McCabe’s resignation demanded? She was chief of schools for years before becoming superintendent so she owns all of these results. She doesn’t get to deflect.

Advertisement

The only plausible explanation for a nine-month lapse in discussing student achievement is that the board and CCPS leaders don’t actually care if our students are proficient. Members only seek to consume more taxpayer resources no matter what result they achieve.

The past few weeks we have heard board members and McCabe talk about how their budget is “bare bones” and they have no more to save internally. Well the actual facts are that the budget is up 58% from 2004-2024 while enrollment is down 10% over that period. Staffing is up 1% while enrollment is down significantly. Inflation is up 34% over the 2004-2023 period so they can’t use “inflationary pressure” as an excuse — they received significant increases over inflation.

What do we get for all this increased spending and additional staffing? We get dismal English and math test results. .

If the board has no desire to hold the superintendent and her administration accountable board members should immediately resign. They are actively doing a massive disservice to the students in CCPS. They should be ashamed they haven’t even discussed student achievement in more than nine months.

Andy Smith, Westminster

CCPS does not value diversity, inclusion

I don’t know about you, but as time travels forward, I become more and more discouraged and disheartened by the actions taken by the Carroll County Public School system under the watchful, but hateful eye of its fearless school superintendent, Cindy McCabe. CCPS does not value diversity and inclusion and has taken retaliatory action against any minority, including me, who speaks up against any injustice or unfair treatment.

Advertisement

The flag policy is a clear example of exactly how school officials feel about the LGBTQ community. They should not be seen or heard and should be considered invisible. Some of the other board policies developed by McCabe, CCPS Board of Education attorneys, as well as the CCPS Board of Education take away students and staff constitutional civil rights and liberties.

They have a social media policy that basically forbids any staff member from posting anything on social media non-supportive or controversial of CCPS policies and initiatives. This is a clear violation of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and is considered unconstitutional, viewpoint discrimination. As government officials, you can’t limit, minimize or delete opinions just because they differ from your own. In fact, doing so would actually be an example of exclusion instead of inclusion.

t doesn’t stop there. There is a political neutrality policy that forbids staff members from expressing their views that align with their political party. As Carroll County has a reputation as a conservative county, this too diminishes the voices of the few, the voices of the Democrats. It does this to prevent advocating for the things that matter most like a women’s right to choose, marriage equality, equity and equality for all and school choice, and prohibits a minority’s right to support fairness and justice for all.

More recently, the state health and sex education curriculum was altered to exclude certain portions like homosexuality, information on gender identity and other important topics in a “Carroll County version” of the state-mandated curriculum tied to full funding from the state. As a minority who already feels isolated, it is disheartening to see a school system and its leadership act this way. We deserve better. We deserve more! Will we get it? Only time will tell!

Craig Dunkleberger, Hampstead

Thank you to Carroll Community College tech staff

In these days when there is truly much wrong with the world, it is good to be reminded of things that are right. As a retired man in his 80s I am auditing my second course at Carroll Community College. It turns out the course is taught online and my low end, laptop has presented one problem after another. When the tech people at the college were unable to rectify all of the issues, they said they would loan me one of their laptops for the duration of the course. What good people. What a good institution.

Advertisement

It’s time for more peace and goodwill in the world

“With the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria today there’s too much death and destruction in the world. We must stop all war and use our resources to saving lives. Russia is stopping the war in Ukraine at this moment and will reach out in peace and goodwill.”

What if?

John D. Witiak, Union Bridge

A deliberate twisting of facts

Dave Price writes fiction! Price’s Jan. 8 letter claims to be a truth teller, “even if it doesn’t suit my purpose.” A friend says to ignore Price, “he writes nonsense, thinks readers are gullible, not responsible news consumers.” Price’s letter suits his purpose, feeding readers innuendo instead of fact, hoping readers won’t check. He could have checked facts himself at the Carroll County Public Library. However, Price loves red-herring tales, disinformation sauced with political balderdash. “Oh, what a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive.”

Price is producing red-herring tales to distract from serious issues. He distorts events to appear equal or related. He disingenuously waves the moral outrage flag and lambasts George Santos, saying Santos should resign.

Advertisement

Not happening, folks! Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s vote margin is so thin he needs votes from Santos, who has been excused from committees to sort out finance sources and other lies. Already sizable, could Santos’ lie tally exceed former President Donald Trump’s lie tally, 30,573 in four years?

Price attacked Pete Buttigieg’s transportation to work which, when fact checked, was incomplete. Price also attacked Buttigieg and his spouse when they traveled to Rotterdam for the Invictus Games last April. Buttigieg led the official U.S. delegation, however Price’s focus is on Buttigieg’s spouse. Military transport was used, a standard security practice. Price declares that Buttigieg should resign — for what exactly?

The purpose of Price’s attacks? I.D. a scapegoat and distract from other headlines. Like Trump’s companies convicted and required to pay $1.6 million for deliberate tax evasion. Or, Trumps’s lawyer fined $1 million for frivolous lawsuits. Both are consequences of “practice to deceive” investors and the IRS. Bet Trump says he’s not involved in day-to-day operations. Will Price decree Trump resign from his companies and apologize to Americans for deliberately cheating the U.S. government and duping investors?

Price seeks to provoke us by asserting “everyone knows Elizabeth Warren absolutely has no more Indian heritage than Dolly Parton or Lamar Jackson.” Warren does have American Indian heritage, a family story confirmed by DNA. Failing to consult any of the nine websites available through the Carroll County Library fact-checking resources, Price suffers from “Terminal Derangement of Facts Syndrome,” a deliberate twisting of facts. Price writes fiction intentionally deceiving readers.

Nan Nelson, Westminster