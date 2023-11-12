Being tough on crime is not the State’s Attorney’s concern; Questioning legislators who protect the NRA | READER COMMENTARY

Try staying in the courthouse to make sure justice is served

When politicians don’t like the facts, they will manipulate the truth in an attempt to control the narrative

I read with great interest how the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office declared Alan Culver “exonerated” in the Deputy Sean Buenger investigation. The nearly 800-page report from the state prosecutor’s office reached a finding of “inconclusive.” If you received an inconclusive cancer screening, would you declare yourself cancer free?

Buenger’s guilt or innocence was never the issue with Culver. It was the fact Culver had information that required disclosure and it was not disclosed. That is why, after a hearing with testimony and evidence, Judge Richard Titus found Culver did not do his job and four Circuit Court judges banned Culver from their courtrooms.

Their claim of exoneration makes it painfully obvious that Haven Shoemaker, and his de facto No. 2 and former law partner, Michael Stewart, have never been prosecutors. Stewart, a Frederick County resident, might want to listen to some prosecutorial podcasts on the way to work so he is able to educate his former law partner. With Shoemaker and Stewart taking in nearly $300,000 per year of our tax dollars, we definitely deserve better.

Social media makes it abundantly clear that being tough on crime is not Shoemaker’s concern. Shoemaker believes he is still a part-time county employee by attending ribbon-cutting ceremonies in the middle of the day and kissing babies. The other 23 state’s attorneys in Maryland eschew these trivial political stunts and stay in the courthouse to ensure justice is served.

Put those giant scissors away Shoemaker, and place the criminals in jail. With the uncontrolled surge of fentanyl and car thefts in our county, the grand opening of a bakery must take a backseat to administering justice.

David Ellin, Finksburg

Ellin was a primary candidate for Carroll County State’s Attorney in 2022

Questioning fitness of legislators who protect the NRA

The Republicans finally selected a Speaker of the House even if many of them cannot tell you who he is or what he stands for. However, that was all revealed soon after his election.

Must have a 2020 election denier even though we are three years in with Joe Biden being the duly elected president. And also one who opposes abortions because of his deeply held Christian beliefs.

While at the same time he upholds the beliefs of the NRA and its right to sell AR-15s that recently killed 18 people and wounded 13 in Maine. I am not sure what chapter and verse he found this in the bible.

The only obvious conclusion is that he believes life is only sacred and precious while in the womb. After leaving the womb all bets are off regarding living safely in a nation where children are gunned down while attending school, where people of all ages are killed while watching or being in a July 4th parade, where people shopping for their groceries are murdered.

What would happen if I, as a mental health provider had told my employer that I would do everything in my power to protect my clients from harm while under my care? But then on my days off it was revealed I was selling firearms to anyone without question I believe my employer had every right or obligation to question my fitness for a job whose primary objective was to protect life.

I ponder now the fitness of legislators who protect the NRA while their constituents never know when they will be killed with an AR-15.

Patricia Roop Hollinger, Westminster

Using the 14th Amendment for devious political gain

Fifty-plus years ago I wrote what was at the time called an undergraduate thesis on the 14th Amendment to the Constitution. And never in my lifetime did I ever think, perhaps naively, that there would an attempt to use this amendment for some sort of devious political gain.

But here we are, and at this moment there is an ongoing effort being launched to keep former President Donald Trump off the primary ballot in two states. In calling him an “insurrectionist,” the court cases began Monday in Colorado and Thursday in Minnesota.

These actions are trying to use the Civil War-era provision of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that states in Section 3 that:

“No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an official of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House remove such disability.”

However, what these same Trump haters are overlooking is the phrase that follows the above reference to “insurrection” — specifically, “or giving aid and comfort to the enemies thereof.” Doesn’t “enemies thereof” refer to enemies of the Constitution, i.e., of the nation?

If so, then why not stretch the meaning of that phrase to include President Joe Biden’s open and willful failure to enforce federal immigration laws?

By facilitating their crossing the southern border, and then supplying them with food, shelter, and money on “our dime,” he gives aid and comfort to the enemies of the United States. Oh, and this charge also includes Vice President Kamala Harris, who is supposed to be in charge of the border!

Now while we can feel compassion for the vast majority of these people, they collectively flaunt our laws simply by illegally crossing our border. In doing so, some simultaneously help to hide those bringing illegal drugs into the country. Oh, and how about those coming in who are on the “terrorist watch list?”

This policy of the Biden Administration ignores Article IV, Section 4 of our Constitution (failure to protect each state against invasion). What could be a better description of “the enemies thereof” than INVADERS who are importing deadly drugs?

And remember our system of “Checks and Balances?” The Legislative Branch, Congress, makes the laws; the Judicial Branch, Supreme Court, interprets the law; and the Executive Branch, the President, ENFORCES the law.

So I ask you, “Is the above anymore of a stretch than arguing that Trump ‘engaged’ in insurrection,” or maybe Biden and Harris shouldn’t be on the ballot either!

And as I’ve quoted before: “For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.” So all you folks out there afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome, BE CAREFUL WHAT YOU WISH FOR!!

Dave Price, Sykesville