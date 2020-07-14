Letters: Readers push back on Commissioner Bouchat’s mask comments | COMMENTARY

Nurse: Masks column totally misses the point
As a resident of Carroll County and a Registered Nurse of 38 years, it is difficult for me to remain silent when a public official spews his uneducated, judgmental views to the public via his column in the Carroll County Times. He stated it is important to debate the facts and not emotions and then rather than provide facts, he stated, “If you are obese, a tobacco and/or alcohol consumer, you not only increase your likelihood of contracting COVID-19, but also spreading it.” This is simply not true. The COVID-19 virus is a respiratory virus spread by an infected person coughing, sneezing, talking, singing, etc. Eric continues on his rant to demean and blame those individuals who use tobacco, alcohol, or are obese rather than state the facts. The fact is this virus can be spread by individuals who show no symptoms and don’t wear a mask. Therein lies the necessity for ALL adults to wear masks, to protect not only ourselves, but the general public during this pandemic. It is not just unhealthy people with comorbidities that are contracting COVID-19. Does he not watch the news and read the stories of healthy, young adults across our country that have lost their lives?
Eric then goes on to report that 90% of the fatalities in Carroll County are in the nursing homes, “despite the nursing homes having the most stringent face mask policies.” Of course the nursing home patients account for the highest number of fatalities in our county and most counties across the country. Nursing home residents are our most vulnerable population. How does he think the nursing home residents contracted COVID-19? Obviously, they weren’t out shopping at Home Depot or the grocery store without their masks. It was brought into the nursing homes by “healthy” asymptomatic family (prior to lockdown) and/or asymptomatic staff at the onset of the virus before health care officials were aware there are asymptomatic carriers.
Our elected county commissioner wrote about rights of Americans, lifestyle choices and his choice not to wear a mask. Something as simple as wearing a mask would show that he actually cares about the lives of the 800 health care workers across the nation that have lost their lives taking care of COVID-19 patients. Wearing a mask would also show that he cares about ALL the people in his county that elected him, inclusive of the alcohol/tobacco users, obese, and the healthy. To quote Mr. Bouchat, “Reflect inward and not outward: it will possibly save your life. How presumptuous of me to care more about your health than you do.”
Cheryl A. Powers, B.S.N.
Westminster
Bouchat must resign
A recent column penned by county Commissioner Eric Bouchat states that individuals with pre-existing conditions should not be out in public endangering “healthy individuals,” such as himself, who choose not to wear masks. It is quite clear that he is misinformed, is self-serving and self-absorbed, with little regard for the people he represents in his district. Pre-existing conditions, such as type 1 diabetes, cancer, and those with autoimmune diseases are more vulnerable to contracting COVID-19. According to Mr. Bouchat, “unhealthy people are the spreaders of the virus.”
I (Linda) have four adult children: one was diagnosed with diabetes months before his fourth birthday, one with encephalitis as an 8-year-old, who recovered, and a third with thyroid cancer in her mid-20s, now deemed healthy. These conditions were not brought on by unhealthy lifestyles. All three are healthy adults, but probably are more prone to contracting COVID-19. They wear masks when in public and pay attention to the scientists and experts in the medical field in order to protect themselves, and others, from spreading this disease. A “healthy” individual, such as Mr. Bouchat, who chooses not to wear a mask, can still be a carrier and asymptomatic, spreading this virus to others. He is clearly unaware of the hazards of not complying with the mask-wearing order to help save lives. The medical community is just starting to identify tissue damage and serious blood clots from COVID-19 victims in New York autopsies. It’s not just the flu...
His view, as a zealot, is quite simple-minded: Self-control is the answer to all problems. Under his logic, we need to repeal speed limits, the use of seat belts, car and medical insurance, no smoking laws in public areas, and any myriad of laws/rules for the common good. He is close-minded and irresponsible to suggest that not wearing a mask is a solution.
As a commissioner, he should be concerned for people. With individual freedoms, come responsibilities not to harm others. Clearly, his letter shows only concern for himself. Mr. Bouchat should turn in his resignation, effective immediately, as a Carroll County commissioner.
Respectively submitted,
Linda Kirkpatrick, Gordon Masters and Sue Cloud
Westminster
Bouchat’s masks column is sickening and wrong
It seems the CCT doesn’t get it. Commissioner Eric Bouchat’s July 14 column is full of misinformation about wearing masks. He claims that only the unhealthy spread the virus. This is a lie. There is plenty of medical evidence to show that healthy, asymptomatic people spread the disease.
My letters are often scrutinized for factual accuracy. It seems our county commissioners should be held to the same standard. The CCT has an obligation to get out accurate information about the virus and its spread based on medical and scientific facts. Bouchat’s column is total Trump rubbish and places the public health and safety of Carroll County residents at risk. It also blames the disabled for the virus spread which is very discriminatory. Sickening and disgusting.
It’s really scary that we have morons like Bouchat in county leadership positions that will affect the lives of our residents and our children.
David J. Iacono
Westminster
Steer clear of a maskless commissioner
I am always ready to celebrate an alcoholic who has stopped his habit even for one day, but Carroll County Commissioner Eric Bouchat’s bravado about his not wearing a mask in group settings is old news.
The last person I read about that was quoted giving essentially the same careless advice about going out maskless among us is dead. Oh, yeah, and it’s a good bet that he left a lot of COVID-19 infected family, friends, neighbors, and store and bar patrons behind in his, uh, wake.
I wish the commissioner well in both his continuing sobriety and in surviving his self-righteousness. If I see him on the street in my neighborhood, I will cross the street. If I see him maskless among shoppers at Walmart, I will report him. Period.
John D. Witiak
Union Bridge