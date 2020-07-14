Letters: Readers push back on Commissioner Bouchat’s mask comments | COMMENTARY

As a resident of Carroll County and a Registered Nurse of 38 years, it is difficult for me to remain silent when a public official spews his uneducated, judgmental views to the public via his column in the Carroll County Times. He stated it is important to debate the facts and not emotions and then rather than provide facts, he stated, “If you are obese, a tobacco and/or alcohol consumer, you not only increase your likelihood of contracting COVID-19, but also spreading it.” This is simply not true. The COVID-19 virus is a respiratory virus spread by an infected person coughing, sneezing, talking, singing, etc. Eric continues on his rant to demean and blame those individuals who use tobacco, alcohol, or are obese rather than state the facts. The fact is this virus can be spread by individuals who show no symptoms and don’t wear a mask. Therein lies the necessity for ALL adults to wear masks, to protect not only ourselves, but the general public during this pandemic. It is not just unhealthy people with comorbidities that are contracting COVID-19. Does he not watch the news and read the stories of healthy, young adults across our country that have lost their lives?