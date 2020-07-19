Letters: Readers write en masse in support of masks, opposition to Bouchat opinion | READER COMMENTARY

I feel compelled to respond to Commissioner Bouchat’s recent column. I applaud his success in recovering from alcohol abuse. That is quite an accomplishment! However, having served a 33-year career in public health, I am appalled at his cluelessness regarding the wearing of masks as a key factor in combating the spread of COVID-19. With no proof provided, Bouchat asserts that “healthy people” (by his definition those who have not altered their lifestyle the way that he has) shouldn’t have to wear masks because they aren’t the ones who are susceptible to catching and transmitting the disease. Really? Does he think that all the 3 million-plus Americans who have contracted the virus had unhealthy lifestyles that they could have changed? Studies show that those with pre-existing conditions are more likely to have more severe symptoms and worse outcomes; but I have seen no studies that indicate that they are the only ones who catch or transmit the virus.